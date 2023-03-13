Market Overview

The global Laboratory Information System (LIS) market is expected to reach USD 5.2 Bn by 2032, up from the projected value of USD 2.0 Bn in 2022 – increasing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2% between 2023 and 2032.

Laboratory Information System (LIS) market is a software-based data management solution designed to manage patient data and laboratory test results. LIS assists laboratory personnel in organizing, classifying, and analyzing this information for patient care as well as clinical decision-making.

The key drivers of the Laboratory Information Systems market include rising demand for laboratory automation and integration with EHRs, rising chronic disease prevalence rates, rising healthcare expenditure, and technological advances in LIS. On the flip side, major challenges facing this space include limited interoperability of LIS with other healthcare IT solutions, difficulty integrating it with legacy systems, and lack of standardization when developing or implementing LIS applications.

Recent developments in the LIS market include the release of enhanced versions of LIS solutions with more features and capabilities, acquisitions and partnerships among market players, as well as the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud-based solutions for LIS. The market offers growth prospects in emerging markets, integration with other healthcare IT solutions, personalized medicine applications and genomic testing using LIS.

Key Takeaways

The Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) market is anticipated to experience growth due to increasing demand for laboratory automation and integration with electronic health records (EHRs).

Cloud-based LIS solutions are becoming more popular due their cost efficiency and adaptability.

North America is the leading market for LIS, while Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the highest compound annual growth rate during the forecast period.

Regional Snapshot

North America is the leading market for LIS due to the presence of major players and high adoption of healthcare IT solutions. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to experience the highest compound annual growth rate during this forecast period due to increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure, rising chronic disease prevalence rates, and growing awareness about the advantages offered by healthcare IT solutions.

Drivers

Growing Demand for Laboratory Automation and Integration with EHRs: With the growing need for efficient and accurate patient data management, there is an increasing demand for laboratory automation and integration with electronic health records (EHRs). Laboratory information systems (LISs) streamline processes while providing real-time access to patient information; leading to improved patient care and clinical decision-making.

Growing Incidence of Chronic Diseases: With the rising incidence of chronic diseases like diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular ailments, laboratory tests and accurate diagnosis have become even more essential. LIS helps manage and analyze large amounts of patient data which is essential in diagnosing and treating chronic illnesses.

Rising Healthcare Expenditure: Governments and healthcare organizations worldwide are increasing their investments in infrastructure and IT solutions for better patient management. This has spurred the adoption of LIS software by healthcare providers to better manage patient data and laboratory test results.

Technological Advancements in LIS: The use of advanced technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud-based solutions have enabled improved efficiency, accuracy, and flexibility in LIS. As a result, healthcare organizations are increasingly adopting LIS systems.

Restraints

Limited Interoperability of LIS with Other Healthcare IT Solutions: Interoperability is the ability for different healthcare IT systems to exchange and use data seamlessly. Limited interoperability between LIS and other healthcare IT solutions may lead to data silos and inefficiencies in data management, which could impede LIS adoption.

Difficulty Integrating LIS with Legacy Systems: Many healthcare organizations still rely on legacy systems, which may present an integration challenge when integrating LIS. If these issues persist, they could lead to fragmented IT environments and prevent the adoption of LIS.

Lack of Standardization in LIS Development and Implementation: Lacking standardization when it comes to LIS development and implementation can result in variations in functionality and usability across different solutions, leading to confusion and inefficiencies when using the system.

High Implementation Costs: Implementing a LIS system can be costly, particularly for smaller and mid-sized healthcare organizations. High implementation costs can be a significant deterrent to adoption – particularly in emerging markets.

Opportunities

Emerging Markets: There is an immense growth potential for LIS in emerging markets due to increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure, rising healthcare expenditure, and an increasing need for efficient and accurate patient data management.

Integration with Other Healthcare IT Solutions: LIS can be integrated with other healthcare IT solutions such as Electronic Health Records (EHRs), Radiology Information Systems (RIS), and Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS), to offer a comprehensive patient data management solution. This could result in increased efficiency, reduced costs, and improved patient care.

Utilizing LIS for Personalized Medicine and Genomic Testing: LIS can be utilized in personalized medicine and genomic testing by managing and analyzing large patient datasets, leading to more precise diagnoses and targeted treatments.

Adoption of cloud-based solutions: Cloud-based LIS solutions offer increased flexibility, scalability and cost efficiency, which may encourage wider adoption of the system – especially within small to mid-sized healthcare organizations.

Challenges

Cybersecurity Threats: Because LIS systems manage sensitive patient data, they are vulnerable to cybersecurity risks such as data breaches and hacking. The rising incidence of cybersecurity incidents poses a major challenge for the LIS market.

Regulatory Compliant Systems: LIS systems must adhere to regulatory compliance requirements such as HIPAA, CLIA, and GDPR. Complying with these regulations can be a burden for healthcare organizations – particularly small and mid-sized ones.

Lack of Skilled Personnel: Implementing and maintaining LIS systems necessitates the expertise of IT specialists and laboratory professionals, but the shortage of these personnel can pose a challenge to healthcare organizations in adopting and using LIS effectively.

Resistance to Change: Resistance to change can be a barrier for healthcare organizations in adopting LIS. Many healthcare professionals may feel uneasy about altering their workflows and processes, which could impede the effective implementation and use of LIS.

Recent Developments

On February 2021, Orchard Software Corporation unveiled an upgraded version of their LIS solution, Orchard(r) Sequoia, with enhanced features and capabilities.

In December 2020, Cerner Corporation acquired Kantar Health – a premier healthcare data analytics and consulting company – to expand its healthcare IT solutions portfolio.

SCC Soft Computer also unveiled their next-generation LIS solution, SoftLab 5.0, featuring new features and enhancements.

Key Market Segments

Type

On-premises LIS

Cloud-Based LIS

Application

Hospitals

Clinics

Independent Laboratories

Key Market Players

CompuGroup Medical

McKesson Corporation

SCC Soft Computer

Cerner Corporation

Sunquest Information Systems

Agfa HealthCare

Siemens Healthineers

Sysmex Corporation

A&T Corporation

Merge Healthcare

Orchard Software

Epic Systems

Medasys

Psyche Systems

GeniPulse Technologies

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details The market size value in 2022 USD 2.0 Bn Revenue forecast by 2032 USD 5.2 Bn Growth Rate CAGR Of 10.2% Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of the World Historical Years 2017-2022 Base Year 2022 Estimated Year 2023 Short-Term Projection Year 2028 Long-Term Projected Year 2032

