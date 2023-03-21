WHAT WE HAVE ON THIS PAGE

Market Overview

Published Via 11Press: The Portable Speakers Market size is expected to be worth around USD 20.8 Bn by 2032 from USD 6.61 Bn in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 12.50% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

The portable speakers market has become increasingly popular in recent years. With a rise in outdoor activities and on-the-go lifestyles, the demand for compact and wireless sound systems has skyrocketed. Portable speakers provide convenience, flexibility, and high-quality sound that can be taken anywhere.

One of the key drivers of the portable speakers market is technological advancements. The development of Bluetooth technology has enabled seamless connectivity with smartphones, tablets, and laptops to play music wirelessly. Additionally, waterproof designs have become prevalent, making them perfect for beach trips or pool parties.

Another factor contributing to the growth of this market is the increasing popularity of social gatherings and events such as tailgating parties or picnics. Portable speakers are easily transportable and can elevate these experiences by providing an immersive audio experience at a reasonable price point.

Key Takeaways

The global portable speakers market is anticipated to experience steady growth over the forecast period, driven by factors such as rising consumer preference for wireless and Bluetooth-enabled devices, an increasing appeal of outdoor recreational activities, and expansion in e-commerce and online retail channels.

HMDX, JBL, Logitech, Sony, Bose, Philips, Samsung, ILive, ION and Beats by Dr Dre, Fugoo and Harman Kardon are key players in the market. These companies compete based on product features, design price point as well as marketing and distribution strategies.

The market is divided into product types, such as Bluetooth speakers, portable multi-room speakers, smart speakers and others. Bluetooth speakers currently hold the majority of this share but smart speakers are expected to experience rapid growth due to increasing adoption of voice-activated assistants.

The market is further segmented by distribution channel, such as online retail, offline retail, and others. Forecasts indicate that online retail will remain on the rise due to its convenience and growing number of online shoppers.

North America is currently the leading market for portable speakers, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. However, Asia Pacific is expected to experience the fastest growth due to its large population, rising disposable incomes, and rapid adoption of new technologies.

Regional Analysis

North America is currently the leading market for portable speakers, with the United States leading the pack. This growth can be attributed to rapid adoption of new technologies, strong consumer preference for wireless and Bluetooth-enabled devices, and rising outdoor recreational activity popularity.

Europe is the second-largest market for portable speakers worldwide. Factors such as rising disposable incomes among consumers, an increasing preference for high-quality audio products, and home entertainment system popularity are fueling market expansion in this region.

Asia Pacific is forecasted to experience the fastest growth rate in the portable speakers market due to its large population, rising disposable incomes, and increased adoption of new technologies. Furthermore, outdoor activities and hosting parties and events at home are fueling this region’s expansion.

The Middle East and Africa region is expected to witness significant growth in the portable speakers market due to rising smartphone penetration rates and an increasing need for high-quality audio products.

Latin America is expected to experience moderate growth in the portable speakers market due to factors such as increasing outdoor recreational activities, rising disposable incomes, and expanding demand for portable and wireless devices. These trends are driving market expansion within this region.

Overall, the portable speakers market is experiencing significant expansion across all regions, with Asia Pacific expected to experience the fastest rate of expansion.

Drivers

As voice-controlled assistants such as Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant become increasingly popular, demand for smart speakers has grown. These devices can be controlled using voice commands, making them ideal for those seeking hands-free audio experiences. Technological Advancements and Product Innovation: The portable speakers market is highly competitive, with manufacturers constantly releasing new products with cutting-edge features and capabilities. This has spurred product innovation in this space some companies now incorporate features like waterproofing, extended battery life, and voice assistants to meet consumers’ ever-changing demands.

Restraints

Opportunities

Challenges

Recent Development

February 2022: Tribit announces the release of a sequel to its StormBox Micro wireless speaker. StormBox Micro 2 is an updated version of the StormBox Micro speaker. It produces a rich, deep bass and 360-degree sound. The speaker can also be paired with the StormBox Micro 2 speaker to increase the volume in Party Mode. Bluetooth 5.3 allows you to pair the portable speaker with up to eight other devices simultaneously.

March 2022: Beats, an Apple-owned audio equipment manufacturer, is launching a limited-edition Beats Pill Plus portable speaker in collaboration with the Stussy streetwear brand. Beats Pill Plus Stussy, a limited edition Bluetooth speaker, is available.

