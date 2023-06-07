Market Overview

Published Via 11Press : The breast pump market has been growing at a significant pace over the past few years, primarily due to increasing awareness about the benefits of breastfeeding, the rising number of working mothers, and technological advancements in breast pumps. The global market is segmented into manual, electric single-pump, and electric double-pump types. The electric double pump segment held the largest share in 2020 as it enables faster pumping and is more efficient than manual or single electric pumps.

The breast pump market was valued at USD 1.49 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 2.86 billion in 2032. This market is estimated to register a CAGR of 6.9% between 2023 and 2032.

North America holds the largest share of the global breast pump market owing to high adoption rates of advanced technologies along with favorable reimbursement policies for breast pumps. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to high birth rates in countries like China and India coupled with increasing disposable income levels.

Key Takeaway

By product, in 2022, the breast pump market was dominated by the closed-system pumps segment due to its hygienic property.

By application, the hospital grade segment dominated the largest market share and accounted for the largest revenue share in the breast pump market in 2022.

By technology, the electric pump segment dominated the largest market share.

In 2022, North America dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 38%.

APAC is expected to grow at a greater pace owing to the increasing number of working mothers and the adoption of breast pumps.

Regional Snapshot

North America: The North American breast pump market is predicted to be among the most significant due to the high level of recognition, favorable reimbursement guidelines, and the presence of market participants. The United States, in particular, is a market that has been established which is fueled by an increasing amount of mothers who work as well as a comprehensive healthcare system and advancements in technology.

Europe: Europe is another major marketplace for breast pumps. States like Germany, France, and the United Kingdom have a strong manufacturing presence and a large rate of breastfeeding. Initiatives by the government to support the use of breastfeeding as well as parental leave policies aid in the expansion of the breast pump industry within the region.

Asia Pacific: The Asia Pacific region is witnessing an explosive growth rate of the breast pump market. A large number of people, growing awareness of the benefits of breastfeeding, increasing female participation in workforces, and the improvement of healthcare infrastructure are contributing to the growth of this market. Countries such as China, Japan, and India are major markets in the region.

Latin America: The breast pump market in Latin America is steadily growing, driven by an increasing number of working mothers, rising disposable income, and the adoption of breastfeeding-friendly policies. Brazil, as well as Mexico, are two of the most prominent regions for breast pump sales.

Middle East and Africa: The market for breast pumps across the Middle East and Africa is changing with growing awareness of the benefits of breastfeeding, better infrastructure for healthcare, and increasing disposable income. Countries such as Saudi Arabia, South Africa, as well as the United Arab Emirates (UAE), have seen a rise in market demand.

Drivers

Increasing breastfeeding rates: The growing awareness about the benefits of breastfeeding and the promotion of breastfeeding by healthcare organizations and governments are driving the demand for breast pumps.

Rising number of working mothers: With more women entering the workforce, there is a greater need for breast pumps to support breastfeeding while maintaining employment.

Technological advancements: Continuous innovation in breast pump technology, such as the development of electric and smart breast pumps, has increased convenience and efficiency, contributing to market growth.

Supportive government policies: Favorable reimbursement policies, maternity leave benefits, and workplace accommodations for breastfeeding mothers encourage the use of breast pumps.

Increasing disposable income: Rising disposable income levels in emerging markets enable more consumers to afford breast pumps.

Restraints

High cost: The cost of breast pumps, especially electric and hospital-grade models, can be a barrier for some consumers, limiting their adoption.

Lack of awareness: In certain regions, limited awareness about the benefits of breastfeeding and the availability of breast pumps hinders market growth.

Social stigma: Cultural and societal factors can influence the acceptance and usage of breast pumps, particularly in conservative societies.

Opportunities

Emerging markets: Growing economies with an increasing number of working mothers present significant opportunities for market expansion.

Product innovation: The introduction of user-friendly, portable, and technologically advanced breast pumps can attract new customers and drive market growth.

Online sales channels: E-commerce platforms provide a convenient way for consumers to access a wide range of breast pump products, expanding market reach.

Challenges

Lack of standardization: The absence of global standards for breast pumps can lead to variations in quality and performance, impacting consumer trust and hindering market growth.

Product recalls and safety concerns: Instances of product recalls or safety issues associated with certain breast pump models can create apprehension among consumers.

Competitive landscape: The breast pump market is highly competitive, with numerous manufacturers offering a wide range of products, posing challenges for companies to differentiate themselves and capture market share.

Top Key Players

Ameda (Magento, Inc.)

Hygeia Health

Medela AG

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Lansinoh Laboratories, Inc.

Pigeon Corporation

Motif Medical

Chiaro Technology Limited (Elvie)

Willow Innovations, Inc.

Spectra Baby USA

Other Key Players

Market Segments

Based on Product

Open System Pumps

Closed System Pumps

Based on Application

Personal Use

Hospital Grade

Based on Technology

Manual Pumps

Electric Pumps

Battery Powered Pumps

Top Impacting Factors

Breastfeeding rates and practices: The prevalence and duration of breastfeeding practices in a population directly influence the demand for breast pumps. Higher breastfeeding rates and longer breastfeeding durations generally drive the need for breast pumps to support breastfeeding mothers.

Working mothers and employment policies: The number of women in the workforce and the availability of supportive employment policies, such as maternity leave and breastfeeding accommodations, play a significant role in driving the demand for breast pumps. Working mothers often rely on breast pumps to continue breastfeeding while maintaining their employment.

Healthcare initiatives and regulations: Government initiatives, healthcare policies, and regulations related to breastfeeding promotion, maternal and child health, and workplace accommodations can have a substantial impact on the breast pump market. Supportive policies and regulations can drive the adoption and usage of breast pumps.

Technological advancements: Advances in breast pump technology, such as the development of electric, battery-operated, and smart breast pumps, have greatly enhanced convenience, comfort, and efficiency. Technological innovations and improvements in breast pump design and features influence consumer preferences and drive market growth.

Product affordability and accessibility: The cost and availability of breast pumps significantly impact their adoption. Affordability and accessibility of breast pump products, including a range of price points and options, influence consumer purchasing decisions and market penetration.

Future Trends in the Market

Technological advancements: The breast pump market will continue to benefit from ongoing technological advancements. Manufacturers are expected to focus on improving the efficiency, comfort, and usability of breast pumps. This includes features such as quieter operation, adjustable suction levels, smart connectivity, and integration with mobile apps for tracking and monitoring breastfeeding sessions.

Portable and wearable designs: There is a growing demand for portable and wearable breast pumps that offer more flexibility and convenience to breastfeeding mothers. These pumps allow mothers to express milk discreetly and on the go, enabling them to continue their daily activities while pumping.

Hospital-grade breast pumps: Hospital-grade breast pumps, known for their higher efficiency and durability, are expected to gain popularity. These pumps are designed for frequent and extended use, making them suitable for mothers with specific breastfeeding challenges, such as premature infants or low milk supply.

Increasing use of closed-system breast pumps: Closed-system breast pumps, which have a barrier that prevents milk from entering the pump's tubing and motor, are gaining traction due to their hygienic design. These pumps reduce the risk of contamination and ensure the safety of expressed milk, making them more appealing to consumers.

Online retail and direct-to-consumer sales: The shift towards e-commerce and direct-to-consumer sales channels is expected to continue in the breast pump market. Online platforms provide a convenient and discreet way for consumers to research, compare, and purchase breast pumps, along with offering access to a wide range of product options.

Recent Developments

Ameda launched the ‘Ameda Purely Yours Double Electric Breast Pump’ in November 2021. It has adjustable suction power and speed so that each mom can find an appropriate setting. The pump can be operated using battery power. This pump has a dual-hygiene-kit milk collection kit that ensures that the milk is delivered to the baby’s mouth correctly and that harmful bacteria are kept out of the collection system.

Philips AVENT will launch its New Electric Pump in March 2021 to facilitate the Baby's Natural Feeding Movement. The new breast pump has a compact design, is portable, and uses innovative natural motion technology. It was designed to meet the needs of mothers who have busy schedules while breastfeeding. It has a powerful combination of suction and nipple-stimulating processes that precisely mimic the wave-like motion of the tongue of the baby when breastfeeding.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details The market size value in 2022 USD 1.49 Bn Revenue Forecast by 2032 USD 2.86 Bn Growth Rate CAGR Of 6.9% Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of the World Historical Years 2017-2022 Base Year 2022 Estimated Year 2023 Short-Term Projection Year 2028 Long-Term Projected Year 2032

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is the current size of the Breast Pump Market?

A: The Global Breast Pump Market size is USD 1.49 Bn in 2022.

Q: What is the projected growth rate for the Breast Pump Market?

A: The Breast Pump Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2032.

Q: What are some of the key players in the Breast Pump Market?

A: Some of the key players in the Breast Pump market include Ameda (Magento, Inc.), Hygeia Health, Medela AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Lansinoh Laboratories, Inc., Pigeon Corporation, Motif Medical, Chiaro Technology Limited (Elvie), Willow Innovations, Inc., Spectra Baby USA, Other Key Players

