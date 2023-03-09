Published Via 11Press: Flexible packaging adhesives refer to glues and bonding materials used to join or laminate different layers of flexible packaging materials such as films, foils and papers together. These adhesives provide a strong bond between layers, increase the mechanical strength of the packaging material and improve the barrier properties between air, moisture and gases. Flexible packaging adhesives find wide applications in the food, beverage, pharmaceutical, personal care and other consumer goods industries.

The global flexible packaging adhesive technology market has been growing steadily in recent years, owing to increasing demand for flexible packaging materials that offer improved convenience, durability and sustainability.

The Flexible Packaging Adhesives Technology Market size is estimated to reach USD 16.3 Bn by 2023, and USD 32.97 Bn by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period 2023-2033.

One of the major trends driving the market growth is the increasing adoption of eco-friendly and sustainable packaging materials. This has led to the development of new, biodegradable adhesives that are free of harmful chemicals and can be recycled or disposed of safely. Additionally, the demand for high-performance adhesives that can withstand extreme temperatures, humidity and other harsh conditions is also driving the growth of the market.

Key Takeaways

The flexible packaging adhesive technology market expected to reach USD 16.3 Billion in 2023.

Forecasted compound annual growth rates between 2022 and 2032 is 32.97%.

By 2033, the flexible packaging adhesive technology market is projected to reach USD 32.97 Billion.

Flexible packaging adhesives can be classified into two primary categories: solvent-based adhesives and water-based adhesives.

Solvent-based adhesives provide first-rate bonding power however are environmentally friendly, whilst water-based adhesives are eco-friendly but do not have the equal power as solvent-based adhesives.

Flexible packaging adhesives can bond to a variety of substrates such as polyethylene, polypropylene, PET, aluminum foil, paper, and different materials used in bendy packaging. Flexible packaging adhesives are used in quite a number of industries such as meals and beverages, pharmaceuticals, private care, and industrial packaging.

When selecting a bendy packaging adhesive for meal packaging, it is vital to reflect on consideration on elements such as compliance with FDA regulations, warmth and moisture resistance, and migration ability. Adhesion’s overall performance is affected by using more than a few factors such as substrate type, environmental conditions, and procedure parameters.

It is important to choose an adhesive that can stand up to the unique stipulations of the packaging application.

Regional Snapshot

Geographically, the following regions’ consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rates are covered in detail for both the past and the future (2023-2033):

Adhesives for flexible packaging are a fundamental part of the manufacturing manner for these materials. They are fundamental for making certain packaging materials are adhered to one any other and offer the strength, stability, and sturdiness wanted for the completed product.

In North America, bendy packaging adhesive technology is distinctly advanced, and the market is characterized by intense opposition among manufacturers.

Europe: Europe is another competitive market for flexible packaging adhesives, with an emphasis on sustainability and recyclability.

Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific area is a fast-growing market for flexible packaging adhesives, pushed by way of growth in the food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and personal care industries.

Latin America: The Latin American market for flexible packaging adhesives is characterized by an excessive diploma of regional variation.

Middle East and Africa: The Middle East and African market for flexible packaging adhesives is nevertheless in its nascent stages, however, is predicted to develop swiftly in the coming years.

Some Important Market Dynamics

Growing demand for packaged meals and liquids is riding the increase of the flexible packaging industry. Flexible packaging adhesives play a vital function in ensuring the fantastic and security of packaged meals and beverages, thus, increasing the demand for these adhesives.

The improvement of advanced adhesive applied sciences is enabling producers to produce more efficient, environmentally friendly and budget-friendly adhesives. This has led to the adoption of flexible packaging adhesives in a number of industries.

Governments around the world are implementing stricter regulations involving packaging materials and they have an effect on the environment. This is increasing the demand for eco-friendly and biodegradable adhesives, which are considered extra durable and environmentally friendly.

Prices of raw materials used in the production of flexible packaging adhesives, such as petrochemicals, can be surprisingly volatile. This can have an effect on the income of adhesive producers and, in turn, the charge of their products.

Growth in e-commerce

The growth of e-commerce is growing the demand for bendy packaging adhesives, as these adhesives are used in packaging substances for merchandise sold online. The developing demand for online purchasing is riding the boom of the bendy packaging enterprise and consequently, the need for flexible packaging adhesives.

Restrictions

Cost: One of the biggest limitations of flexible packaging adhesive technology is cost. It can be extra pricey than standard packaging substances and adhesives, which may additionally restrict its adoption.

Complexity: Flexible packaging adhesive technological know-how can be more complicated than regular substances and adhesives, making it extra hard for manufacturers to use and adapt.

Flexible packaging adhesive technological know-how can be more complicated than regular substances and adhesives, making it extra hard for manufacturers to use and adapt. Compatibility: The adhesive used in bendy packaging has to be compatible with each product being packaged and the substrate (such as films, paper, or foil). If the glue is incompatible, delamination or different packaging flaws may also result.

Restraints

Compatibility issues: Adhesives may additionally now not be compatible with some substrates, leading to negative adhesion and bonding failure.

Environmental Concerns: Some adhesive applied sciences contain unstable organic compounds (VOCs) or different unsafe chemicals, which can pose environmental dangers at some stage in production, use, and disposal.

Performance limitations: Some adhesive applied sciences can also now not perform properly in intense temperature, humidity or strain conditions, limiting their use in positive applications.

Cost: High-performance adhesives can be expensive, which can limit their use in cost-sensitive applications.

Shelf Life: Some adhesive applied sciences have a restricted shelf life, requiring exclusive storage stipulations and cautious stock management.

Adhesion to Difficult Surfaces: Flexible packaging substances can be challenging to bond to due to their low surface strength and slick surfaces. Adhesives should be formulated to gain high adhesion energy to these tough surfaces.

Temperature resistance: Flexible packaging adhesives ought to keep their adhesive homes even at excessive temperatures, as many packaging purposes contain high temperatures all through storage, transportation or use.

Chemical resistance: Adhesives used for bendy packaging have to additionally be resistant to chemical compounds located in food and other merchandise such as oils, acids, and alcohols.

Odor and taste: Flexible packaging materials come into contact with food and other products, so adhesives ought to be formulated so as no longer to have any poor impact on the odor and taste of the packaged product.

Opportunities

High-performance adhesives: With the growing popularity of flexible packaging, there is a growing demand for high-performance adhesives that can withstand severe temperatures, moisture and other environmental factors.

Improved Process: Adhesive technological know-how can play a necessary position in improving the manner of bendy packaging. Manufacturers can strengthen adhesives that can be utilized at higher speeds with multiplied precision and accuracy, to improve production efficiency and reduce costs.

Recent Development

Bio-based adhesives: There is a developing demand for environmentally friendly and sustainable packaging materials and bio-based adhesives are turning into a greater popular. These adhesives are made from renewable sources such as starch, cellulose and herbal oils.

High-performance adhesives: Adhesives that can withstand severe temperatures, humidity and different harsh prerequisites are in demand. These high-performance adhesives are being developed to meet the wants of a variety of industries such as food and beverages, healthcare and electronics.

Challenges

Adhesion to challenging substrates: Flexible packaging is often made from a variety of materials such as polypropylene, polyethylene, polyester and aluminum foil, which are hard to bond together. Adhesives need to be specially formulated to grant a strong, durable bond between these materials.

Market Segmentation

Segmentation by type

Water-Based

Solvent-Based

Hot-Melt

Solvent-Free

Segmentation by application

Food Packaging

Medical Packaging

Cosmetics (Personal Care) Packaging

Key Players

B. Fuller Company

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Bostik SA

The Lubrizol Corporation

BASF SE

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Huntsman Corporation

3M Company

Eastman Chemical Company

Evonik Industries AG

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2023 USD 16.3 Bn Revenue forecast by 2033 USD 32.97 Bn Growth Rate CAGR Of 7.3% Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and the Rest of the World Historical Years 2017-2022 Base Year 2022 Estimated Year 2023 Short-Term Projection Year 2028 Long-Term Projected Year 2033

FAQ . What are the types of adhesives used in flexible packaging? Flexible packaging is a type of packaging that can be easily molded or bent, and adhesives play an important role in its construction. How do different adhesive chemistries affect the performance of flexible packaging? For wide range of products, including food, pharmaceuticals, and consumer goods, flexible packaging is a common option. Due to their ability to bind the many layers of flexible packaging together, adhesive compounds are crucial to the functionality of this type of packaging. What are the key factors that affect the choice of adhesive in flexible packaging? Substrate Compatibility: The adhesive should be compatible with the substrate material used in flexible packaging.

Application Method: The adhesive should be compatible with the application method used. Optimizing adhesives for precise purposes and substrates includes selecting the right type of adhesive, adjusting its houses for precise application, and ensuring desirable surface instruction prior to application. Safety: Adhesives used in flexible packaging should be safe for use in food contact applications. They must no longer include any hazardous components that might also migrate into the food, thereby posing a danger to the health of consumers.