Published Via 11Press: The global catalog management system market is expected to reach an estimated valuation of USD 6.44 billion by 2032 at a compound annual growth rate of 10.2% from USD 2.44 billion in 2022.

The Catalog Management Market encompasses software solutions and tools used by businesses to effectively organize, update and maintain product catalogs across channels like online stores, mobile applications and marketplaces. These offerings enable efficient management, organization and updating.Market growth can be attributed to businesses’ increasing adoption of digital transformation technologies and need for efficient catalog management systems to streamline operations.

Market.us Research reports that increasing demand for centralized product data management as well as increasing use of artificial intelligence and machine learning (ML) technologies for catalog management is driving market expansion. According to their analysis, retail and e-commerce industries will likely become major adopters of catalog management solutions during their forecast period.

Regional Snapshot

North America: North American markets (which includes both the US and Canada) represent an attractive marketplace for catalog management solutions due to their wide-scale adoption of digital transformation technologies, along with major players within this region.

Drivers

Growing adoption of digital technologies: With businesses increasingly turning to cloud computing, big data analytics and machine learning to manage product information across various channels efficiently. Catalog management solutions allow these organizations to keep product descriptions current while at the same time efficiently managing catalog information updates across them all.

Demand for E-commerce: With e-commerce’s explosive growth comes increased need for catalog management solutions to effectively organize product information across channels such as marketplaces, social media and mobile apps. E-commerce businesses require efficient catalog management solutions in order to manage product listings across these multiple channels effectively and remain compliant.

Restraints

Implementation and Maintenance Costs: Implementation and maintenance costs associated with catalog management solutions can be expensive for small to midsized businesses, which could present an entry barrier and limit market expansion potential.

Opportunities

Demand for AI/ML Catalog Management Solutions: With AI technologies becoming more mainstream, demand has surged for intelligent catalog management solutions that use artificial intelligence (AI) or machine learning (ML) technologies to automate tasks like product categorization, data validation and content production. This provides vendors with an opportunity to offer these AI-powered catalog management products.

Key Market Segments

Type

Product Catalog

Service Catalog

Component

Solution

Service

Professional Service

Managed Service

Deployment Type

On-Premise

Cloud

Organization Size

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Application

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Retail & e-Commerce

Media & Entertainment

Other Applications

Key Market Players

Salsify

Oracle Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation

Fujitsu Limited

IBM Corporation

ServiceNow Inc.

Salsify Inc.

Sellercloud Inc.

Proactis Holdings Limited

SAP SE

Coupa Software Inc.

CA Technologies

Amdocs

Other Key Players

Challenges

Growing Competition: The Catalog Management Market is highly competitive, with various vendors providing similar solutions that make differentiation challenging in an otherwise homogenous market. It can be hard for vendors to differentiate themselves and stand out in this competitive environment.

Recent Development

Akeneo, an industry-leading PIM and catalog management solutions provider, raised an astounding $110 Million funding round to fuel global expansion and accelerate innovation.

SAP announced in September of 2011 the release of SAP Commerce Cloud 2011, featuring enhanced catalog management features to assist businesses manage product information across channels and geographies.

Informatica MDM Cloud provides businesses with advanced catalog management features for effectively controlling product data management.

IBM unveiled IBM InfoSphere MDM with improved catalog management features to assist businesses with managing product data across various channels.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details The market size value in 2022 USD 2.44 Bn Revenue forecast by 2032 USD 6.44 Bn Growth Rate CAGR Of 10.2% Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of the World Historical Years 2017-2022 Base Year 2022 Estimated Year 2023 Short-Term Projection Year 2028 Long-Term Projected Year 2032

Frequently Asked Question

Q: What is the current market size for the Catalog Management System Market?

A: According to a report by Market.us, the Catalog Management System Market was valued at USD 2.44 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 6.44 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period.

Q: What are the key segments of the Catalog Management System Market?

A: The Catalog Management System Market can be segmented based on By Type (Product Catalog, Service Catalog),Component (Solution, Service, Professional Service, Managed Service), Deployment Type(On-Premise, Cloud), Organization Size (Small & Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises), Application (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & e-Commerce, Media & Entertainment, Other Applications), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa).

Q: Who are the key players in the Catalog Management System Market?

A: Some of the key players in the Catalog Management System Market include Salsify, Oracle Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, IBM Corporation, ServiceNow Inc., Salsify Inc., Sellercloud Inc., Proactis Holdings Limited, SAP SE, Coupa Software Inc., CA Technologies, Amdocs, Other Key Players.

