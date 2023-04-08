Market Overview

Published Via 11Press: In 2022, the global Computerized Maintenance Management Systems Market was valued at USD 1.2 Bn and is projected to reach USD 2.6 Bn by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% from 2022-2032.

Computerized Maintenance Management Systems Market is a software solution developed to organize and streamline maintenance operations across various industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, transportation, etc. The increasing adoption of CMMS software in these sectors to boost equipment uptime, reduce downtime, and minimize maintenance costs is fueling the market’s expansion.

North America currently holds the majority of the CMMS market, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The latter region is projected to experience the highest compound annual growth rate due to increasing adoption of advanced technologies like IoT (Internet of Things) and cloud computing within this region.

Some of the leading players in the CMMS market include IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Infor Inc. and Schneider Electric SE among others. These firms are focusing on partnerships, collaborations and acquisitions to increase their market share and diversify their product offering.

The COVID-19 pandemic has also expedited the adoption of CMMS software as organizations prioritize remote monitoring and maintenance to guarantee business continuity. As the world continues to recover from this crisis, demand for CMMS solutions is expected to increase further over the coming years.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Request for PDF sample report

Key Takeaways

In 2022, the global Computerized Maintenance Management Systems Market was valued at USD 1.2 Bn and is projected to reach USD 2.6 Bn by 2032 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% between 2022 and 2032.

The adoption of CMMS software across various industries to enhance equipment maintenance efficiency, reduce downtime and minimize maintenance costs is fueling the market’s expansion.

North America currently holds the lion’s share in the CMMS market followed by Europe and Asia Pacific.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to experience the highest compound annual growth rate due to the rapid adoption of advanced technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT) and cloud computing within the region.

Some of the major players in the CMMS market include IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Infor Inc. and Schneider Electric SE among others.

Regional Snapshot

North America is the leading market for CMMS due to the presence of major players, increased awareness about maintenance management systems, and the need to meet regulatory standards.

is the leading market for CMMS due to the presence of major players, increased awareness about maintenance management systems, and the need to meet regulatory standards. Europe is a significant market for CMMS due to the expansion of industries like manufacturing and transportation that require effective maintenance management systems.

is a significant market for CMMS due to the expansion of industries like manufacturing and transportation that require effective maintenance management systems. The Asia Pacific region is forecast to experience the highest compound annual growth rate due to increased infrastructure investments and adoption of advanced technologies in countries like China, Japan, and India.

region is forecast to experience the highest compound annual growth rate due to increased infrastructure investments and adoption of advanced technologies in countries like China, Japan, and India. Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are predicted to experience strong growth in the CMMS market due to the increasing adoption of technology and demand for efficient maintenance management systems across various industries.

Drivers

The growing adoption of CMMS software across various industries to enhance equipment maintenance efficiency, reduce downtime, and minimize maintenance costs is propelling the market’s expansion.

The growing need for predictive maintenance solutions to reduce unplanned downtime and boost operational efficiency is propelling the market growth.

Cloud-based CMMS solutions have also seen an uptick in demand due to their scalability, affordability, and ease of deployment – further fuelling its expansion.

The rising necessity to comply with regulatory compliance and safety protocols across numerous industries is driving demand for CMMS software.

The COVID-19 pandemic has also hastened the adoption of CMMS software, as organizations increasingly prioritize remote monitoring and maintenance for equipment to guarantee business continuity.

Restraints

The high cost of implementation and upkeep for CMMS software is a major obstacle to market growth.

Furthermore, lack of awareness among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) about its advantages also poses an obstacle.

Another hurdle faced by the market is a shortage of skilled personnel to operate and maintain CMMS software.

Security concerns related to storage and sharing sensitive data on cloud-based CMMS solutions are further impeding growth in this space.

Integration of CMMS software with existing systems and processes poses a challenge to the market’s expansion.

Opportunities

The growing adoption of advanced technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) in maintenance management processes is creating new opportunities for the CMMS market.

Industry 4.0, which emphasizes the use of smart technologies in manufacturing and maintenance processes, is expected to create significant growth prospects for the CMMS market.

The growing demand for mobile-based CMMS solutions presents vendors with an opportunity to develop software that meets this growing need.

The growing need for asset lifecycle management solutions that track and manage assets throughout their lifespan presents an opportunity in the CMMS market.

Challenges

Lack of standardization in maintenance processes across various industries poses a significant obstacle for vendors in the CMMS market.

Furthermore, an absence of skilled personnel to operate and maintain CMMS software poses another difficulty to vendors operating in this space.

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) face a substantial obstacle when it comes to the implementation and upkeep costs of CMMS software. Furthermore, security and privacy issues associated with cloud-based CMMS solutions pose another formidable obstacle for vendors in this market.

Integration of CMMS software with existing systems and processes is a complex undertaking, and vendors often face difficulties in ensuring an effortless transition.

Recent Developments

In March 2021, IBM launched Maximo Mobile, a mobile application for Maximo, its CMMS software. The application enables field workers to access and update maintenance data on the go.

In November 2020, Oracle launched a new version of its CMMS software, Oracle Maintenance Cloud, which offers new features such as asset health monitoring and advanced analytics.

In October 2020, Infor Inc. announced a partnership with Microsoft to integrate its CMMS software, Infor EAM, with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Field Service, enabling customers to streamline their asset maintenance processes.

Key Market Segments

Type

On-premise

Web based

Cloud based

Application

Tracking of work orders

Scheduling of routine maintenance activities

Monitoring

Control maintenance

Key Market Players

MicroMain Corporation

IBM Corporation

Parafernalia Ltd.

ServiceChannel Inc.

Infor Inc.

eMaint Enterprises LLC

NexGen Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Mapcon Technologies Inc.

mPulse Mobile Inc.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details The market size value in 2022 USD 1.2 Bn Revenue forecast by 2032 USD 2.6 Bn Growth Rate CAGR Of 7.8% Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of the World Historical Years 2017-2022 Base Year 2022 Estimated Year 2023 Short-Term Projection Year 2028 Long-Term Projected Year 2032

FAQs

Q: What is CMMS?

A: CMMS stands for Computerized Maintenance Management System, which is software used to manage and track maintenance activities and schedules for equipment and assets.

Q: What are the benefits of using CMMS software?

A: Some of the benefits of using CMMS software include improved equipment maintenance efficiency, reduced downtime, minimized maintenance costs, better regulatory compliance, and improved asset lifecycle management.

Q: What industries use CMMS software?

A: CMMS software is used in various industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, transportation, facilities management, and others.

Q: What are the key features of CMMS software?

A: Some of the key features of CMMS software include work order management, asset management, preventive maintenance scheduling, inventory management, and reporting and analytics.

Shared On:



Prudour Private Limited The team behind market.us, marketresearch.biz, market.biz and more. Our purpose is to keep our customers ahead of the game with regard to the markets. They may fluctuate up or down, but we will help you to stay ahead of the curve in these market fluctuations. Our consistent growth and ability to deliver in-depth analyses and market insight has engaged genuine market players. They have faith in us to offer the data and information they require to make balanced and decisive marketing decisions.

More Posts By Prudour Private Limited