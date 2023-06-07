Functional Beverages Market Growth (USD 321.45 Billion by 2032 at 8.6% CAGR) Global Analysis by Market.us

Market Overview

The functional beverages market has been on an uptrend in recent years, driven by the increasing health consciousness among consumers. Functional beverages are drinks that come with added nutrients or ingredients that offer specific health benefits beyond basic hydration. These beverages are designed to improve overall well-being and address specific health concerns, such as weight management or mental clarity.

The Global Functional Beverages Market size is expected to be worth around USD 321.45 Billion by 2032 from USD 140.87 Billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

One of the fastest-growing segments within this market is sports drinks. These beverages contain electrolytes, minerals, vitamins, and carbohydrates, which help to replenish lost fluids and provide energy during intense physical activity. Energy drinks are another popular category of functional beverages that contain caffeine and other stimulants to enhance alertness and focus.

Key Takeaways

By type, the energy drink segment accounted largest share of 41.3% in 2021. By end use, fitness lifestyle users segment hit largest revenue share of 44.7% in 2021. By distribution type, the supermarket and hypermarket segment has garnered market share of 39% in 2021. North America has contributed 43% revenue share in 2021.

Regional Snapshot

North America: North America has the biggest market share for functional drinks, and the United States is the leading contributor. The consumers in the region have a growing interest in wellness and health, and they are willing to spend more on products with additional health benefits. Europe: led by Germany, France, and the United Kingdom, is the second-largest market in the world for functional drinks. This region’s market is driven by the increasing demand for organic and natural products as well as functional and innovative packaging. Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region will see some of the fastest growth in functional beverage sales over the next few years. This is due to the increasing popularity of fitness and sports activities, as well as rising incomes and health awareness. Japan, China and India are among the most important markets of this region. Latin America: In Latin America, the functional beverage market is growing as well. Brazil is the biggest market. In this market, the demand for natural and healthy products is increasing as are traditional remedies and herbal remedies. Middle East and Africa (MENA): Although the functional beverage market is small in the Middle East & Africa, it is projected to grow substantially over the next few years due to increasing awareness among consumers of their health & wellness, higher disposable incomes, and changing consumer preferences

Drivers

Consumer interest in wellness and health: With consumers becoming more health-minded, their thirst for functional drinks promoting wellbeing has skyrocketed. Convenience is at a premium: As consumer behaviors and busy lifestyles evolve, so has their need for quick and convenient beverage solutions that provide nutrients quickly and conveniently. These beverages allow people to access important vitamins and minerals quickly. Innovative Ingredients and Formulas: As the market for functional beverages continues to develop, manufacturers are continuously creating new formulations and ingredients in order to satisfy consumer expectations. Budgets are increasing: Consumers now have more spending power to purchase high-end goods and functional drinks.

Restraints

High Cost: Producing functional beverages may incur higher production costs compared to their conventional counterparts, and therefore become more costly for consumers. Lack of consumer Awareness: Unfortunately, not enough consumers understand the advantages offered by functional beverages, thereby decreasing demand.

Opportunities

Rising Demand for Organic and Natural Products: As consumers demand more natural and organic products, manufacturers now have an opportunity to develop functional beverages which meet this consumer demand. Expansion into New Markets: The market for functional beverages offers manufacturers ample opportunities for growth into emerging markets like Asia Pacific where demand is surging quickly for functional drinks.

Challenges

Concerns related to regulatory restrictions may present difficulties for manufacturers who use certain ingredients in functional beverages; this presents them with unique challenges that must be met head-on in order to meet regulatory guidelines and remain profitable. Competitive Environment: The market for functional beverages can be fiercely contested among manufacturers who vie for market share, making it hard for new entrants to gain ground quickly in this space. This can make breaking in difficult for newcomers.

Key Market Players included in the report

The Coca-Cola

Dannon Company

PepsiCo

Hain Celestial Group

Fuze Beverage

Kraft Foods Group

General Mills

Campbell Soup Company

Ocean Spray

Red Bull

Key Market Segments

Type

Probiotic Drinks

Energy Drinks

Fruit & Vegetable Juices

Herbal & Fruit Tea

Application

Super/ Hyper Stores

Department Stores

Grocery

Online Retailers

Recent Developments

In Oct 2021, Barry Callebaut presented another better-for-you drink blend made of 100 percent cacao natural product that will be accessible for makers overall to use in various kinds of refreshments. This send-off is the furthest down-the-line item to emerge from Barry Callebaut’s emphasis on utilizing the entire cacao organic product in items.

JoeFroyo, a conspicuous apportioned refreshment maker, reported the presentation of its very first prepared-to-drink (RTD) utilitarian espresso that consolidates protein, caffeine, and probiotics in August 2017. The item professes to be without gluten and absent any trace of soy, refined sugars, and Trans fats.

Restore Kombucha reported the arrival of Revive Sparkling Kombucha in March 2019, a generally matured, natural, and rack-stable craftsman drink. Restore’s an imaginative way to deal with clump blending and regular aging cycles is fortified with the presentation of this new product offering, which is basically practically identical to their crude and chilled packaged Kombucha.

Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details The market size value in 2022 USD 140.87 Bn Revenue forecast by 2032 USD 321.45 Bn Growth Rate CAGR Of 8.6% Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of the World Historical Years 2017-2022 Base Year 2022 Estimated Year 2023 Short-Term Projection Year 2028 Long-Term Projected Year 2032

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is the current size of the Functional Beverages market?

A: The Global Functional Beverages Market size is USD 140.87 Billion in 2023.

Q: What is the projected growth rate for the Functional Beverages market?

A: The cell culture media market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2023 to 2032.

Q: What are some of the key players in the Functional Beverages market?

A: Some of the key players in the cell culture media market include The Coca-Cola, Dannon Company, PepsiCo, Hain Celestial Group, Fuze Beverage, Kraft Foods Group, General Mills, Campbell Soup Company, Ocean Spray, Red Bull

