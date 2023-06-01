eSIM Market Is Estimated to be Worth USD 20.6 Billion by 2032-end at a CAGR of 10.2%

Market Overview

Published Via 11Press : eSIM market, or embedded SIM, is a small chip that is built into devices such as smartphones, tablets, and wearables. Unlike traditional SIM cards, which can be removed and replaced with different carriers’ SIMs, eSIMs are embedded permanently in the device’s hardware. They allow users to switch between carriers without physically changing the SIM card.

The eSIM Market was valued at USD 8 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach approximately USD 20.6 billion by 2032. Over the forecast period from 2023 to 2032, this market is anticipated to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%.

The benefits of eSIMs are numerous. They enable easier device setup and management for both consumers and enterprises. Users can easily activate cellular service remotely without having to visit a store or order a physical SIM card. Additionally, eSIMs support multiple profiles on one device – useful for individuals who need separate lines for work and personal use.

The global market for eSIM is rapidly growing due to the increasing adoption of IoT devices and consumer demand for connected devices. The technology has already been adopted by major car manufacturers like Tesla and Jaguar Land Rover as well as mobile network operators around the world. As more companies begin to integrate eSIM technology into their products, it’s clear that this trend will continue to gain momentum in the years ahead.

Key Takeaway

By solution, the connectivity service segment is dominant in the market because of eSIM-enabled devices, including voice and data plans, IoT connectivity solutions, and other services.

On the basis of vertical analysis, the segment dominant is consumer electronics because at present in a number of electronic devices eSIMs are used.

By application, the segment of the connected car is dominant because it helps in real-time traffic updates, remote diagnostics, and over-the-air software updates.

In 2022, North America dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 42.2%.

APAC is growing at a higher pace owing to the increased population and higher penetration of smartphones, also the growing adoption of IoT devices.

Regional Snapshot

North America: North America is an important region for eSIM technology. The region is a mature technology infrastructure for telecommunications and has a high mobile penetration rate which is the reason why eSIMs are so popular. Large players in the mobile sector, such as the manufacturers of devices, network operators, as well as technology providers have their operations throughout North America, contributing to the expansion of the eSIM industry.

Europe: Europe is a significant region for the market of eSIM. Europe has a significant presence in mobile networks and an educated consumer base. The EU’s eCall regulation, which demands that new cars have eSIMs to provide emergency assistance and has also boosted the use of eSIM technology. Furthermore, it is the case that the European market has seen a rise in the usage of eSIMs in the form of wearables, home smart apps as well as IoT devices.

Asia Pacific: The Asia Pacific region offers a substantial potential growth area for the market of eSIM. States like China, Japan, South Korea, and India are home to a huge population as well as a fast-growing smartphone market. In addition, the region has an abundance of top mobile device companies as well as telecommunications firms that are promoting the eSIM platform. With the growing use of IoT devices and the rise of smart cities also boost the market for eSIMs within Asia Pacific.

Latin America: The eSIM market in Latin America is evolving at steady rate. States like Brazil, as well as Mexico, are seeing a rise in the use of eSIM technologies, especially for smartphones and IoT devices. The region is a potential growth area thanks to the increasing use of smartphones as well as the growth of mobile networks as well as rising attention to digital connectivity.

Middle East and Africa: The eSIM market within the Middle East and Africa region has been growing slowly. States like those of the United Arab Emirates and South Africa are the leaders in terms of the adoption rate for eSIMs. In the region, the growing network of mobile networks, growing phone ownership and the government’s initiatives for digitalization all contribute to the development of the market for eSIMs.

Drivers

Increasing IoT Adoption: The proliferation of Internet of Things (IoT) devices is a major driver for the eSIM market. eSIMs enable seamless connectivity and remote management of IoT devices, driving their adoption across various industries, including automotive, healthcare, logistics, and smart home applications.

Growing Smartphone Market: The global smartphone market continues to expand, and eSIM technology is gaining traction as a convenient solution for mobile connectivity. eSIMs eliminate the need for physical SIM cards, simplifying device setup and allowing users to switch between mobile network operators without changing physical SIM cards.

Remote SIM Provisioning: The remote provisioning capabilities of eSIMs enable over-the-air activation and management of mobile subscriptions. This feature simplifies the onboarding process for consumers, reduces the need for physical SIM cards, and enables more flexible and convenient mobile services, including global roaming and subscription changes.

The remote provisioning capabilities of eSIMs enable over-the-air activation and management of mobile subscriptions. This feature simplifies the onboarding process for consumers, reduces the need for physical SIM cards, and enables more flexible and convenient mobile services, including global roaming and subscription changes. Adoption in Connected Cars: The automotive industry is increasingly incorporating eSIM technology into connected cars. eSIMs provide reliable and secure connectivity for various in-car services, such as navigation, infotainment, telematics, and vehicle diagnostics. The demand for connected car features and services is driving the adoption of eSIMs in the automotive sector.

Restraints

Limited Device Compatibility: The widespread adoption of eSIM technology is hindered by the limited availability of eSIM-enabled devices. While the number of eSIM-enabled smartphones and other devices is increasing, not all devices in the market support eSIM functionality, which can restrict its adoption.

Regulatory and Standardization Challenges: The eSIM market is subject to regulatory requirements and standardization efforts. Regulatory frameworks and industry standards may vary across regions, posing challenges for interoperability and cross-border connectivity. Aligning regulations and ensuring industry-wide standards are in place are important for the broader adoption of eSIMs.

Opportunities

IoT Expansion: The growing adoption of IoT devices across various industries presents significant opportunities for the eSIM market. As the number of connected devices continues to rise, the demand for eSIMs as a reliable and scalable connectivity solution is expected to increase. Remote Work and Digital Nomadism: The rise of remote work and digital nomadism has increased the demand for flexible and global connectivity solutions. eSIMs enable individuals to easily switch between mobile network operators and access data plans from different regions, catering to the needs of remote workers and frequent travelers.

Challenges

Consumer Awareness and Education: Many consumers are still unfamiliar with eSIM technology and its benefits. Educating consumers about the advantages of eSIMs, including their flexibility, convenience, and potential cost savings, is essential to drive adoption.

Security and Privacy Concerns: As eSIMs handle sensitive subscriber information, security and privacy concerns are significant challenges. Ensuring robust security measures, protecting user data, and addressing privacy regulations are crucial for building trust and wider acceptance of eSIM technology.

As eSIMs handle sensitive subscriber information, security and privacy concerns are significant challenges. Ensuring robust security measures, protecting user data, and addressing privacy regulations are crucial for building trust and wider acceptance of eSIM technology. Operator Collaboration and Ecosystem Development: The success of eSIM technology relies on collaboration among mobile network operators, device manufacturers, and other stakeholders. Establishing a robust ecosystem and addressing technical, commercial, and operational challenges require cooperation and coordination among industry players.

Market Players

Gemalto N V

Giesecke+Devrient GmbH

STMicroelectronics N V

Infineon Technologies AG

Valid S A

Kigen Ltd

Deutsche Telekom AG

KORE Wireless

NXP Semiconductors N V

Sierra Wireless

Thales Group

Workz Group

Other Key Players

Market Segmentation

Based on Solution

Hardware

Connectivity Services

Based on Vertical

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Energy & Utilities

Manufacturing

Retail

Transportation & Logistics

Other Verticals

Based on Application

Connected Cars

Laptops

M2M

Smartphones

Tablets

Wearables

Other Applications

Top Impacting Factors

Technological Advancements: Advancements in eSIM technology, such as improved chip designs, enhanced security features, and remote provisioning capabilities, have a significant impact on the market. Technological developments drive the adoption of eSIMs across a wide range of devices, including smartphones, wearables, connected cars, and IoT devices.

IoT Expansion and Connected Devices: The expansion of the Internet of Things (IoT) and the increasing number of connected devices are key drivers for the eSIM market. As IoT devices continue to proliferate across industries such as healthcare, automotive, smart cities, and industrial applications, the demand for eSIMs as a scalable and secure connectivity solution grows.

Growing Mobile Subscriber Base: The increasing global mobile subscriber base drives the demand for eSIM technology. As more users rely on smartphones and other connected devices for communication and digital services, the convenience and flexibility of eSIMs attract attention, eliminating the need for physical SIM cards and simplifying device connectivity.

Shift Towards Remote Work and Digital Nomadism: The rise of remote work and digital nomadism has increased the demand for flexible and global connectivity solutions. eSIMs offer the convenience of easily switching between mobile network operators and accessing data plans from different regions, catering to the needs of remote workers and frequent travelers.

Adoption in the Automotive Industry: The automotive industry's integration of eSIMs in connected cars is a significant factor impacting the eSIM market. eSIM technology provides reliable and secure connectivity for in-car services, such as navigation, infotainment, vehicle diagnostics, and over-the-air software updates. The demand for connected car features and services drives the adoption of eSIMs in the automotive sector.

Recent Developments

In 2021: Launch of New eSIM-Based Services: Telecom operators and service providers have begun introducing eSIM-enabled travel SIM cards, as well as virtual mobile networks utilizing these cards.

In 2020: Emergence of eSIM as a key technology for remote work: With the COVID-19 pandemic forcing many people to work from home, eSIM technology has emerged as an essential enabler of remote work, providing people with access to their work devices and networks without needing physical SIM cards.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details The market size value in 2022 USD 8 Bn Revenue Forecast by 2032 USD 20.6 Bn Growth Rate CAGR Of 10.2% Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of the World Historical Years 2017-2022 Base Year 2022 Estimated Year 2023 Short-Term Projection Year 2028 Long-Term Projected Year 2032

Frequently Asked Questions

