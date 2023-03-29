Market Overview

Published Via 11Press: A refrigerated counter is a type of commercial refrigeration equipment commonly found in foodservice establishments like restaurants, cafeterias and grocery stores. It keeps food items and ingredients cool and fresh while being prepared, displayed or stored. A refrigerated counter Market typically consists of an open work surface made of stainless steel surrounded by compartments accessible through doors or drawers. These compartments are cooled through an efficient system composed of compressor, evaporator, condenser and refrigerant which removes heat from within and expel it outside.

The Refrigerated Counter Market size is expected to reach USD 17084.75 Mn by 2033, up from its current value of USD 7562.75 Mn in 2022, growing at an annual compound growth rate (CAGR) of 7.69% from 2023-2033.

Refrigerated counters come in a range of sizes and configurations, from small countertop units to large multi-sectioned models with multiple doors and drawers. Some models are tailored towards specific food items like pizza or sandwiches while others can accommodate various foods. Refrigerated counters help improve food safety by maintaining proper temperature control which reduces the risk of spoilage or bacterial growth. They also facilitate efficiency in the kitchen by providing easy access to refrigerated ingredients without having to visit a walk-in cooler or freezer.

Key Takeaways

Regional Snapshot

Refrigerated counters are commonplace across North America, particularly the United States and Canada. You're likely to spot them at restaurants, grocery stores, and other foodservice establishments.

Refrigerated counters have become a familiar sight throughout Europe, particularly Germany, France and the UK. You'll often spot them at supermarkets, convenience stores and small foodservice businesses alike.

Refrigerated counters are becoming more and more commonplace throughout Asia, particularly China and Japan as the foodservice industry expands. You may see them at restaurants, supermarkets, and convenience stores alike.

Refrigerated counters are commonly found throughout Latin America, particularly countries like Mexico and Brazil. You might spot them at supermarkets, restaurants, and small foodservice businesses.

Drivers

Food Safety Regulations: Food safety regulations require foodservice establishments to maintain proper temperature control for food items. Refrigerated counters provide an efficient and effective solution for meeting these regulations while ensuring food safety.

Food safety regulations require foodservice establishments to maintain proper temperature control for food items. Refrigerated counters provide an efficient and effective solution for meeting these regulations while ensuring food safety. Convenience and Efficiency: Refrigerated counters offer foodservice establishments a quick and efficient way to access refrigerated ingredients without having to make trips to a walk-in cooler or freezer.

Refrigerated counters offer foodservice establishments a quick and efficient way to access refrigerated ingredients without having to make trips to a walk-in cooler or freezer. Consumer Demand: Customers expect fresh, high-quality food items; refrigerated counters can help foodservice establishments meet these expectations by keeping items cold and at the appropriate temperature.

Customers expect fresh, high-quality food items; refrigerated counters can help foodservice establishments meet these expectations by keeping items cold and at the appropriate temperature. Space Constraints: Foodservice establishments often face space limitations, and refrigerated counters offer a convenient solution by combining a refrigeration system with a work surface.

Foodservice establishments often face space limitations, and refrigerated counters offer a convenient solution by combining a refrigeration system with a work surface. Cost Savings: Refrigerated counters can help reduce food waste costs by keeping items fresh for an extended period, eliminating the need to frequent restocking.

Restraints

Refrigerated counters can be pricey, particularly for larger models with multiple sections and features. This cost may be an obstacle to adoption for small foodservice businesses with limited budgets, as regular maintenance to ensure proper operation requires time-consuming work that consumes money. Repairs also pose a financial burden and cause downtime which impacts operations in the foodservice sector. Furthermore, refrigeration requires energy consumption which represents another significant operational expense for foodservice establishments.

Energy efficiency should be taken into account when selecting refrigerated counters to reduce operating expenses and maximize space efficiency. While these counters save space, installation and operation require room as well – something small foodservice businesses with limited options may find challenging. Furthermore, technology advances are continuously improving refrigeration equipment so foodservice businesses may hesitate to invest in outdated models after just a few years.

Opportunities

Refrigerated counters can be tailored to suit the specific needs and specifications of different foodservice establishments, offering features like adjustable shelving, temperature zones and various sizes and configurations. There are opportunities for refrigerated counters to expand into new markets like food trucks, pop-up shops and other mobile foodservice establishments that require compact refrigeration equipment – which refrigerated counters can provide. Furthermore, advances in energy efficiency technology provide opportunities for refrigerated counters to reduce energy consumption and operating costs which in turn makes them more appealing to foodservice establishments.

Refrigerated counters can incorporate sustainable practices, such as using natural refrigerants and recyclable materials, which appeals to environmentally aware consumers and businesses. Technological advancements like IoT (Internet of Things) sensors and remote monitoring improve efficiency and effectiveness of refrigerated counters, making them more desirable to foodservice establishments. Opportunities exist for customization, new markets, energy efficiency improvements, sustainable practices and technological advances – all of which could enhance these counters’ effectiveness and efficiency within foodservice establishments.

Challenges

Refrigerated counters may experience temperature variability due to factors like how often doors open, the number of food items stored and where the unit is located. This can affect food safety and quality; thus foodservice establishments must regularly monitor and adjust their temperatures for optimal conditions. Furthermore, dust accumulation on these surfaces leads to bacteria growth; maintaining proper hygiene including regular cleaning and sanitizing is essential for food safety and quality assurance. Furthermore, refrigeration systems tend to make some counters noisy which may disrupt both work environments as well as customers in some establishments.

Installation and upkeep of refrigerated counters can be a challenging task due to their size and complexity; thus, specialized knowledge and skillset is necessary. While there are opportunities for sustainable practices such as using natural refrigerants or recycling materials in these counters, the cost to implement such measures may prove prohibitive for some foodservice establishments.

Market Segmentation

By Product

Refrigerator Counter

Gastro Universal Pan/Gastro-Norm (GN)

Universal Pan 12’’ x 20’’ / GN1/1

1-Section

2-Section

3-Section

4-Section

Universal Pan 18’’ x 26’’ / GN2/1

1-Section

2-Section

3-Section

4-Section

Others (Without Standard Dimensions)

1-Section

2-Section

3-Section

4-Section

Counters (Euro-Norm – EN)

Bakery Counters

1-Section

2-Section

3-Section

4-Section

Pizza Counter

1-Section

2-Section

3-Section

4-Section

Chef Base

1-Section

2-Section

3-Section

4-Section

Freezer Counter

Gastro Universal Pan/Gastro-Norm (GN)

Universal Pan 12’’ x 20’’ / GN1/1

1-Section

2-Section

3-Section

4-Section

Universal Pan 18’’ x 26’’ / GN2/1

1-Section

2-Section

3-Section

4-Section

Others (Without Standard Dimensions)

1-Section

2-Section

3-Section

4-Section

Counters (Euro-Norm – EN)

Bakery Counters

1-Section

2-Section

3-Section

4-Section

Pizza Counter

1-Section

2-Section

3-Section

4-Section

Chef Base

1-Section

2-Section

3-Section

4-Section

By Design

Refrigerator Counter

With Drawer

With Door

With Prep-Table-Top

With Saladette Top

Freezer Counter

With Drawer

With Door

With Prep-Table-Top

With Saladette Top

By End-user

Hotels

System Catering

Quick Service Restaurants

Catering Service

Location Specific Catering

Restaurants (Full Service)

Key Players

Illinois Tool Works, Inc.

Hoshizaki Electric Co. Ltd.

Skope Industries Ltd.

Electrolux AB

Inomak S.A.

Turbo Air Inc.

Liebherr Group

The Manitowoc Co. Inc.

Fagor Industrial

Standex International Corp.

Dover Corp.

Continental Refrigerator

True Manufacturing Co, Inc.

Avantco Refrigeration

Angelo Po Grandi Cucine s.p.a.

Ali S.p.A.

Afinox srl

Coldline srl

Samaref srl

The Middleby Corp.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 USD 7562.75 Mn Revenue forecast by 2033 USD 17084.75 Mn Growth Rate CAGR Of 7.69% Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of the World Historical Years 2017-2022 Base Year 2022 Estimated Year 2023 Short-Term Projection Year 2028 Long-Term Projected Year 2033

Growing Demand => Request for Customization

Recent Developments

Energy efficiency is becoming a top priority in refrigerated counters, thanks to advances in technology and the use of more energy-saving components. Foodservice establishments can benefit by cutting their energy costs and environmental impact. Internet of Things (IoT) technology is being embedded into these counters for remote monitoring of temperature and other performance metrics. This provides real-time data which enables foodservice establishments to quickly identify issues, resolve them quickly, and enhance operational efficiency.

Foodservice establishments are increasingly turning towards customizing refrigerated counters to meet their individual needs and specifications. Manufacturers are responding to this trend by offering more customization options, such as adjustable shelving, different temperature zones and various sizes and configurations. Food safety is a top priority on refrigerated counters, with manufacturers installing features such as advanced temperature monitoring, improved airflow and better insulation to prevent temperature variations and guarantee optimal conditions for storage of perishable items. Manufacturers are adopting more sustainable practices in refrigerated counters, such as using natural refrigerants and recyclable materials, to reduce their environmental impact and appeal to environmentally aware foodservice establishments.

Shared On:



