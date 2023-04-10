Published Via 11Press: According to Market.us’ report, the global personal cloud market size was valued at USD 25.79 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 339.46 billion by 2032 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.4% during the forecast period.

The personal cloud market encompasses the use of cloud computing services for personal purposes, such as storing and sharing personal files and data. This market is primarily driven by rising demand for personal cloud services due to the rising prevalence of digital devices and an urgent need for secure yet dependable data storage solutions.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to experience the highest growth during this period, due to the increasing adoption of cloud-based services and demand for digital storage solutions in countries such as China and India.

Factors contributing to the growth of the personal cloud market include increasing use of mobile devices and the need for remote data access, social media platforms’ increasing popularity, and small and medium-sized businesses’ increasing adoption of cloud-based services.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

The desire for safe and dependable data storage solutions, particularly with the rising use of digital devices, is what propels the personal cloud market.

By the end of the forecast period, the market is anticipated to have grown at a CAGR of 29.4%, reaching a value of USD 73.4 billion.

Due to the rising use of cloud-based services in nations like China and India, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to experience the largest growth during this time.

Companies are investing in new technology and broadening their product lines to meet the rising demand for personal cloud services in order to stay competitive.

Small and medium-sized enterprises have a lot of options to use cloud-based solutions to streamline operations and boost competitiveness thanks to the personal cloud market.

Personal cloud services are growing to include more features like collaboration tools, automation, and artificial intelligence in addition to storage and data management, which is anticipated to propel market expansion.

REGIONAL SNAPSHOT

North America: North America is one of the leading markets for personal cloud services, driven by rising digital device adoption and major players such as Amazon Web Services, Google, and Microsoft. This region is expected to continue dominating this space due to the increasing need for cloud-based solutions across various industries.

Drivers

Intense demand for secure data storage: With the proliferation of digital devices and an ever-increasing amount of generated data, there is an ever-increasing need for secure and dependable storage solutions. Personal cloud services offer a convenient yet secure way to store personal information, which is fueling their popularity.

Restraints

Data Security Concerns: While personal cloud services offer secure data storage solutions, uncertainties about the security of personal information in the cloud remain. This may restrict adoption among consumers who worry about their privacy.

Opportunities

Growing Demand for IoT Devices: As IoT device adoption continues to spread across various industries, the benefits of automation and data analytics are driving this demand. Personal cloud services offer a convenient and secure way to store and access data generated by these devices, thus fueling this surge in demand for these services.

Challenges

Intense Competition: The personal cloud market is highly competitive, with many players offering similar services. This makes it challenging for newcomers to break in and existing players to maintain their market share.

RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

Wisekey International Holding SA , a leader in cybersecurity and IoT solutions, will introduce WISeID Cloud Storage as part of its comprehensive platform for digital identity and cybersecurity services. WISeID Cloud Storage allows users to store their protected files securely online on servers protected by Swiss technologies from WISeKey.

, a leader in cybersecurity and IoT solutions, will introduce WISeID Cloud Storage as part of its comprehensive platform for digital identity and cybersecurity services. WISeID Cloud Storage allows users to store their protected files securely online on servers protected by Swiss technologies from WISeKey. On September 20, 2021, Microsoft and global travel technology company OYO announced a multi-year strategic alliance to co-create next-generation travel and hospitality products and technologies. Through Microsoft Azure as the key enabler, OYO plans on revolutionizing cloud-based innovations within the hospitality and travel tech industries.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

Type

Direct Revenues

Indirect Revenues

Application

Individual

Small Enterprises

Medium Enterprises

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

Apple

Microsoft

Google

Amazon Web Services

Seagate

Dropbox

Egnyte

Buffalo Technology

Sugarsync

Box

REPORT SCOPE

Report Attribute Details The market size value in 2022 USD 25.79Bn Revenue Forecast by 2032 USD 339.46Bn Growth Rate CAGR Of 29.4% Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and the Rest of the World Historical Years 2017-2022 Base Year 2022 Estimated Year 2023 Short-Term Projection Year 2028 Long-Term Projected Year 2032

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTION (FAQ)

Q. What is the current market size of the personal cloud market?

A: As of 2022, the global personal cloud market size was valued at approximately USD 25.79 billion. The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.4% from 2022 to 2032.

Q. How is the personal cloud market segmented?

A: The personal cloud market can be segmented based on type, application, and region. Based on type, the market can be segmented into Direct Revenues, Indirect Revenues. Based on application, the market can be segmented into Individual, Small Enterprises, and Medium Enterprises.

Q. Which regions are driving the growth of the personal cloud market?

A: The personal cloud market is growing across various regions, but the Asia Pacific (APAC) region is expected to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth in the APAC region is driven by the increasing adoption of smartphones and other mobile devices, along with the growing demand for cloud-based services among consumers and businesses. North America and Europe are also major markets for personal cloud services due to high smartphone penetration and the presence of established cloud service providers.