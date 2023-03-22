Market Overview

Published Via 11Press: A desiccant wheel, also known as a rotary dehumidifier or a honeycomb dehumidifier, is an energy-efficient device used for dehumidification. It is commonly used in HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning) systems to regulate the humidity levels in indoor spaces. The Desiccant Wheel Market consists of a large wheel-shaped structure with a honeycomb-like matrix made of a desiccant material. The desiccant material is a substance that absorbs moisture from the air. Commonly used desiccants include silica gel, molecular sieves, and activated alumina.

The Desiccant Wheel Market size is expected to reach USD 700.67 Mn by 2033, up from its current value of USD 414.42 Mn in 2022, growing at an annual compound growth rate (CAGR) of 4.89% from 2023-2033.

As the wheel rotates, a portion of it is exposed to the humid air stream. The desiccant material in this section absorbs the moisture from the air, resulting in a decrease in the air’s humidity level. The dried air is then released into the indoor space. Another section of the wheel is simultaneously exposed to a stream of hot air, which regenerates the desiccant material by evaporating the absorbed moisture. The moisture-laden hot air is exhausted outside, and the regenerated desiccant material is again ready to absorb moisture from the incoming air stream. Desiccant wheels are highly efficient in removing moisture from the air, and they consume less energy than traditional cooling-based dehumidifiers. They are especially useful in environments where precise humidity control is required, such as in museums, data centers, and pharmaceutical production facilities.

Key Takeaways

Forecasted compound annual growth rates between 2023 and 2033 is 4.89%.

Regional Snapshot

Desiccant wheels are widely used in North America , both for commercial and industrial applications. The United States boasts a significant market for desiccant wheels with many companies specializing in their production and installation.

, both for commercial and industrial applications. The United States boasts a significant market for desiccant wheels with many companies specializing in their production and installation. Desiccant wheels are widely used in Europe, particularly within healthcare and pharmaceutical industries where precise humidity control is paramount. Countries like Germany and the United Kingdom boast a substantial market for desiccant wheels.

, particularly within healthcare and pharmaceutical industries where precise humidity control is paramount. Countries like Germany and the United Kingdom boast a substantial market for desiccant wheels. The Asia-Pacific region is witnessing a boom in desiccant wheel demand, driven by increased demand in industrial applications such as food processing, electronics manufacturing and cleanrooms.

region is witnessing a boom in desiccant wheel demand, driven by increased demand in industrial applications such as food processing, electronics manufacturing and cleanrooms. Desiccant wheels are finding a small but growing market in the Middle East and Africa . Their applications range from data centers to pharmaceutical manufacturing plants.

. Their applications range from data centers to pharmaceutical manufacturing plants. Desiccant wheels have a limited application in Latin America, but are becoming increasingly popular in industrial applications like mining and oil and gas production.

Drivers

Desiccant wheels are much more energy-efficient than their cooling-based counterparts, as they can operate at lower temperatures and use less energy, leading to lower operating costs. Desiccant wheels offer precise humidity control, which is crucial in many applications such as pharmaceutical manufacturing, food processing and electronics production. Desiccant wheels use natural desiccant materials like silica gel or activated alumina that are non-toxic and recyclable, providing a more sustainable and eco-friendly alternative to traditional dehumidifiers.

Maintaining proper humidity levels in manufacturing processes can improve product quality while decreasing waste production – leading to increased productivity. High humidity levels can foster mold growth and other health hazards in indoor environments. Desiccant wheels help maintain a hygienic indoor climate by reducing humidity levels and preventing mold growth. They’re suitable for many applications, including harsh or corrosive ones.

Restraints

Desiccant wheels require regular maintenance to ensure optimal performance; the desiccant material must be replaced periodically and the wheel cleaned regularly to prevent contamination. Due to their large size, desiccant wheels require adequate space for installation; in some cases, retrofitting an existing HVAC system may not be feasible due to space restrictions.

Desiccant wheels may not be suitable for all climates. They become less effective in areas with high humidity or temperatures, which could reduce their dehumidification capacity. Furthermore, desiccant wheels produce noise during operation which could be an issue in certain applications. Despite being energy-saving devices, desiccant wheels still have higher operating costs than traditional cooling-based dehumidifiers – especially when energy costs are high.

Opportunities

Increased Demand for Energy-Efficient Solutions: With an increasing focus on sustainability and energy efficiency, desiccant wheels may become a more popular alternative to traditional cooling-based dehumidifiers.

With an increasing focus on sustainability and energy efficiency, desiccant wheels may become a more popular alternative to traditional cooling-based dehumidifiers. Growing Demand for Accurate Humidity Control: As industries such as pharmaceuticals, food processing and electronics production continue to expand, the need for accurate humidity control will increase – creating an opportunity for desiccant wheels.

As industries such as pharmaceuticals, food processing and electronics production continue to expand, the need for accurate humidity control will increase – creating an opportunity for desiccant wheels. Adoption in Emerging Markets: As emerging markets continue to develop and expand, desiccant wheels offer the potential for widespread adoption as a more sustainable and energy-efficient dehumidification solution.

As emerging markets continue to develop and expand, desiccant wheels offer the potential for widespread adoption as a more sustainable and energy-efficient dehumidification solution. Integration with Renewable Energy Sources: Desiccant wheels can be utilized in combination with renewable sources like solar or wind power, making them even more sustainable and energy-efficient.

Desiccant wheels can be utilized in combination with renewable sources like solar or wind power, making them even more sustainable and energy-efficient. Desiccant wheels for building retrofit projects: Desiccant wheels can be employed in retrofit projects to boost the energy efficiency of existing buildings, offering an opportunity to reduce energy consumption and operating expenses.

Desiccant wheels can be employed in retrofit projects to boost the energy efficiency of existing buildings, offering an opportunity to reduce energy consumption and operating expenses. Desiccant Wheels in Critical Infrastructure: Desiccant wheels can be utilized in critical infrastructure like data centers, hospitals, and museums where precise humidity control is essential for efficiency and preventing equipment failure. This provides an opportunity to enhance reliability and prevent equipment breakdown.

Challenges

Desiccant wheels may come at a higher price point than traditional cooling-based dehumidifiers, which may put off some users from investing. Plus, regular maintenance such as replacing desiccant material and cleaning the wheel requires time-consuming labor that could prove challenging in retrofit projects or existing buildings due to their large size and need for adequate space may pose obstacles when installing one.

Desiccant wheels may not be effective in areas with high humidity and temperatures, which could limit their use in certain climates. Furthermore, desiccant wheels produce noise during operation which could pose a problem in sensitive environments like hospitals. Finally, some users may not be aware of the advantages or working principle behind desiccant wheels which could restrict their adoption rate.

Market Segmentation

By Type of Desiccant

Silica Gel

Molecular Sieve

Activated Alumina

Others

By Application

Pharmaceutical

Food Industries

Chemical

Electronics

Warehousing

Others

Key Players

Greenheck Fan Corporation

NovelAire Technologies

Munters

Rotor Source, Inc.

DRI

Trane

Proflute AB

Seibu Giken DST AB

Airxchange Inc.

Fl?kt Woods Group

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 USD 414.42 Mn Revenue forecast by 2033 USD 700.67 Mn Growth Rate CAGR Of 4.89% Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of the World Historical Years 2017-2022 Base Year 2022 Estimated Year 2023 Short-Term Projection Year 2028 Long-Term Projected Year 2033

Recent Developments

There have been a number of recent advances in the desiccant wheel field, such as advances in technology and new applications. Here are some key highlights from these events:

Advanced Materials: There has been extensive research into the development of new desiccant materials that can enhance efficiency and effectiveness of desiccant wheels. For instance, new materials that operate at higher temperatures or with lower humidity levels have been created.

There has been extensive research into the development of new desiccant materials that can enhance efficiency and effectiveness of desiccant wheels. For instance, new materials that operate at higher temperatures or with lower humidity levels have been created. Integration with Renewable Energy Sources: Desiccant wheels have seen an uptick in popularity due to their ability to be integrated with renewable sources like solar or wind power, creating more sustainable and energy-efficient systems.

Desiccant wheels have seen an uptick in popularity due to their ability to be integrated with renewable sources like solar or wind power, creating more sustainable and energy-efficient systems. Smart Controls: Recent advances in control technology have enabled desiccant wheels to be integrated with smart controls that can optimize performance and lower energy consumption.

Recent advances in control technology have enabled desiccant wheels to be integrated with smart controls that can optimize performance and lower energy consumption. Desiccant Wheels Find New Uses: Desiccant wheels are being utilized in a variety of new settings, such as indoor agriculture where precise humidity control is essential for plant growth.

Desiccant wheels are being utilized in a variety of new settings, such as indoor agriculture where precise humidity control is essential for plant growth. Micro-structured Desiccant Materials: Micro-structured desiccant materials have been designed to increase the dehumidification efficiency of desiccant wheels. These materials increase surface area available for moisture adsorption and heat transfer, respectively.

Micro-structured desiccant materials have been designed to increase the dehumidification efficiency of desiccant wheels. These materials increase surface area available for moisture adsorption and heat transfer, respectively. Hybrid Systems: Hybrid systems that combine desiccant wheels with traditional cooling-based dehumidifiers have been developed to create more energy-efficient devices that can operate in a wider range of climates.

Key Questions

1. What is a desiccant wheel?

A desiccant wheel is an apparatus used to dehumidify air by using desiccant material that absorbs moisture from air passing through it.

2. How does a desiccant wheel work?

A desiccant wheel functions by coating an inner rotating wheel with desiccant material to absorb moisture from air passing through it. After heating the wheel to release moisture, dry air is released back into the room.

3. What are the Advantages of Desiccant Wheels?

Desiccant wheels offer several advantages over traditional cooling-based dehumidifiers, such as lower energy consumption, more precise humidity control and flexibility to work in a wider temperature and humidity range.

4. What are the applications of desiccant wheels?

Desiccant wheels find use in a variety of settings, such as commercial and industrial dehumidification, indoor agriculture, data centers, museums and hospitals.

5. What are the challenges associated with desiccant wheels?

Desiccant wheels face several difficulties, such as cost, upkeep requirements, space requirements, climate limitations, noise pollution and lack of awareness.

6. What are some recent advances in desiccant wheel technology?

Recent advancements in desiccant wheel technology include advanced materials, integration with renewable energy sources, smart controls, new applications, micro-structured desiccant materials and hybrid systems.

