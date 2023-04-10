Market Overview

Published Via 11Press: The automotive wiper motor market was estimated to be worth USD 1.6 Billion in 2022 and reach its peak value of USD 2.5 Billion by 2032 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0% between 2022 and 2032. Wiper motors are essential components of automotive wiper systems, used to provide drivers with clear windshields during adverse weather conditions. The growth in this sector is being spurred by rising demand for passenger and commercial vehicles, advances in wiper motor technology, as well as growing awareness regarding vehicle safety measures.

The global automotive wiper motor market is expected to expand at a moderate pace over the coming years, driven by increasing demand for passenger cars and commercial vehicles as well as government initiatives to enhance vehicle safety. Geographically, the Asia Pacific region is projected to dominate this space, with China, Japan, and India being its major contributors due to increasing sales of passenger and commercial vehicles within this region and strict regulations implemented by governments to enhance vehicle safety.

On the basis of product type, the market can be divided into electric and non-electric wiper motors. The electric wiper motor segment is expected to dominate this space due to its higher efficiency and superior performance. The automotive wiper motor market is dominated by Valeo S.A., Bosch Limited, Denso Corporation, Trico Products Corporation, and Mitsuba Corporation among others. These companies are investing in product innovation, strategic partnerships, and mergers & acquisitions to strengthen their market position and expand globally. Overall, the automotive wiper motor market is expected to experience steady growth over the coming years due to rising demand for passenger and commercial vehicles as well as increasing emphasis on vehicle safety.

Key Takeaways

The passenger vehicle segment is expected to hold the largest market share due to rising demand for passenger cars around the world.

The electric wiper motor segment is expected to dominate the market share owing to its effective performance, simple installation process, and low operating expenses.

Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share due to increasing demand for passenger and commercial vehicles in countries like China and India.

Regional Snapshot

The global automotive wiper motor market is split into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of this market due to increasing demand for passenger and commercial vehicles in countries like China and India. North America and Europe also expect significant growth due to the presence of leading automotive manufacturers in these regions.

Drivers

Growing demand for passenger and commercial vehicles worldwide has driven up demand for wiper motors.

Additionally, growing awareness about vehicle safety features and government regulations mandating their use are fueling growth in this market.

Technological developments such as rain-sensing wipers and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) are driving demand for wiper motors.

The replacement market is expected to grow due to an aging vehicle fleet, boosting demand for wiper motors.

Restraints

The growing popularity of electric and hybrid vehicles that do not need wiper motors is expected to restrict the market growth.

Furthermore, the high cost of wiper motors and the availability of more cost-effective alternatives like manual wipers is expected to restrict revenue generation in this space.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a disruption in the supply chain, leading to shortages in raw materials and components needed for making wiper motors. This may limit market growth prospects.

The intricate nature of wiper motor designs and the need for highly skilled technicians to repair and maintain them may hinder the growth of this market.

Opportunities

Rising vehicle demand in emerging economies provides a major opportunity for the automotive wiper motor market.

Furthermore, a rising focus on advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) is expected to drive demand for high-performance wiper motors that can support these systems.

The rising demand for electric vehicles is expected to fuel the demand for electric wiper motors.

Technological advances and the development of more energy-efficient and dependable wiper motors are creating new market opportunities in this space.

Challenges

The increasing use of smart materials and sensors in wiper systems could pose a challenge to the market, as they are more expensive to manufacture and could increase the overall cost of the wiper system.

The growing focus on lightweight materials and new technologies within the automotive industry could pose a challenge to the wiper motor market, as they must adapt to meet evolving requirements.

The growing demand for integrated wiper systems that support advanced driver assistance systems could pose a challenge to the market, as it necessitates greater integration and coordination with other systems.

Recent Developments

On January 2022, Valeo unveiled a range of wiper motors specifically designed for electric vehicles that are more energy-efficient and have an extended lifespan. These motors will save drivers money on wiper blades over their lifetime while providing superior performance.

In November 2021, Bosch revealed the development of a new wiper motor capable of detecting obstacles and automatically adjusting its speed accordingly. This innovation is expected to improve safety within the wiper system and reduce accidents.

Denso Corporation recently unveiled their new wiper motor designed specifically for autonomous vehicles, offering greater accuracy and dependability – essential attributes in autonomous driving.

Key Market Segments

Type

AC Motor

DC Motor

Application

Passenger Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Key Market Players

Bosch

Valeo

Mahle

Johnson Electric

Nidec

Mabuchi

Asmo

Mitsuba

Broad Ocean

Denso

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details The market size value in 2022 USD 1.6 Bn Revenue forecast by 2032 USD 2.5 Bn Growth Rate CAGR Of 5% Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of the World Historical Years 2017-2022 Base Year 2022 Estimated Year 2023 Short-Term Projection Year 2028 Long-Term Projected Year 2032

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What factors are driving the growth of the automotive wiper motor market?

A: Factors driving growth in the automotive wiper motor market include rising vehicle demand in emerging economies, increasing focus on advanced driver assistance systems, and an escalating preference for electric vehicles.

Q: What are the challenges confronting the automotive wiper motor market?

A: The automotive wiper motor market faces numerous obstacles, such as the rising use of smart materials and sensors, focus on lightweight materials and new technologies, and growing demand for integrated wiper systems.

Q: What are the recent developments in the automotive wiper motor market?

A: Recently, new wiper motors have been launched specifically for electric and autonomous vehicles as well as motors capable of detecting obstacles and adjusting their speed accordingly.

Q: What are the opportunities in the automotive wiper motor market?

A: Opportunities exist due to rising vehicle demand from emerging economies, increasing focus on advanced driver assistance systems, and an increase in electric vehicle sales.

