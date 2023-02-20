Introduction: Global Education Catering Market

The global education catering market is a dynamic and rapidly growing sector that serves an ever-growing segment of the population. Education catering services provide meals and refreshments to students in educational institutions such as childcare centers, schools, universities, and other educational facilities. The market includes both public and private providers who offer meals for students of varying ages and backgrounds.

The global education catering market is estimated to be valued at USD 19.46 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 36.19 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period (2020-2025). As the number of educational institutions rises, there has been an increased demand for food services that cater specifically to schools and universities.

In recent years, there has been an increased demand for healthier food options in education catering due to rising student health concerns. This has led to a surge in the number of healthy meal programs available from caterers, which often include fresh fruits, vegetables, nuts, dairy products and lean proteins. Additionally, many suppliers are now offering locally-sourced produce as well as organic products to meet this demand. As a result of these developments, the global education catering market is expected to continue growing at a steady rate over the next few years.

This growth can be attributed to the increasing number of students enrolling in educational institutions worldwide, as well as the rising demand for nutritious meals served onsite. The advent of technological advancements such as self-ordering kiosks has also enabled educational catering companies to improve their operational efficiency by automating processes such as menu customization, order processing, and payment processing. Additionally, government initiatives promoting healthy eating habits have had a positive impact on this sector’s growth prospects over the forecast period.

Key Takeaways

The global education catering market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2032.

from 2022 to 2032. The market is driven by factors such as the increasing focus on healthy eating habits and the rising demand for customized catering services in schools and universities.

The major players in the market include Sodexo, Aramark Corporation, Compass Group, Elior Group, and ISS World Services.

Regional Analysis

North America is the largest market for education catering, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.

The growth in North America is driven by the increasing number of schools and universities and the rising demand for healthy food options.

In Europe, the market is driven by the increasing awareness of the importance of healthy eating habits and the growing trend of outsourcing catering services in educational institutions.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of western eating habits and the growing number of educational institutions in the region.

Drivers

Increasing focus on healthy eating habits

The main driver for growth in the global catering market for education is increasing school attendance and reducing the amount of unhealthy food available to students at lunch. This can cause chronic health problems for students.

Private players are slowly filling the gap by offering healthy meals of high quality and great taste.

Rising demand for customized catering services

The growing trend of outsourcing catering services

An increasing number of schools and universities

Restraints

High cost of catering services

Challenges in maintaining quality and hygiene standards

Limited availability of skilled workforce

Fluctuations in raw material prices

Food safety concerns involving the consumption of catering food

Stringent Government rules in relation to food regulations and license for catering operation

Opportunities

The growing trend of online and mobile ordering

This market is thriving because of the growing awareness about health and well-being at educational institutes

Due to a sharp rise in catering services for education in emerging Economies like India, China and Brazil

Increasing adoption of sustainable and eco-friendly practices

Expansion into emerging markets

Increasing demand for specialized catering services

Challenges

Maintaining quality and hygiene standards

Ensuring food safety and regulatory compliance

Dealing with fluctuations in raw material prices

Addressing cultural and dietary preferences of diverse student populations

The challenge might be meeting the client’s expectations of providing nutritious and customized food.

The Problem of Allergies and Intolerances, as well as Food Safety, may be a challenge

Recent Developments

In March 2021, Sodexo launched a new plant-based menu for schools in the UK to provide healthier and more sustainable food options.

In January 2021, Elior Group announced the acquisition of Boston-based Corporate Chefs, a provider of catering services to educational institutions and businesses.

In December 2020, Compass Group launched a new mobile ordering platform for school meals to enhance the ordering and payment process for students and parents.

Market Segmentation

By Contract Type

Fixed Price

Cost Plus

Others

By Type

Outsourced

Self-Operated

Application

Schools

Colleges

Other Education Institutes

Competitive Landscape

Major players in this market are

ABM Catering Solutions

Amadeus

Aramark

Atalian Servest

Barlett Mitchell

Blue Apple Catering

Camst Group

Caterleisure Ltd.

CH&CO Catering

Compass Group PLC

Dine Contract Catering

Elior Group

Fazer Food Services

Interserve

OCS Group Ltd.

Sodexo

others

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details The market size value in 2022 USD 19.46 billion Revenue forecast by 2032 USD 36.19 billion Growth Rate CAGR Of 6.4% Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of the World Historical Years 2017-2022 Base Year 2022 Estimated Year 2023 Short-Term Projection Year 2028 Long-Term Projected Year 2032

FAQ . What is education catering? Education catering refers to the provision of food and beverage services to educational institutions such as schools, colleges, and universities. What are the benefits of education catering? Education catering offers several benefits, such as providing healthy and nutritious meals to students, reducing the burden of preparing and serving food for educational institutions, and enhancing the overall learning experience. Who are the major players in the education catering market? The major players in the education catering market include ABM Catering Solutions, Amadeus, Aramark, Atalian Servest, Barlett Mitchell, Blue Apple Catering, Camst Group, Caterleisure Ltd., CH&CO Catering, Compass Group PLC, Dine Contract Catering, Elior Group, Fazer Food Services, Interserve, OCS Group Ltd., Sodexo, others. What are the major trends in the education catering market? The major trends in the education catering market include the increasing focus on healthy eating habits, the rising demand for customized catering services, the growing trend of outsourcing catering services, and the increasing adoption of sustainable and eco-friendly practices.