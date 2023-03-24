Market Overview

Published Via 11Press: In 2022, the global High Availability Servers market size was estimated to be worth USD 7.59 billion; by 2032 it is projected to reach a value of USD 26.69 billion, growing at an annual compound growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4% during that timeframe.

High Availability Servers (HASs) are computer systems designed to ensure uninterrupted operation in the event of hardware or software failure. They’re often found in mission-critical applications such as data centers, financial services, healthcare facilities, and manufacturing plants.

The market for High Availability Servers is being driven by several factors, such as the increasing need to ensure continuous operation of mission-critical applications and the growing adoption of cloud computing services. Furthermore, the rise in data centers and the growing utilization of virtualization technologies are further fueling growth within this space.

Key Takeaway

The High Availability Server market is on the rise and offers significant potential for future expansion.

The demand for these servers is being driven by the increasing need to guarantee the continuous operation of mission-critical applications and the growing acceptance of cloud computing services.

North America is expected to dominate the High Availability Server market, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Overall, vendors operating in this space should find great opportunities and the industry is expected to keep expanding over the coming years.

Regional Snapshot

North America. The North American market is expected to have the largest share of High Availability Servers over the forecast period. Its success can be attributed to major players and the growing demand for high-performance computing. This market will be dominated by the United States.

Europe: Europe will continue to be the second-largest High Availability server market over the forecast period. It is due to the increasing adoption of cloud computing, as well as the requirement for continuous operation of mission-critical software applications. Germany, France, the UK, and Canada are expected major contributors to this market.

Asia Pacific: The Asia Pacific region is expected to experience significant growth in the High Availability Server market over the forecast period, driven by the increasing adoption of cloud computing services and an expanding number of data centers within this region. China, Japan, and India are predicted as being the major contributors to this region’s market share.

Latin America: The Latin American market for High Availability Servers is expected to experience moderate growth over the forecast period, due to the increasing adoption of cloud computing services and the requirement for continuous operation of mission-critical applications. Brazil and Mexico are projected as the major contributors to this region’s market.

Middle East and Africa: The Middle East and Africa region is expected to experience moderate growth in the High Availability Server market during the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of cloud computing services and an urgent need for uninterrupted operation of mission-critical applications. Countries such as UAE, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa are projected to be major contributors to this region’s market size.

Drivers

Increased Need for Mission-Critical Applications: Businesses increasingly depend on technology to run their operations, necessitating them to utilize applications that require continuous uptime. High Availability Servers offer this assurance in case of hardware or software malfunction, making them essential for mission-critical applications.

Restraints

High Cost: High Availability servers can be pricey, as they require redundant hardware, software, and infrastructure for continuous operation. This cost may pose a substantial obstacle to entry for smaller businesses.

Opportunities

Growing Demand for Edge Computing: The growth of edge computing has created new opportunities for High Availability Servers. Since edge computing requires reliable and uninterrupted server operation, these servers are essential elements in any effective edge computing infrastructure.

Challenges

Competence from cloud providers: Cloud providers offer highly available and scalable infrastructure services, making it difficult for traditional High Availability Server vendors to compete. Cloud solutions provide a cost-effective alternative that eliminates the need for on-premise hardware and infrastructure.

Key Market Segments

Type

Availability Level 1

Availability Level 2

Availability Level 3

Availability Level 4

Availability Level 5

Application

IT & Telecommunication

Banking Financial Services and Insurance

Medical & Healthcare

Manufacturing

Government

Retail

Others

Key Market Players

IBM Corporation

Stratus Technologies, Inc.

NEC Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Dell Inc.

CenterServ International Ltd

Oracle Corporation

Unisys Global Technologies

Fujitsu

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details The market size value in 2022 USD 7.59 Bn Revenue forecast by 2032 USD 26.69 Bn Growth Rate CAGR Of 13.4% Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of the World Historical Years 2017-2022 Base Year 2022 Estimated Year 2023 Short-Term Projection Year 2028 Long-Term Projected Year 2032

Frequently Asked Question

Q: What is the current market size for the High Availability Server Market?

A: According to a report by Market.us, the High Availability Server Market was valued at USD 7.59 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 26.69 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period.

Q: What are the key segments of the High Availability Server Market?

A: The High Availability Server Market can be segmented based on Type (Availability Level 1, Availability Level 2, Availability Level 3, Availability Level 4, Availability Level 5), By Application (IT & Telecommunication, BankingFinancial Service and Insurance, Medical & Healthcare, Manufacturing, Government, Retail, Others)and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa).

Q: Who are the key players in the High Availability Server Market?

A: Some of the key players in the High Availability Server Market include IBM Corporation, Stratus Technologies, Inc., NEC Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Dell Inc., CenterServ International Ltd, Oracle Corporation, Unisys Global Technologies, and Fujitsu.