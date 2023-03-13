Market Overview

Published Via 11Press: By 2032, the global automotive cybersecurity market size is expected to reach USD 16.73 Bn from its current value of around USD 2.43 Bn in 2022, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.3% from 2023-2032.

Automotive cybersecurity refers to the protection of automotive electronic systems, communication networks, and control systems from unauthorized access, malicious attacks, or damage. With vehicles becoming more connected to external networks and the growing complexity of vehicles themselves, cyber threats and attacks are becoming increasingly likely. The automotive cybersecurity market provides products and solutions for preventing, detecting, and responding to cybercrimes as well as consulting services for cybersecurity training and support.

The market is primarily driven by the increasing adoption of connected cars and autonomous vehicles, rising concerns over data privacy and security, as well as an increase in cyberattacks against automotive systems. It can be divided into solutions and services, by region into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Request for PDF sample report

Key Takeaways

The global automotive cybersecurity market is projected to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 21.3% from 2023-2032.

The market is being propelled forward by the increasing adoption of connected cars and autonomous vehicles, mounting concerns over data privacy and security, as well as an uptick in cyberattacks on automotive systems.

North America is expected to lead the automotive cybersecurity market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.

The solution segment is projected to hold the largest share of this market, while service revenue is anticipated to expand at the highest compound annual growth rate during the forecast period.

The major players in the automotive cybersecurity market include Harman International Industries, Karamba Security, Argus Cyber Security, Symantec Corporation, and Intel Corporation.

Regional Snapshot

North America leads the automotive cybersecurity market due to the presence of major automotive manufacturers and technology providers in the region, as well as high adoption rates for connected cars and autonomous vehicles. Europe follows, buoyed by its robust regulatory framework for cybersecurity and increasing investment in advanced technologies. Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the highest growth rate due to the rapid expansion of the automotive industry in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea.

Drivers

Rising adoption of connected cars and autonomous vehicles

Increased concerns over data privacy and security

The growing number of cyber attacks against automotive systems.

Advancements in automotive technologies and their integration with IoT and AI

Strict government regulations and standards for automotive cybersecurity

Restraints

High cost of implementing cybersecurity solutions

Lack of skilled professionals and expertise in automotive cybersecurity

Difficulty integrating legacy systems with new cybersecurity technologies.

The complexity of automotive supply chains requires collaboration among multiple stakeholders to ensure success.

Opportunities

Growing Adoption of Connected and Autonomous Vehicles: The growing popularity of connected and autonomous vehicles presents an immense opportunity for the automotive cybersecurity market, as these vehicles are more vulnerable to cyber threats due to their dependence on electronic systems and communication networks.

Growing Demand for Cloud-Based Cybersecurity Solutions: Cloud-based cybersecurity solutions are expected to see an uptick in demand within the automotive industry, as these options provide scalability, flexibility, and cost efficiency compared to traditional on-premises solutions.

Rising Need for Regulatory Compliance: As regulatory requirements such as UN Regulation No. 155 – which requires all new vehicles to be equipped with cybersecurity features – become ever more stringent, there is an increasing opportunity for companies to provide cybersecurity solutions and services.

Challenges

Complexity and Diversity of Cyber Security Threats and Attacks: Companies face a formidable obstacle when it comes to developing effective solutions that can detect and prevent these incidents.

Limited Interoperability and Standardization: Due to a lack of interoperability and standardization among cybersecurity solutions, it can be challenging to guarantee seamless integration and compatibility between different systems and components.

Balancing Security With Other Design Priorities: Companies often face the dilemma of balancing cybersecurity with other design considerations such as cost, performance, and usability. Unfortunately, this can often lead to compromises or trade-offs between these priorities.

Lack of Awareness and Understanding: Many consumers and stakeholders lack awareness and comprehension regarding the significance of cybersecurity in vehicles, which could limit demand for cybersecurity solutions and services. Grow your profit margin with Market.us – Acquire this Report

Grow your profit margin with Market.us – Acquire this Report

Recent Developments

On January 2022, BlackBerry Limited unveiled its new automotive cybersecurity product, BlackBerry Jarvis 2.0. This platform provides real-time threat detection and response capabilities for connected vehicles.

On October 20, 2021, GuardKnox Cyber Technologies Ltd. and DENSO Corporation officially announced a collaboration to develop a secure, high-performance gateway solution for connected vehicles.

In September 2021, Symantec Corporation and Renesas Electronics Corporation announced a collaboration to offer an enhanced secure platform for automotive ECUs (Electronic Control Units), using Renesas’ R-Car SoCs (System-on-Chips) and Symantec’s Anomaly Detection Service for Automotive.

Key Market Segments

Solution Type

Software-based

Hardware-based

Network & Cloud

Others

Application

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Key Market Players

Arilou Technologies

Cisco systems

Harman International

Argus

Intel Corporation

ESCRYPT

NXP Semiconductors

Trillium Secure, Inc.

Secunet AG

Security Innovation, Inc.

Utimaco GmbH

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire here at https://market.us/report/automotive-cyber-security-market/#inquiry

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details The market size value in 2022 USD 2.43 Bn Revenue forecast by 2032 USD 16.73 Bn Growth Rate CAGR Of 21.3% Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of the World Historical Years 2017-2022 Base Year 2022 Estimated Year 2023 Short-Term Projection Year 2028 Long-Term Projected Year 2032

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is Automotive Cybersecurity?

A: Automotive cybersecurity refers to the protection of electronic systems, communication networks and control systems within vehicles from cyber threats such as unauthorized access or disruption.

Q: What are the major drivers of the automotive cybersecurity market?

A: The major factors driving growth in this space include increasing adoption of connected cars and autonomous vehicles, growing concerns over data privacy and security, as well as an increase in cyberattacks against automotive systems.

Q: What are the key segments of the automotive cybersecurity market?

A: The automotive cybersecurity market can be divided into solutions and services. Solutions encompass products and software for preventing, detecting, and responding to cyber threats while services include consulting training, and support.

Q: Who are the major players in the automotive cybersecurity market?

A: Notable players include Harman International Industries, Karamba Security, Argus Cyber Security, Symantec Corporation, and Intel Corporation among others.

Q: What are the primary challenges confronting the automotive cybersecurity market?

A: The automotive cybersecurity market faces numerous challenges, such as the complexity of cybersecurity threats and attacks, and lack of awareness.

Shared On:

