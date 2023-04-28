Market Overview

Automotive Turbochargers Market are devices that help improve the performance of an engine by increasing its power output. They work by compressing air and forcing it into the engine's combustion chamber, which leads to more efficient burning of fuel and a boost in power. Turbochargers are widely used in the automotive industry to enhance engine performance and increase fuel efficiency.

The automotive turbochargers market has seen significant growth over recent years due to the rising demand for high-performance vehicles with greater fuel efficiency. Additionally, strict government regulations on carbon emissions have pushed automakers to develop more eco-friendly engines that require less fuel consumption. As a result, many car manufacturers have turned to turbocharging as a way to meet these demands.

In 2022, the global turbochargers market was valued at USD 17.9 Billion and is expected to grow to USD 42.9 Billion in 2032. Between 2022 and 2032, this market is estimated to register a CAGR of 9.1%

In addition to their use in gasoline-powered cars, turbochargers are also commonly found in diesel engines. Diesel engines tend to produce lower horsepower than their gasoline counterparts but benefit greatly from turbocharging because they can generate more torque at low RPMs. This results in better acceleration and overall performance while consuming less fuel than other types of engines.

Key Takeaways

The global automotive turbochargers market has been experiencing steady growth over the years, driven by factors such as increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles, stringent emission regulations, and the trend of engine downsizing. Rising Demand for Passenger Cars: The passenger car segment dominates the automotive turbochargers market, accounting for a significant share of the overall demand. This can be attributed to the growing consumer preference for turbocharged gasoline engines and the need for improved performance.

Regional Snapshot

North America: The North American automotive turbocharger market is driven by factors including growing consumer preference for fuel-efficient vehicles and strict emissions regulations, especially within North American jurisdictions (particularly US & Canada ). Turbocharged gasoline engine passenger cars remain highly in demand across these two regions.

The North American automotive turbocharger market is driven by factors including growing consumer preference for fuel-efficient vehicles and strict emissions regulations, especially within North American jurisdictions (particularly US & Canada ). Turbocharged gasoline engine passenger cars remain highly in demand across these two regions. European Automotive Turbocharger Market: Europe’s automotive turbocharger market is driven by stringent emissions regulations set forth by the EU as well as rising consumer interest in more fuel-efficient vehicles. Germany, France and UK all play key roles in the demand for turbocharged passenger vehicle engines – markets with significant demands for turbocharged motors like Germany and France UK (three major markets for turbocharged passenger vehicle engines).

Europe’s automotive turbocharger market is driven by stringent emissions regulations set forth by the EU as well as rising consumer interest in more fuel-efficient vehicles. Germany, France and UK all play key roles in the demand for turbocharged passenger vehicle engines – markets with significant demands for turbocharged motors like Germany and France UK (three major markets for turbocharged passenger vehicle engines). Latin America: Latin America’s automotive turbocharger market is driven by rising vehicle ownership numbers and trend towards smaller engines for increased fuel efficiency. Brazil and Mexico represent two key markets for these turbochargers in Latin America.

Latin America’s automotive turbocharger market is driven by rising vehicle ownership numbers and trend towards smaller engines for increased fuel efficiency. Brazil and Mexico represent two key markets for these turbochargers in Latin America. Middle East & Africa (MEA): MEA has become an emerging automotive turbocharger market due to factors like an increasing car population and growing disposable income.

Drivers

Increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles

Stringent emission regulations

Trend of engine downsizing to improve fuel efficiency and reduce emissions

Growing consumer preference for turbocharged gasoline engines

Advancements in engine technology, such as downsized turbocharged engines and hybrid powertrains

Growing production and sales of passenger cars, particularly in developing economies

Technological advancements in turbocharger design and manufacturing

Restraints

High cost of turbocharger installation and maintenance

The complexity of turbocharger systems

Limited application of turbochargers to certain types of engines

Availability of alternative technologies, such as electric powertrains

Opportunities

Growing focus on electric boosting technologies to enhance the performance of electric powertrains

Increasing adoption of turbochargers in gasoline-powered vehicles

Development of lightweight turbocharger materials to improve efficiency and performance

Introduction of two-stage turbocharging systems to improve performance and fuel efficiency

Challenges

Ensuring compatibility of turbochargers with different engine types and sizes

Ensuring reliability and durability of turbocharger systems

Adapting to changing regulations and emission standards

Meeting consumer demand for high-performance vehicles while also improving fuel efficiency and reducing emissions

Key Market Players included in the report

BorgWarner

Honeywell

Continental

Cummins

IHI

MHI

Bosch Mahle

ABB

Refone Auto Power Co.Ltd.

Other Key Players

Key Market Segments

By Vehicle Type

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles

Passenger Vehicles

By Fuel Type

Diesel

Gasoline

Other Fuel Types

Recent Developments

Continental will expand its offering of turbochargers for aftermarket sales beginning November 2020, serving a number of luxury car manufacturers such as MINI, BMW and Volkswagen Group.

BorgWarner Inc. will introduce three brand-specific turbochargers into their product portfolio in April 2021 for Opel BMW and Peugeot models. These turbochargers will increase performance significantly.

Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details The market size value in 2022 USD 17.9 Bn Revenue Forecast by 2032 USD 42.9 Bn Growth Rate CAGR Of 9.1% Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of the World Historical Years 2017-2022 Base Year 2022 Estimated Year 2023 Short-Term Projection Year 2028 Long-Term Projected Year 2032

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is the current size of the automotive turbochargers market?

A: The automotive turbochargers market size is USD 17.9 Billion in 2022.

Q: What is the projected growth rate for the automotive turbochargers market?

A: The automotive turbochargers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2023 to 2032.

Q: What are some of the key players in the automotive turbochargers market?

A: Some of the key players in the cell culture media market include BorgWarner, Honeywell, Continental, Cummins, IHI, MHI, Bosch Mahle, ABB, Refone Auto Power Co.Ltd., Other Key Players

