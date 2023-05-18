Market Overview

Generative AI is a type of artificial intelligence that uses machine learning algorithms to create new and original content, such as images, videos, or text. In the conference market, generative AI can be used to produce personalized content for attendees based on their interests and preferences. For example, a generative AI algorithm could create unique conference agendas for each attendee based on the sessions they have shown interest in attending.

In 2022, the Global Generative AI in the Conference Market was valued at USD 112.5 million and is expected to reach around USD 588.7 million by 2032. Between 2023 and 2032, this market is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 18.5 %.

One of the benefits of using generative AI in the conference market is that it allows organizers to provide a more tailored experience for attendees. With so many different sessions and events taking place at a conference, it can be challenging to ensure that each attendee gets the most out of their time there. Generative AI helps to solve this problem by creating customized schedules that match each attendee’s interests.

Overall, generative AI has the potential to revolutionize how conferences are organized and experienced by attendees. By providing personalized content and experiences, conferences can become more engaging and valuable for participants, leading to increased satisfaction and improved outcomes for all involved.

Key Takeaway

As a component The software used for creative AI at conferences is the leader in this category.

In the event of deployment, cloud-based generative AI for the conference is preferable to deployment on premises.

As a result of the industry’s end-use Media and entertainment sectors have the highest number of applications of AI that is generative. AI during the event.

North America held the largest share of revenue, which was 42.3 percent in 2022.

Asia Pacific market is anticipated to expand significantly over the time frame of the forecast.

Regional Snapshot

Generic AI can help boost various aspects of an event such as content production and personal recommendations networks while offering immersive events. Automating tasks like schedule planning and session selection as well as matching attendees together may also benefit.

North America Use of Generative AI within conferences varies across regions. North America and especially the US has led the charge in adopting these techniques in several different industries and events such as conferences. With its robust technology infrastructure and flourishing conferences industry, North America provides a good setting to use Artificial Intelligence Generative Strategies effectively in conferences markets.

Drivers

Enhanced Attendee Experience: Generative AI in conferences can personalize and tailor the attendee experience by providing relevant content recommendations, facilitating networking opportunities, and offering personalized agendas. This improves attendee satisfaction and engagement.

Restraints

Data Privacy and Security Concerns: The use of generative AI in conferences involves processing and analyzing large amounts of attendee data. Ensuring data privacy, security, and compliance with regulations such as GDPR can be a challenge and may raise concerns among attendees.

Opportunities

Personalized Experiences: Generative AI can provide personalized experiences for conference attendees by recommending relevant sessions, facilitating networking based on shared interests, and tailoring content delivery. This customization enhances attendee engagement and satisfaction.

Challenges

Data Privacy and Ethics: Handling sensitive attendee data and ensuring privacy protection while utilizing generative AI technologies can be challenging. Organizations must address ethical considerations, comply with data protection regulations, and establish transparent data usage policies.

Key Market Players

Zoom Video Communications Inc.

MOSTLY AI Inc.

Open AI

Synthesis AI

Genie AI Ltd.

Adobe Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

IBM Corporation

Google LLC

Amazon Web Services. Inc.

Other Key Players

Key Market Segments

Component

Software

Services

Deployment

Cloud-Based

On-Premise

End-Use Industry

Media & Entertainment

IT & Telecommunications

Healthcare

Automotive & Transportation

BFSI

Other End-Use Industries

Top Impacting Factors

Technological Advancements: Advances in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing technologies drive the capabilities and effectiveness of generative AI in conferences. Improvements in algorithms, computational power, and data availability contribute to enhanced performance and expanded applications.

Recent Developments

Virtual Conference Platforms: The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of virtual conference platforms. These platforms leverage generative AI to create interactive virtual environments, facilitate networking, and deliver personalized content to attendees in real-time.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details The market size value in 2022 USD 112.5 Mn Revenue Forecast by 2032 USD 588.7 Mn Growth Rate CAGR Of 18.5% Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of the World Historical Years 2017-2022 Base Year 2022 Estimated Year 2023 Short-Term Projection Year 2028 Long-Term Projected Year 2032

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is the current size of the Generative AI in the Conference Market?

A: The Global Generative AI in the Conference Market size is USD 112.5 million in 2022.

Q: What is the projected growth rate for Generative AI in the Conference Market?

A: The Generative AI in the Conference Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.5% from 2023 to 2032.

Q: What are some of the key players in the Generative AI in the Conference Market?

A: Some of the key players in the Generative AI in the Conference market include Zoom Video Communications Inc., MOSTLY AI Inc., Open AI, Synthesis AI, Genie AI Ltd., Adobe Inc., Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Google LLC, and Amazon Web Services. Inc., Other Key Players

