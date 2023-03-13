WHAT WE HAVE ON THIS PAGE

Market Overview

Published Via 11Press: The commercial satellite broadband market provides broadband internet services via satellite technology. It has seen rapid growth in recent years due to advances in technology and an increasing demand for high-speed internet in remote places. Nonetheless, competition within this space is fierce with major players investing heavily in research and development to provide advanced satellite broadband offerings.

Global Commercial Satellite Broadband Market size is projected to reach USD 26.95 Bn by 2032 from its current value of USD 4.21 Bn in 2022, growing at an annual compound growth rate (CAGR) of 20.40% between 2023 and 2032.

The market encompasses a range of applications, such as government and military, maritime and aviation, enterprise, and residential. Satellite broadband adoption by government organizations and businesses is on the rise – especially in regions with minimal or no terrestrial infrastructure.

Satellite technology advances, such as high throughput satellites and low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellations, are fueling market expansion. High throughput satellites offer faster connectivity than their LEO counterparts while LEO constellations offer low-latency internet services.

Key Takeaways

The commercial satellite broadband market is being driven by rising demand for high-speed internet services, government organization adoption of satellite technology, increased investment in research and development activities, as well as expansion of satellite broadband services into new industries.

The market is faced with competition from other broadband technologies, regulatory obstacles, high costs, limitations in satellite technology, and security threats.

Opportunities in this market include increasing demand for satellite broadband services in emerging economies, expansion into new industries, and advancements in satellite technologies.

Regional Snapshot

North America is the leading market for commercial satellite broadband services, driven by an acute need for reliable connectivity in remote and rural areas – particularly Canada and Alaska.

Europe has emerged as a significant market for commercial satellite broadband services, driven by the increasing need for connectivity in rural and remote areas – particularly Scandinavia and Eastern Europe.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the commercial satellite broadband market, due to increased adoption of satellite broadband services among emerging economies such as India and China.

Latin America has seen tremendous growth in commercial satellite broadband services, driven by increasing demand for connectivity in remote and rural areas -, particularly Brazil and Mexico.

The Middle East and Africa region has seen marked growth in the market for commercial satellite broadband services, driven by increasing demand for reliable connectivity in remote and rural areas, particularly sub-Saharan Africa.

Drivers

There are multiple factors driving growth in the commercial satellite broadband market:

Increased Demand for High-Speed Internet Services: There is an increasing need for high-speed internet services worldwide, especially in remote and rural areas where terrestrial infrastructure may not exist or is inadequate. Satellite broadband can provide connectivity to these remote places where other broadband technologies cannot reach.

Government Organization Adoption: Governments and military forces around the world are increasingly turning to satellite broadband services for reliable, secure communication with their personnel and citizens, particularly in remote locations where traditional communication methods cannot be deployed.

Advances in Satellite Technology: Recent advances in satellite technologies, such as high-throughput satellites and low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellations, have significantly enhanced the capabilities of satellite broadband services by offering faster and more efficient connectivity.

Major investors in research and development: Major players in the commercial satellite broadband market are investing heavily in R&D to enhance their services, provide advanced solutions to customers, and foster new technologies and services. This investment is fueling market expansion through increased product offerings.

Restraints

There are several potential barriers that could limit the growth of the commercial satellite broadband market:

Competition from Other Broadband Technologies: Satellite broadband faces competition from fiber-optic and 5G networks, which are becoming more widely accessible and offer faster speeds with lower latency than satellite broadband does.

Regulatory Obstacles: Satellite broadband services in certain regions may face regulatory restrictions, restricting their availability and impeding market expansion.

High Costs: Satellite broadband services can be expensive, particularly for residential customers, which may limit their adoption in certain regions.

Limitations in Satellite Technology: Despite advances in satellite technology, there remain limitations such as bandwidth restrictions and potential weather-related disruptions that could negatively affect the quality and accessibility of satellite broadband services.

Security Considerations: Satellite broadband services may present security risks, particularly for government and military applications, which may restrict their adoption in some regions.

Opportunities

Growing Demand for Satellite Broadband Services in Emerging Economies: The increasing adoption of satellite broadband services among emerging nations like India and China presents significant growth prospects for this market.

Expansion into New Industries: The expansion of satellite broadband services into new industries such as aviation and maritime presents significant growth prospects for the market.

Development of Advanced Satellite Technologies: The ongoing advancements in satellite technologies, such as high-throughput satellites and LEO satellite constellations, offer significant growth prospects for the market.

Challenges

Competition from Other Broadband Technologies: The market faces competition from other broadband technologies such as fiber-optic and 5G networks, which offer faster speeds and lower latency than satellite broadband does.

Regulatory Challenges: Satellite broadband services in certain regions may face regulatory restrictions, which could limit their accessibility and hamper market expansion.

High costs: Satellite broadband services can be expensive, particularly for residential customers, which may limit their uptake in certain regions.

Recent Developments

In 2020, SpaceX’s Starlink began offering beta satellite internet services in select regions of the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom with plans to expand globally.

In late 2020, OneWeb, a satellite internet company, emerged from bankruptcy and resumed production of satellites for its broadband constellation.

In 2021, Hughes Network Systems will launch their Jupiter 3 ultra-high density satellite, offering high-speed broadband services to businesses and consumers throughout North America.

In 2020, Inmarsat unveiled its Global Xpress satellite broadband service that offers fast internet to government and commercial customers around the world.

Telesat, a Canadian satellite company, plans to launch its Lightspeed constellation of low-earth orbit satellites in 2023, offering high-speed internet services to businesses and consumers across Canada and beyond.

Key Market Segments

Type

Ku Band

C Band

Ka Band

Others

Application

Civil Defense

Enterprises

Education

Hospitals

Government Agencies

Public Safety

Others

Key Market Players

EchoStar

ViaSat

Globalstar

Eutelsat

Skycasters

Dish Network

Bigblu Broadband

Iridium Communications

Thaicom Public

EarthLink Holding

Inmarsat

Speedcast International

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details The market size value in 2022 USD 4.21 Bn Revenue forecast by 2032 USD 26.95 Bn Growth Rate CAGR Of 20.40% Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of the World Historical Years 2017-2022 Base Year 2022 Estimated Year 2023 Short-Term Projection Year 2028 Long-Term Projected Year 2032

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is satellite broadband?

A: Satellite broadband refers to the delivery of broadband internet services using satellite technology.

Q: What are the major drivers of commercial satellite broadband adoption?

A: The major drivers in this market include an increasing need for high-speed internet services in remote places, increased adoption of satellite broadband by government organizations, advances in satellite technology, and increased investments from major players in research and development.

Q: What are the major obstacles facing the commercial satellite broadband market?

A: The major issues this sector is facing include high costs of services, limited coverage areas, and the need for specialized equipment.

Q: What are the major prospects in the commercial satellite broadband market?

A: The commercial satellite broadband market presents numerous opportunities, such as the increasing adoption of satellite internet in emerging economies and an uptick in satellite internet demand across aviation and maritime industries.