Published Via 11Press: The global cookies market is expected to experience moderate growth over the coming years. With increasing consumer preference for convenient and healthy snacks as well as indulgence products, cookie consumption worldwide is expected to surge.

In 2022, the Global Cookies Market was valued at USD 37.8 billion. Between 2023 and 2032, this market is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 5.2%. It is expected to reach USD 62.2 billion in the forecast period of 2023-2032. Factors such as rising consumer preference for convenience foods, shifting lifestyles, and the availability of various types of cookies are identified as major drivers behind the market expansion.

Regionally, North America dominates the cookies market due to high consumption in this region. However, Asia Pacific is expected to experience the fastest growth rate during the forecast period due to an expanding population, shifting consumer preferences, and growing demand for packaged food products.

Chocolate cookies are the most sought-after product type, followed by plain and butter cookies. As consumers become more health-conscious, there has been an uptick in demand for healthier cookies like gluten-free, organic, and sugar-free options.

Key Takeaways

The global cookies market is expected to experience moderate growth over the coming years, reaching a projected value of USD 44.1 billion by 2025.

The global cookies market is witnessing an uptick in demand due to rising consumer preference for convenient and healthy snacks as well as indulgence products.

North America currently dominates the cookies market, but Asia Pacific is expected to experience the fastest growth rate due to an expanding population, shifting consumer preferences, and increased demand for packaged food items.

Chocolate cookies are the most popular type of cookie, followed by plain and butter. As consumers become more health-conscious, there has been an uptick in demand for healthier options such as gluten-free, organic, and sugar-free cookies.

Market Dynamics

Convenience: Cookies make for a perfect on-the-go snack, offering consumers an easy option that they can grab on the go. With an increasing demand for such foods, the cookies market is set to experience steady growth over the coming years.

Indulgence: Cookies have become a go-to indulgence food, and their rising popularity in indulgence products is driving the growth of the cookies market.

Consumer Preferences: As consumers seek healthier snack options, the cookies market is experiencing a surge in growth driven by gluten-free, organic, and sugar-free cookies.

Increased Accessibility: Cookies are easily available in retail stores, supermarkets, and online, making them more accessible than ever for consumers.

Cookies are easily available in retail stores, supermarkets, and online, making them more accessible than ever for consumers. Marketing and Advertising: Companies are investing in marketing and advertising campaigns to promote their cookie products, leading to an increase in consumer awareness and demand.

Restraint

One major challenge facing the cookies market is an increasing concern among consumers regarding the potential health effects of eating sugary and high-calorie snacks. This has led to an uptick in demand for healthier snack options, such as fruits, nuts, and granola bars – which can be seen as more nutrient-rich and beneficial to overall well-being. Furthermore, some consumers may be allergic to gluten or other allergens, which could limit their consumption of cookies that contain these components.

The growing awareness about the detrimental effects of processed foods on health and the environment is another challenge facing the cookies market, as many consumers are opting for healthier snacks that are also sustainable. Furthermore, intense competition within this space could prove challenging as companies invest heavily in developing new products as well as marketing and advertising efforts to attract customers.

Opportunities

Development of New and Innovative Flavors: Companies can capitalize on consumer demand for unique and inventive flavors by creating new cookie varieties that appeal to shifting consumer tastes.

Focus on healthier ingredients: There is a growing trend towards healthier snack options, and companies can capitalize on this by developing cookies with healthier components like whole grains, natural sweeteners, and plant-based proteins.

Expansion into New Markets: Companies can explore new markets, such as emerging economies and regions, to increase their customer base and boost market share.

Companies can explore new markets, such as emerging economies and regions, to increase their customer base and boost market share. E-Commerce: The growth of e-commerce provides companies with an opportunity to broaden their reach and sell cookies directly to customers through online channels.

Partnerships and Collaborations: Companies can collaborate with other brands or retailers to expand their distribution network and reach new customers. Health and fitness brands may partner to create healthy snack bundles and reach a wider audience through collaborations.

Packaging Innovation: Companies can pursue innovative packaging solutions that enhance shelf life, convenience, and sustainability. For instance, single-serve containers that are lightweight and easy to transport, reusable packaging that reduces waste production, and biodegradable packaging that promotes environmental responsibility can all be considered.

Challenges

Health concerns: As consumers become increasingly health-conscious, there is a growing concern about the negative health impacts of consuming sugary and high-calorie snacks, including cookies. This can lead to a decline in demand for traditional cookie products.

Competition from other snack categories: The cookie market faces stiff competition from other snack categories, such as chips, crackers, and granola bars, which offer healthier alternatives to traditional cookies.

Ingredient costs: The cost of ingredients, such as flour, sugar, and butter, can fluctuate, affecting the profitability of cookie manufacturers.

Changing consumer preferences: Consumer preferences can be fickle, and trends can change quickly. Companies that are slow to respond to changing consumer preferences risk losing market share to competitors.

Regulatory challenges: Regulations around the ingredients, labeling, and marketing of cookie products can be complex and subject to change, which can create challenges for companies.

Supply chain disruptions: The cookies market, like many other industries, has been impacted by supply chain disruptions, which can lead to product shortages and increased costs.

Recent Developments

Healthier options: Major players in the cookies market, such as Mondelēz International, Inc. and Kellogg Company, have launched healthier cookie options, such as gluten-free, organic, and sugar-free cookies, in response to changing consumer preferences.

Sustainability: Many companies are focusing on sustainable packaging solutions to reduce waste and minimize their environmental impact. For example, in 2021, Nestle S.A. launched a new range of cookies in packaging made from 100% paper, without any plastic or laminates.

Innovation in flavors: Companies are developing new and innovative cookie flavors to cater to changing consumer tastes. For example, in 2021, Pepperidge Farm, Inc. launched a new line of Milano cookies in flavors like toasted marshmallows and caramel apples.

E-commerce: The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the growth of e-commerce in the cookies market, as consumers increasingly turned to online shopping. Many companies have ramped up their e-commerce capabilities to meet this demand.

Partnerships and collaborations: In 2021, Mondelēz International, Inc. partnered with the food delivery platform Uber Eats to offer home delivery of its Oreo cookies in select markets.

Health claims: Some companies are emphasizing the health benefits of their cookies, such as high fiber or protein content, to appeal to health-conscious consumers. For example, in 2021, Quest Nutrition, LLC launched a new line of protein cookies in flavors like peanut butter and chocolate chip.

Key Market Segments

Based on Type:

Bar Cookies

Sandwich Cookies

Molded Cookies

Pressed Cookies

Others

Based on the Packaging:

Rigid Packaging

Flexible Packaging

Based on Distribution Channels:

Retailers

Supermarkets

Hypermarkets

Online Retailing

Market Key Players

Britannia Industries Ltd

Nestle S.A

Campbell Soup Company

General Mills, Inc.

Mondelēz International Inc

Ferrero International SA.

McKee Foods Corporation

PepsiCo Inc.

Bahlsen GmbH

ITC Ltd.

Parle Products Pvt. Ltd

Patanjali

Emmys Organic Inc.

Billys Farm

Danone S.A.

Kellogg Company

Kraft Heinz Company

Burton’s Biscuit Company

Nairns Oatcakes Ltd.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details The market size value in 2022 USD 37.8 Bn Revenue Forecast by 2032 USD 62.2 Bn Growth Rate CAGR Of 5.2% Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and the Rest of the World Historical Years 2017-2022 Base Year 2022 Estimated Year 2023 Short-Term Projection Year 2028 Long-Term Projected Year 2032

FAQ

Q What is a Cookies Market?

A: A Cookies Market refers to a market where various types of cookies are sold, either in brick-and-mortar stores or online.

Q: What types of cookies can I find in a Cookies Market?

A: Cookies Markets typically offer a wide range of cookies, including chocolate chip cookies, oatmeal cookies, sugar cookies, peanut butter cookies, snickerdoodles, and many other types of cookies.

Q: Are Cookies Markets only found in physical locations, or are there online Cookies Markets as well?

A: While there are physical Cookies Markets, many businesses also operate online and sell their cookies through websites and online marketplaces.

Q: Are Cookies Markets only for individuals, or can businesses also purchase cookies in bulk?

A: Many Cookies Markets cater to both individual customers and businesses. Businesses may purchase cookies in bulk for events, meetings, or as gifts for clients.

Q: Are Cookies Markets typically open year-round?

A: Most Cookies Markets are open year-round, although some may have seasonal offerings or limited-time flavors.

