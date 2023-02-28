Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market Overview

Published Via 11Press: The blood transfusion diagnostics market is an expanding sector of the healthcare industry that tests and analyzes blood products used in transfusion therapy. Blood transfusions have become a necessary part of modern medical care, with millions performed each year to treat various medical conditions.

The global blood transfusion diagnostics market size is expected to be worth around USD 9095 Mn by 2032 from USD 4702 Mn in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

The global blood transfusion diagnostics market is expected to experience rapid growth over the coming years, driven by factors such as increasing demand for blood products, advances in technology, and an escalating prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer and blood disorders.

In the blood transfusion diagnostics market, several major players exist such as Abbott Laboratories, Grifols, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Siemens Healthineers, and Immucor. These companies provide a range of diagnostic products and services such as blood typing/ compatibility testing, antibody screening, and disease screening.

The market is classified into product type, application, end-user, and geography. Instruments, reagents, and kits make up one segment of this space; software and services fall under another heading as do blood grouping, disease screening, transfusion-transmitted disease (TTD) screening, etc. Hospitals/clinics, and blood banks are another end-user group included within this space as well.

Finally, the blood transfusion diagnostics market is an increasingly significant and rapidly expanding segment of healthcare, driven by rising demand for blood products and technological advances Due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and an aging population, demand for blood transfusion diagnostics is expected to continue increasing over the coming years.

Regional Snapshot

In 2022, the North American blood transfusion market was leading due to a higher level of blood transfusion, increased awareness about blood donation among consumers, and an established healthcare infrastructure in the region. Data from the National Centre for Biotechnology Information shows that 15 million units are used annually across North America alone – with an additional 85 million transfusing globally annually.

Due to the availability of CE-approved instrument assays that can be utilized for both serological and nucleic acid test (NAT) methods in European countries, it is expected that the market will experience a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

Asia Pacific is expected to experience a higher compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period due to ongoing efforts of government and non-governmental organizations in emerging countries to raise awareness about blood donation, as well as an influx of people with severe blood disorders.

Given the size of the untapped market in Latin America and Africa, forecasted compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) will be moderate during this period.

Latin America: Latin America's blood transfusion diagnostics market is on the rise due to factors such as increasing demand for products, technological advances and rising awareness about transfusion safety. Brazil and Mexico are two major players in this region's market share.

Middle East and Africa: The Middle East and Africa region has seen a steady increase in blood transfusion diagnostics due to factors such as rising healthcare expenditure, greater awareness about transfusion safety, and an escalating prevalence of chronic diseases. South Africa and Saudi Arabia are two major players in this region's market for blood transfusion diagnostics.

diagnostics.

Drivers

Restraints

Opportunities

Challenges

Recent Developments

Market Segmentation

Based on Product Type

Instruments

Reagents & Kits

Other Product Types

Based on Application

Blood Screening

Blood Group Typing

By End User

Hospital Based Laboratories

Independent Laboratories

Blood Banks

Key Market Players

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Immucor, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

DiaSorin S.P.A.

Abbott

BAG Healthcare GmbH

Danaher

Quotient Limited

Grifols S.A.

Nature Insights

Report Scope

