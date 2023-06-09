Market Overview

Cold-pressed oils are a type of oil that is extracted from seeds, nuts, or fruits by pressing them at low temperatures. This method does not involve any heat or chemicals, thus retaining the natural nutrients and flavors of the source ingredients. The term "cold pressed" indicates that the temperature during extraction did not exceed 120 degrees Fahrenheit.

The global cold-pressed oil market size was valued to be worth USD 26.5 billion in 2022. From 2023 to 2032, it is estimated to reach USD 43.8 billion in 2032 growing at a CAGR of 5.3%.

Cold-pressed oils are gaining popularity in the market due to their numerous health benefits and unique taste profiles. They contain higher levels of antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals compared to conventionally processed oils. Some popular types of cold-pressed oils include olive oil, coconut oil, avocado oil, and almond oil.

The global cold-pressed oil market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to increasing awareness about healthy eating habits and rising demand for organic products. Cold-pressed oils are commonly used in cooking as well as cosmetics and personal care products due to their nourishing properties for skin and hair. However, they tend to have a shorter shelf life compared to refined oils and require proper storage conditions such as cool temperatures and dark containers.

Key Takeaway

By type, the palm oil segment is dominant because of the low cost of production and high yield.

is dominant because of the low cost of production and high yield. By application, the food industry is most lucrative owing to oil being used in baking, frying, and cooking.

is most lucrative owing to oil being used in baking, frying, and cooking. By distribution channel, convenience stores are dominant because they are in residential areas and sold the product in less quantity.

are dominant because they are in residential areas and sold the product in less quantity. North America is the dominant market for cold-pressed oil in the year 2022.

is the dominant market for cold-pressed oil in the year 2022. APAC is growing with a higher CAGR owing to the population in this region being health conscious.

Regional Snapshot

North America: Within North America, the cold-pressed oil market has experienced constant growth because of the growing demand from consumers for healthier and organic food items.

The United States, in particular, saw a significant increase in the demand for cold-pressed oils due to an increasing understanding of their health benefits as well as an increase in health-conscious buyers.

The region offers a broad variety of cold-pressed oils to choose from such as olive oil avocado oil, coconut oil and flaxseed oil among other oils. Europe: Europe is a major exporter of cold-pressed oils due to the growing demand for natural and organic goods.

Countries like Germany, France, and the United Kingdom have a well-established market for cold-pressed oils which is focused on top-quality and environmentally sustainable sources of items.

Rapeseed oil, olive oil as well as sunflower oil are some of the top cold-pressed oils sold on the European market. Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific is an emerging market for cold-pressed oils driven by factors like rising disposable income, increasing awareness of health, and the shift to natural and organic goods.

States like India, China, Japan, and Australia are witnessing a surge in the need for cold-pressed oils. This is prompted by the tradition of using oils to cook, and the increasing recognition of the benefits they bring to health.

Coconut oil and mustard oil are all consumed throughout the Asia Pacific region. Latin America: Latin America has a rich range of oils derived from plants and is a great oil market that can be cold-pressed.

Countries such as Brazil, Argentina, and Mexico have witnessed an increase in demand and production of cold-pressed oils. This is driven by the availability of raw materials, as well as the growing demand for natural and nutritious food items.

Cold-pressed oil derived from sunflowers, soybeans, and avocados are a favorite in the Latin American market. Middle East and Africa: The Middle East and Africa region has a long tradition of using cold-pressed oil in traditional dishes and in natural remedies.

Countries like Morocco, Egypt, and South Africa have a market for cold-pressed oil such as olive oil, argan oil and black seed oil that are prized by consumers for their medicinal and culinary qualities.

Drivers

Growing health consciousness: Increasing consumer awareness of the health benefits associated with cold-pressed oils, such as higher nutrient content and lower levels of processing, is driving the demand for these oils. Consumers are increasingly seeking healthier alternatives to refined oils, leading to the growth of the cold-pressed oil market.

Rising demand for natural and organic products: The preference for natural and organic food products has been growing, driven by concerns over chemical additives, environmental sustainability, and the desire for healthier lifestyles. Cold-pressed oils align with this trend, as they are produced without the use of chemicals and are perceived as more natural and minimally processed.

Shift toward clean labels and transparency: Consumers are increasingly seeking products with clean labels and transparent sourcing and production processes. Cold-pressed oils, with their simple extraction methods and traceable sourcing, fulfill these requirements, attracting consumers looking for more transparent food choices.

Increasing use in culinary applications: Cold-pressed oils are valued for their unique flavors and aromas, making them popular in gourmet and specialty cuisines. The culinary versatility of cold-pressed oils, along with their nutritional benefits, drives their demand among chefs, cooking enthusiasts, and food service establishments.

Restraints

High production costs: Cold-pressed oil production involves more time, labor, and resources compared to conventional oil extraction methods. This results in higher production costs, which can make cold-pressed oils relatively more expensive for consumers. The cost factor can limit market penetration, particularly in price-sensitive markets.

Limited shelf life: Cold-pressed oils, due to their minimal processing and absence of preservatives, have a shorter shelf life compared to refined oils. This can present challenges in terms of storage, distribution, and maintaining product freshness. Adequate packaging, storage, and distribution systems are necessary to address this limitation.

Opportunities

Expansion of product offerings: There is an opportunity for manufacturers to introduce a wider variety of cold-pressed oils in the market, offering unique flavors and health benefits. Expanding the range of cold-pressed oils can attract new consumer segments and cater to specific dietary preferences or cultural cuisines.

Growth in e-commerce: The increasing popularity of online shopping provides an opportunity for cold-pressed oil manufacturers to reach a broader consumer base. Selling products directly to consumers through e-commerce platforms allows for a wider geographical reach and the ability to target health-conscious and niche markets.

Challenges

Sourcing and supply chain management: Ensuring a consistent supply of high-quality raw materials for cold-pressed oil production can be challenging. Cold-pressed oil manufacturers need to establish reliable and sustainable sourcing channels to maintain product quality and meet consumer demand.

Market competition: The cold-pressed oil market is becoming increasingly competitive, with the entry of new players and the availability of multiple brands. Differentiating products and building brand loyalty in a crowded marketplace can be a challenge. Cold-pressed oil manufacturers need to focus on quality, unique selling propositions, and effective marketing strategies to stand out.

Consumer education: Despite the growing awareness of cold-pressed oils, there is still a need for consumer education regarding their benefits, usage, and proper storage. Educating consumers about the differences between cold-pressed and refined oils, as well as the correct handling and usage of cold-pressed oils, can help drive market growth and enhance consumer acceptance.

Regulatory compliance: Compliance with food safety regulations and quality standards is crucial in the cold-pressed oil market. Manufacturers must adhere to the relevant regulations and obtain necessary certifications to ensure product safety and meet consumer expectations.

Top Key Players

Statfold Seed Oils Ltd.

Wilmar International Ltd

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

Bunge Limited

Cargill Inc.

China Agri-Industries Holdings Limited

Naissance Natural Healthy Living

Gramiyum Wood Pressed Oils

The Healthy Home Economist

FreshMill Oils

Lala Jagdish Prasad & Company

Multi-Technology

Other Key Players

Market Segmentation

Based on Product

Coconut Oil

Palm Oil

Ground Nut Oil

Rapeseed Oil

Soybean Oil

Sunflower Oil

Olive Oil

Peanut Oil

Cottonseed Oil

Based on Application

Food Industry

Agriculture

Cosmetics and Personal Care Industry

Based on Distribution Channel

Convenience Stores

Departmental Stores

Modern Trade Units

Online Retail

Top Impacting Factors

Consumer Awareness and Health Consciousness: Increasing consumer awareness of the health benefits of cold-pressed oils, including higher nutrient content and natural processing methods, drive the demand for these oils. As consumers become more health-conscious and seek natural and organic food products, the popularity of cold-pressed oils continues to rise.

Availability and Diversity of Raw Materials: The availability and diversity of raw materials impact the variety of cold-pressed oils available in the market. Different plants and seeds offer unique flavors and nutritional profiles, influencing consumer preferences. The availability of high-quality raw materials and sustainable sourcing practices are vital factors for cold-pressed oil manufacturers.

Growing Demand for Natural and Organic Products: The overall trend toward natural and organic food products has a positive impact on the cold-pressed oil market. Consumers are increasingly seeking products with clean labels, minimal processing, and transparent sourcing. Cold-pressed oils fit these criteria and attract consumers looking for healthier and more natural alternatives.

Culinary Applications and Flavor Profiles: The unique flavors and aromas of cold-pressed oils make them desirable for culinary applications. Chefs, cooking enthusiasts, and food service establishments appreciate the distinct taste profiles that cold-pressed oils offer. The culinary versatility and flavor-enhancing properties of cold-pressed oils contribute to their market demand.

E-commerce and Direct-to-Consumer Sales: The growth of e-commerce platforms and direct-to-consumer sales channels has provided a significant boost to the cold-pressed oil market. Cold-pressed oil manufacturers can reach a broader consumer base, particularly health-conscious consumers, through online platforms. E-commerce enables convenient access to a wide range of cold-pressed oil products and facilitates market expansion.

Future Trends in the Market

Increasing Demand for Specialty and Exotic Cold-Pressed Oils: As consumers become more adventurous with their culinary choices, there is a growing interest in specialty and exotic cold-pressed oils. Oils derived from unique seeds, nuts, and fruits may gain popularity, offering distinct flavors and nutritional profiles. Examples include oils like chia seed oil, pumpkin seed oil, and pomegranate seed oil.

Expansion of Organic and Certified Cold-Pressed Oils: With the rising demand for organic and certified products, the cold-pressed oil market is likely to witness an expansion in organic offerings. Consumers are increasingly seeking oils that are free from pesticides, chemicals, and genetically modified organisms. Obtaining organic certifications can help cold-pressed oil manufacturers capture this growing market segment.

Growing Popularity of Plant-Based and Vegan Diets: The increasing adoption of plant-based and vegan diets is expected to drive the demand for cold-pressed oils. These oils are derived solely from plant sources and align with the preferences of individuals following plant-based lifestyles. Cold-pressed oils can be used as alternatives to animal-based fats and oils in cooking and baking.

Technological Innovations in Extraction Processes: Advances in extraction technologies can enhance the efficiency and quality of cold-pressed oil production. Manufacturers may invest in advanced machinery and equipment that offer improved yield, reduced processing time, and better preservation of nutrients. These technological innovations can lead to increased productivity and better overall product quality.

Rising Focus on Sustainability and Transparent Sourcing: As sustainability becomes a key consideration for consumers, cold-pressed oil manufacturers may emphasize sustainable sourcing practices. This includes partnering with eco-conscious farmers, implementing fair trade practices, and promoting transparency in the supply chain. Highlighting these sustainability efforts can enhance brand reputation and attract environmentally conscious consumers.

Recent Developments

In March 2021: Freshmill Oils, the top seller of cold-pressed oils in India, revealed plans to expand its product line by bringing in new oils like apricot oil and black seed oil.

In October 2020: South African business Afrinatural Holdings revealed the introduction of a new line of cold-pressed oils in October 2020. These oils will be made from locally sourced ingredients like marula and baobab.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details The market size value in 2022 USD 26.5 Bn Revenue Forecast by 2032 USD 43.8 Bn Growth Rate CAGR Of 5.3% Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of the World Historical Years 2017-2022 Base Year 2022 Estimated Year 2023 Short-Term Projection Year 2028 Long-Term Projected Year 2032

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is the current size of the Cold-Pressed Oils Market?

A: The Global Cold-Pressed Oils Market size is USD 26.5 Bn in 2022.

Q: What is the projected growth rate for the Cold-Pressed Oils Market?

A: The Cold-Pressed Oils Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2032.

Q: What are some of the key players in the Cold-Pressed Oils Market?

