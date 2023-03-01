Artificial Intelligence Chipsets Market Overview

Published Via 11Press: The Artificial Intelligence Chipsets Market is experiencing rapid growth due to the rising adoption of AI technology across various sectors such as healthcare, finance, automotive, and retail. AI chipsets are specialized hardware designed to enhance performance for AI applications like machine learning and deep learning.

The market for AI chipsets is expected to experience steady growth over the coming years, driven by factors such as rising demand for AI-powered devices and the need for faster processing of large amounts of data. Furthermore, advances in AI technology such as new algorithms and architectures will fuel innovation within this space.

The market for AI chipsets is dominated by a few major vendors, such as Intel, NVIDIA, Qualcomm, and AMD. These companies offer an extensive selection of AI chipsets from high-performance GPUs to specialized ASICs designed specifically for specific AI workloads.

The AI chipset market can be divided into three distinct segments: type of chip, application, and geography. Based on chip type, there are GPU, ASIC, FPGA, and CPU segments of the market; application-wise it varies across healthcare, automotive, consumer electronics, and beyond; while geographically it’s divided between North America, Europe Asia Pacific, and others regions around the world.

North America is currently the leading market for AI chipsets, due to its widespread adoption across a variety of industries in that region. However, Asia Pacific is expected to experience rapid growth over the coming years due to increasing demand for AI-powered devices in countries such as China, Japan, and India.

Key Takeaways

The artificial intelligence chipset market grew to USD 13.64 Bn in 2022.

By 2032, the artificial intelligence chipset market is projected to reach USD 313.18 Bn.

The AI chipset market is experiencing tremendous growth, spurred on by the increasing adoption of AI technology across a variety of sectors such as healthcare, finance, automotive and retail.

AI chipsets are specialized hardware designed to accelerate the performance of artificial intelligence applications such as machine learning and deep learning.

The market for AI chipsets is forecast to expand over the coming years, due to factors such as increasing demand for AI-powered devices and the requirement for faster processing of large amounts of data.

The AI chipset market is dominated by a few key players, including Intel, NVIDIA, Qualcomm, and AMD.

The market can be segmented based on chip type, application and geography. GPU, ASIC, FPGA and CPU make up the chipset type segment while application includes healthcare, automotive, consumer electronics and others. Geographically it is divided into North America, Europe Asia Pacific and other regions around the world.

North America is currently the leading market for AI chipsets, but analysts predict that Asia Pacific will experience rapid growth over the coming years.

Regional Snapshot

North America: The AI chipset market is the largest in North America, due to the rapid adoption of AI technology across various industries in this region, particularly the United States. Major players in this space include Intel, NVIDIA and AMD.

Drivers

Increasing Demand for AI-Powered Devices: As AI adoption increases across various sectors such as healthcare, finance, and automotive, there is a corresponding surge in the demand for AI-powered devices. Additionally, this growth necessitates the purchase of advanced chipsets which enable the efficient processing of large amounts of data necessary for AI applications.

Restraints

High Cost: AI chipsets can be expensive to manufacture and the expense is often passed on to the end consumer. This may restrict the adoption of AI technology, particularly in cost-sensitive industries like retail or consumer electronics.

Opportunities

Growth in AI-powered applications: The increasing adoption of AI technology across various industries is driving the growth of AI-powered applications. This is creating new opportunities for the development of specialized AI chipsets designed for specific applications, such as autonomous vehicles, medical diagnosis, and financial analysis.

Challenges

Talent Shortage: The development of AI chipsets necessitates specialized knowledge and expertise in areas such as chip design, algorithms, and software development. Unfortunately, there is a shortage of skilled personnel in these fields which could impede innovation within the AI chipset market.

Recent Developments

Adoption of AI in Edge Devices: As edge devices become more intelligent and capable of processing data locally, thanks to advancements in AI chipsets, there is an increasing demand for these AI-enabled edge devices in various applications such as autonomous vehicles, drones, and smart home gadgets.

Key Market Segmentation

By Chipset Type

CPU (Central Processing Unit)

GPU

ASIC

Other Chipsets

By Application

Inference

Training

By Computing Technology

Edge AI Computing

Cloud AI Computing

By Vertical

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Automotive

Retail & e-Commerce

Other Verticals

Маrkеt Кеу Рlауеrѕ

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

Google Inc.

Intel Corporation

Baidu Inc.

Graphcore Limited

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Apple Inc.

Mythic

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Xilinx, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co.

Fujitsu Limited

XMOS Limited

Micron Technology Inc.

Nature Insights

Rapid Growth of AI Chipsets Market: Between 2021-2028, the AI chipsets market is projected to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 30% due to its increasing adoption across various applications such as autonomous vehicles, smart home devices, healthcare services, and manufacturing.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details The market size value in 2022 USD 13.64 Bn Revenue forecast by 2032 USD 313.78 Bn Growth Rate CAGR Of 36.83% Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of the World Historical Years 2017-2022 Base Year 2022 Estimated Year 2023 Short-Term Projection Year 2028 Long-Term Projected Year 2032

FAQ . What is an AI chipset? An AI chipset is a specialized hardware component designed to accelerate artificial intelligence algorithms and computations. It typically runs optimized for AI workloads and offers faster processing speed than general-purpose CPUs or GPUs can offer. What is driving the growth of the AI chipset market? The growth of this industry can be attributed to increasing demand for AI-powered applications across a variety of sectors, such as autonomous vehicles, smart home devices, healthcare, and manufacturing. Furthermore, specialized AI chipsets, edge computing demand, and cloud-based AI services are further fueling its expansion. What are the Advantages of Utilizing AI Chipsets? Utilizing AI chipsets offers several advantages, such as faster and more efficient processing of AI workloads, lower power consumption, and enhanced performance for AI-enabled devices and applications. What are some examples of AI chipsets? Nvidia's Tensor Core GPUs, Google's Tensor Processing Units (TPUs), Intel's Neural Compute Stick, and Qualcomm's AI Engine are just a few. Who are the key players in the AI chipset market? Notable names in this space include Nvidia, Intel, Google, Qualcomm, AMD, Huawei, IBM, and ARM - among others.