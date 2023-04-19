Published Via 11Press: Market.us’ report indicates that in 2022 the global security light curtain market size stood at USD 1.28 billion and is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 8.9% by 2032.

Security Light Curtain Market Trends The security light curtain market is driven by rising safety measures demand within industrial environments and increased adoption of automation processes for manufacturing processes, with machine learning technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), machine vision (MV), IoT proving beneficial as well.

Regional Snapshot

North America: The security light curtain market in North America is projected to experience rapid expansion due to an abundance of manufacturing industries based in this region, particularly within the US. Furthermore, increasing adoption of automation and safety measures within industrial environments should drive market expansion here.

Drivers

Rising worker safety concerns: One major driver for the security light curtain market is rising worker safety concerns in industrial settings. Security light curtains help ensure worker protection by detecting objects or people near machinery and stopping any necessary machinery if detected, thus helping avoid accidents and injuries caused by machinery accidents and injuries.

Restraints

High Initial Cost: One of the chief obstacles facing security light curtain market is their high initial installation costs, which may discourage some industries and small businesses from investing in them.

Key Market Segments

Type

By Safety Level

Type 2

Type 4

By Resolution

9-24mm

24-90mm

More than 90mm

Application

Automotive

Semiconductor & Electronics

Food & Beverages

Healthcare

Others

Key Market Players

Keyence

Omron

Rockwell

Sick

Pepperl + Fuchs

Banner Engineering

Panasonic

Schneider

Datalogic

Leuze Electronic

Wenglor Sensoric Elektronische Gerte

Pinnacle Systems

Contrinex

ABB

IDEC

Balluff

Pilz

KA Schmersal

Carlo Gavazzi

IFM Electronic

Opportunities

Emerging markets will present substantial growth opportunities for security light curtain manufacturers as automation and safety measures become more widely adopted in manufacturing industries. This trend should create massive opportunities in emerging markets like Asia-Pacific and Latin America for security light curtain manufacturers to increase production levels through automation systems while simultaneously meeting rising safety regulations.

Challenges

An Increase in Competition: With new companies entering the security light curtain market comes increased competition that threatens price wars and prompts companies to differentiate their offerings to remain cost effective in order to remain cost effective and remain profitable.

Recent Development

Integrating Industry 4.0 technologies: Manufacturers have begun incorporating security light curtains with Industry 4.0 technologies such as IoT and AI to increase functionality and effectiveness.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details The market size value in 2022 USD 1.28 Bn Revenue forecast by 2032 USD 3 Bn Growth Rate CAGR Of 8.9% Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of the World Historical Years 2017-2022 Base Year 2022 Estimated Year 2023 Short-Term Projection Year 2028 Long-Term Projected Year 2032

Frequently Asked Question

Q: What is the current market size for the Security Light Curtain Market?

A: According to a report by Market.us, the Security Light Curtain Market was valued at USD 1.28 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 3 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.

Q: What are the key segments of the Security Light Curtain Market?

A: The Security Light Curtain Market can be segmented based on By Type (By Safety Level, Type 2, Type 4, By Resolution, 9-24mm, 24-90mm, More than 90mm), Application (Automotive, Semiconductor & Electronics, Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa).

Q: Who are the key players in the Security Light Curtain Market?

A: Some of the key players in the Security Light Curtain Market include Keyence, Omron, Rockwell, Sick, Pepperl + Fuchs, Banner Engineering, Panasonic, Schneider, Datalogic, Leuze Electronic, Wenglor Sensoric Elektronische Gerte, Pinnacle Systems, Contrinex, ABB, IDEC, Balluff, Pilz, KA Schmersal, Carlo Gavazzi, IFM Electronic.





