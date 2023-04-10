Market Overview

The Commercial Wine Cooler Market has experienced steady growth over the past several years and this trend is expected to continue in the foreseeable future. This growth is primarily fueled by an increasing need for wine storage solutions in restaurants, hotels, bars, and other commercial establishments.

In 2022, the global Commercial Wine Cooler Market was valued at USD 0.22 Bn and is anticipated to reach a value of USD 0.37 Bn by 2032, expanding at an annual growth rate of 5.6% during this forecast period.

North America currently leads the commercial wine cooler market, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. North America’s expansion is driven by an increasing number of wine enthusiasts and demand for premium wines while Europe experiences steady growth due to increased consumption of wine in countries such as France, Italy, and Spain.

The growing adoption of smart and energy-saving wine coolers is fueling the commercial wine cooler market. These coolers come equipped with features such as temperature control, humidity control, and alarms that alert users when temperatures or humidity levels exceed preset thresholds. Furthermore, these fridges have Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity so users can monitor and control their cooler from their smartphones.

Key Takeaways

Regional Overview

North America is the leading market for commercial wine coolers due to the rising number of wine connoisseurs and increasing demand for premium wines.

Europe has become a major market for commercial wine coolers, driven by the increasing consumption of wine in countries like France, Italy, and Spain.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to experience rapid growth over the coming years due to increasing acculturation with western culture and an uptick in wine consumption in countries such as China and Japan.

Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are emerging markets for commercial wine coolers, due to the expanding hospitality industry and rising demand for premium wines in these regions.

Drivers

There is an increasing need for wine storage solutions in commercial establishments like restaurants, hotels, and bars which drives the demand for commercial wine coolers.

Increased wine consumption and an expanding wine tourism industry, particularly in regions like North America and Europe, are driving demand for premium wine storage solutions.

Increased disposable income and evolving consumer lifestyles have contributed to an uptick in wine consumption, driving demand for wine storage solutions.

The growing popularity of smart and energy-saving wine coolers that offer advanced features such as temperature control, humidity control, and alarms that notify users when temperatures or humidity levels exceed predetermined thresholds is driving demand for such devices.

Restraints

The high cost of commercial wine coolers is a major obstacle for the market, especially small businesses or start-ups who may find it difficult to invest in costly storage solutions for wine storage.

The limited storage capacity of wine coolers can present a challenge for commercial establishments with extensive wine collections.

Lack of awareness and education about the advantages of wine storage solutions, particularly in emerging markets, may constrain growth within this market.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative effect on the hospitality industry, resulting in decreased demand for wine coolers from restaurants, hotels, and bars.

Opportunities

With the growing popularity of wine culture and demand for premium wines in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa, there are ample opportunities for the commercial wine cooler market to expand.

The growing trend in e-commerce and online sales of wine coolers presents manufacturers with an opportunity to reach a wider customer base and expand their market presence.

The growing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly wine coolers that use energy-saving technology and have a reduced carbon footprint presents manufacturers with an opportunity to appeal to eco-conscious customers.

Challenges

The availability of alternative storage solutions like wine racks and cellars could pose a challenge to the commercial wine cooler market.

Due to a lack of standardization in the wine industry, particularly regarding bottle sizes and shapes, it can be challenging for manufacturers to design coolers that accommodate all types of wine bottles.

The current trade wars and tariffs between major economies, such as the US and China, could potentially impact supply chains by driving up costs for raw materials and components used by wine cooler manufacturers.

The COVID-19 pandemic has presented the wine industry with numerous challenges, such as decreased sales and disruption in their supply chains that could adversely impact commercial wine cooler demand.

Recent Developments

In March 2021, NewAir, a US-based manufacturer of portable appliances, launched a new range of energy-efficient and smart wine coolers that offer advanced features such as digital temperature control and humidity control.

In November 2020, Haier Group Corporation, a Chinese multinational electronics company, launched a new range of wine coolers with multiple temperature zones that cater to the growing demand for premium wine storage solutions.

In October 2020, Eurocave, a French manufacturer of wine cabinets and wine dispensers, launched a new range of smart wine coolers with advanced features such as voice control and wireless connectivity.

Key Market Segments

Type

Compressor-Based Commercial Wine Cooler

Thermoelectric-Based Commercial Wine Cooler

Application

Specialty Store

DIY

Online Shopping

Key Market Players

Haier

Danby

Electrolux

Avanti

Vinotemp

Eurocave

U-LINE

Viking Range

La Sommeliere

Climadiff

Newair

Donlert Electrical

Perlick

BOSCH

LG

VRBON

Whynter

Zhongshan Yehos Eletrical Appliances Co.

Ltd

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details The market size value in 2022 USD 0.22 Bn Revenue forecast by 2032 USD 0.37 Bn Growth Rate CAGR Of 5.6% Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of the World Historical Years 2017-2022 Base Year 2022 Estimated Year 2023 Short-Term Projection Year 2028 Long-Term Projected Year 2032

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is a commercial wine cooler?

A: A commercial wine cooler is a storage solution designed for businesses that serve wine, such as restaurants, hotels, bars, and wine shops. These coolers are designed to maintain the ideal temperature and humidity levels for wine storage, ensuring that the wine remains fresh and of high quality.

Q: What are the different types of commercial wine coolers?

A: The different types of commercial wine coolers include countertop wine coolers, under-counter wine coolers, freestanding wine coolers, built-in wine coolers, and walk-in wine coolers.

Q: What is the market size of the commercial wine cooler market?

A: As of 2021, the global commercial wine cooler market was valued at around USD 0.37 Bn and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

Q: What are some key players in the commercial wine cooler market?

A: Some key players in the commercial wine cooler market include Haier Group Corporation, NewAir, Eurocave, Vinotemp, Danby, KingsBottle, Avanti, EdgeStar, and Sub-Zero.

Q: What are the benefits of using a commercial wine cooler?

A: The benefits of using a commercial wine cooler include maintaining the ideal temperature and humidity levels for wine storage, protecting the wine from sunlight and UV rays, and providing a convenient and organized storage solution for businesses that serve wine.