Digestive Health Market Overview

The digestive health market has grown rapidly in recent years due to the increasing awareness of gut health and its importance for overall well-being. This market includes products such as probiotics, prebiotics, fiber supplements, and herbal remedies that help improve digestion and gut health. Additionally, this market also supplies medical treatments for digestive ailments such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis (UC), gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) and more.

“The global market for digestive health is expected to reach USD 106.4 Billion by 2032, up from USD 48.4 Billion in 2022. This growth rate will be CAGR of 8.20% over the period 2023-2032.”

Digestive health supplements have become popular lately, owing to their effectiveness in treating various gastrointestinal problems without the need for medication or surgery. Probiotic-based products are especially popular because they offer effective treatment options without any side effects. Prebiotic supplements are also beneficial in improving digestion by providing extra fiber and nutrients to the digestive system while helping maintain a healthy balance of bacteria in the gut microbiome. Herbal remedies can provide natural relief from common digestive issues like constipation, indigestion, gas pain and bloating as well as other stomach-related problems.

Key Takeaways

The digestive health market is growing rapidly due to increasing consumer awareness of digestive health issues and the importance of maintaining a healthy gut microbiome.

Probiotics and prebiotics are the largest segments of the digestive health market, as they are widely recognized as effective ways to improve digestive health.

The market for digestive health supplements is also growing, as many consumers are turning to supplements to support their digestive health.

Digestive health is increasingly recognized as an important factor in overall health and wellness, and companies are investing in research and development to create new products that support digestive health.

The market for digestive health products is highly competitive, with many companies offering a wide range of products and formulations.

Regulatory agencies, such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, closely monitor the digestive health market to ensure that products are safe and effective.

The digestive health market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years, driven by increasing consumer interest in natural and holistic approaches to health and wellness.

Regional Snapshot

North America: The North American digestive health market is the largest in the world, primarily due to the high incidence of digestive disorders, growing awareness among the population, and the presence of a large number of key market players. The market is expected to continue growing, driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases and a rise in healthcare expenditure.

The European digestive health market is also significant, owing to the high incidence of digestive disorders, a large aging population, and favorable government initiatives. The market is expected to grow due to the increasing demand for digestive health supplements, changing dietary habits, and the rising prevalence of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

The Asia Pacific region is one of the fastest-growing digestive health markets, driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of digestive disorders, growing awareness of digestive health, and the rising demand for functional foods and supplements. Key countries driving the growth in the region include China, India, and Japan.

The Latin American digestive health market is growing at a steady pace, owing to factors such as a growing aging population, increasing prevalence of digestive disorders, and rising healthcare expenditure. Brazil and Mexico are the major markets in the region, owing to the high incidence of gastrointestinal diseases.

The Middle East and Africa digestive health market is relatively small compared to other regions, but it is growing due to factors such as the increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases and rising awareness of the importance of digestive health. The market is expected to be driven by the growing demand for dietary supplements and the increasing adoption of a healthy lifestyle.

Drivers

Consumers’ growing concern about their digestive health has led to an increase in research and development of digestive products. According to a multinational, large-scale research study, more than 40% of people in the world have functional gastrointestinal conditions, which can affect their quality of life and healthcare usage. This leads to a growing demand for safe and natural products.

Market players invest heavily in R&D to develop new products to meet the growing demand. Beroni Group, a diversified Australian biopharmaceutical company, launched a new product in China in November 2020. It is a probiotic product that regulates the human intestinal flora.

Restraints

There are many market growth factors. However, there are also certain market challenges that limit growth in the market for digestive health. One factor that hinders market growth is the strict regulations that vitamins and supplement manufacturers must comply with before a product launches. The 1994 Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act became law.

This act requires that a company ensures that any dietary supplements it produces or distributes are safe. Manufacturers must register with the FDA under the Bioterrorism Act before selling or manufacturing supplements. This can delay a product’s launch on the market. In addition, tax rates have increased by approximately 5- 10% over the past few years. This is also limiting the growth of the digestive health market.

Opportunities

Probiotics have become an effective way to treat and control infections in modern times. Probiotics are beneficial bacteria that help protect the gastrointestinal tract from harmful bacteria. This has a positive effect on your health. Because they are non-toxic, probiotics and dietary supplement can be used in place of pharmaceuticals for gastrointestinal conditions. These products will continue to grow in popularity due to their cost-effective and safe properties.

Challenges

The digestive health market is facing various challenges that could impact its growth and development. One of the major challenges is the stringent regulatory environment. The manufacturers of digestive health products and supplements are required to comply with strict regulations and guidelines, which can be time-consuming and costly. The market is also highly fragmented, with numerous small and medium-sized players competing with a few large multinational corporations, making it difficult for smaller companies to gain market share.

Additionally, the lack of standardization in the market can create confusion among consumers and hinder product development. Limited reimbursement for digestive health products and services can make them unaffordable for some patients, which can slow down the adoption of new treatments and technologies. Furthermore, digestive health products and supplements can have adverse effects if not used properly, which can lead to negative publicity and impact consumer confidence in the market.

Finally, many consumers are not aware of the importance of digestive health or how to maintain it, which can hinder market growth. Therefore, companies need to invest in research and development, comply with regulations, standardize product testing and labeling, and promote consumer education to overcome these challenges and drive market growth.

Recent Developments

April 2018, Sundyota Numandis is a leading provider of safe and clinically-proven healthcare solutions. It announced its partnership to bring the world’s best-researched probiotic, Lactobacillus Rhanosus GG, to India.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Dairy Products

Bakery and Cereals

Supplements

Others

By Ingredient Type

Probiotics

Prebiotics

Digestive Enzymes

Microbial-Based

By Form Type

Capsules

Tablets

Chewable

drops

Others

By Distribution Channel Type

Drug Stores and Retail Pharmacies

Online Providers

Others

Маrkеt Kеу Рlауеrѕ

Bayer AG

Pfizer Inc.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

BASF SE

Sanofi

NOW Health Group Inc.

Amway Corporation

The Bountiful Company

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Yakult Honsha co. Ltd.

Alimentary health

Optibiotix health

Other Key Players

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details The market size value in 2022 USD 48.04 Bn Revenue forecast by 2032 USD 106.4 Bn Growth Rate CAGR Of 8.02% Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of the World Historical Years 2017-2022 Base Year 2022 Estimated Year 2023 Short-Term Projection Year 2028 Long-Term Projected Year 2032

