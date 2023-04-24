Computerized Physician Order Entry Market Size To Reach USD 3.32 Bn By 2033

Market Overview

Published Via 11Press: Computerized Physician Order Entry Marketis an electronic platform that enables healthcare providers to electronically prescribe and oversee patient care. CPOE replaces paper-based systems and can help reduce medication errors while increasing patient safety. CPOE systems typically include features like drug databases, interaction alerts and allergy checks to ensure that medications prescribed to a patient are suitable and safe for them. They may also integrate with electronic health record systems (EHR) for a comprehensive view of their medical history including previous diagnoses, lab results and imaging studies.

The Computerized Physician Order Entry Market size is expected to reach USD 3.32 Bn by 2033, up from its current value of USD 1.68 Bn in 2022, growing at an annual compound growth rate (CAGR) of 6.39% from 2023-2033.

CPOE systems have been shown to increase patient outcomes, decrease medication errors, and enhance efficiency within healthcare settings. They are becoming an essential element of modern healthcare technology and increasingly adopted by hospitals and facilities worldwide.

Key Takeaways

Computerized Physician Order Entry market is an electronic system that enables healthcare providers to prescribe and manage patient care electronically, replacing traditional paper-based systems.

Computerized Physician Order Entry systems can drastically decrease medication errors and enhance patient safety, as they contain drug databases, interactions alerts and allergy checks to keep track of patient health.

CPOE systems can integrate seamlessly with electronic health record (EHR) systems to offer an in-depth view of a patient’s medical history.

Computerized Physician Order Entry systems have been demonstrated to increase patient outcomes, reduce medication errors and enhance efficiency within healthcare environments.

CPOE systems are increasingly being adopted by hospitals and healthcare facilities worldwide as an integral component of modern healthcare technology.

It require careful implementation and ongoing maintenance to ensure their effectiveness and prevent unintended side-effects.

Regional Snapshot

Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) adoption rates differ across geographic regions, with some countries more advanced than others in their implementation of CPOE technology. Here is an overview of adoption in various regions:

North America: Adoption of CPOE has been quite high in both the United States and Canada, with hospitals and healthcare facilities having installed some form of CPOE system. Furthermore, the US government has encouraged its adoption through meaningful use programs.

Drivers

Patient Safety: CPOE systems can assist in minimizing medication errors and increasing patient safety by offering real-time decision support and alerts about potential drug interactions, allergies or adverse events.

Restraints

Implementation Costs: Adopting CPOE systems can be costly, necessitating significant investments in hardware, software and training for healthcare providers – something which may present difficulties to smaller healthcare facilities with limited resources.

Opportunities

Adopting Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) systems offers healthcare providers many advantages, including:

Improved Patient Safety: CPOE systems can enhance patient safety by reducing medication errors, providing decision support tools, and notifying healthcare providers of potential adverse events.

Challenges

Resistance to Change: Healthcare providers may be resistant to new systems, particularly those which use paper-based processes. This can result in low adoption rates and user dissatisfaction.

Market Segmentation

End User

Ambulatory surgical centers

hospitals

laboratories

clinics

pharmacies

Category

integrated CPOE

standalone CPOE

Deployment

web-based

cloud-based

on premise

Components

hardware

software

Services

Key Players

Philips Healthcare

Cerner Corporation

Athenahealth Inc.

GE healthcare

Medical Information Technology Inc.

eClinicalWorks LLC

Carestream Health

Siemens Healthcare

Allscripts.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 USD 1.68 Bn Revenue forecast by 2033 USD 3.32 Bn Growth Rate CAGR Of 6.39% Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of the World Historical Years 2017-2022 Base Year 2022 Estimated Year 2023 Short-Term Projection Year 2028 Long-Term Projected Year 2033

Recent Developments

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) Integration: CPOE systems are increasingly being integrated with AI/ML technologies for decision support and automating repetitive tasks, such as medication dosage calculations.

Key Questions

What Is Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE)?

A: Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) is a digital system designed to enable healthcare providers to electronically enter and manage patient care orders such as prescriptions, lab tests and radiology exams.

mes mes Its mes Its Achieve improved patient safety, increased efficiency, improved communication between healthcare providers, enhanced data analytics capabilities for regulatory compliance integration with Electronic Health Records (EHRs), and improved workflow.

A: Some challenges associated with implementing CPOE systems include resistance to change, implementation costs, system complexity, workflow disruptions, technical issues, data privacy/security concerns as well as user training needs.

A: Modern CPOE systems are evolving in response to these obstacles by adopting artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies, mobile apps, interoperability solutions, cloud services with enhanced data analytics features and blockchain technology.

A: Healthcare providers can ensure the successful adoption and implementation of CPOE systems by carefully managing the implementation process, offering user training and support, responding to user concerns and feedback, and continuously evaluating and optimizing the system to meet changing patient needs.

