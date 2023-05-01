Market Overview

Published Via 11Press : The smart boats market is an emerging sector that is quickly gaining ground due to rising consumer demand for advanced technology in recreational boating. Smart boats feature various advanced technologies like automation, sensors, GPS monitoring and remote monitoring that improve boating experience while increasing safety and efficiency.

In 2022, the global smart boats market size was estimated to be USD 37.5 billion; between 2023-2032 it is projected to experience compound annual compounded annual growth at a compound annual compounding rate of 7.1%.

The growth of the smart boats market can be attributed to multiple factors, including increased adoption of Internet of Things and smart technologies in marine applications, growing demand for autonomous and semi-autonomous vessels, as well as recreational boating becoming an increasingly popular pastime.

North America is projected to hold the largest share of the smart boats market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The United States stands out as an especially lucrative market due to high disposable income levels among consumers and rising recreational boating activity rates. Europe is another notable market, with Italy, France, and the UK contributing heavily towards market expansion.

Key players in the smart boats market include Brunswick Corporation, Garmin Ltd., Navico Holding AS, Suzuki Motor Corporation and Yamaha Motor Corporation. Each company aims to develop innovative technologies while expanding their product offerings to meet consumer demands.

Get a holistic overview of market by industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies. Download the Sample

Key Takeaways

The smart boat market is anticipated to experience compound annual compound growth of 4.6% between 2022-2032.

IoT and smart technologies, rising demand for autonomous and semi-autonomous boats, and an increase in recreational boating activities are the primary factors fueling growth of the smart boat market.

North America is expected to dominate the smart boats market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Key players in this sector include Brunswick Corporation, Garmin Ltd., Navico Holding AS, Suzuki Motor Corporation and Yamaha Motor Corporation.

Regional Analysis

North America is projected to represent the majority of smart boat sales due to high disposable income levels and growing recreational boating enthusiasts within this region.

income levels and growing recreational boating enthusiasts within this region. Europe is also an influential market for smart boats, with countries like Italy, France and the UK playing key roles in driving growth of this sector.

Asia-Pacific is expected to experience significant growth in its smart boat market due to an increasing interest in recreational boating and increased adoption of smart technologies in marine operations in this region.

Latin America, Middle East and Africa should also experience growth in their smart boat markets despite still being at their initial stages of development.

Drivers

The expanding adoption of IoT and smart technologies within marine industries is fuelling growth of the smart boats market. Rising demand for autonomous and semi-autonomous boats equipped with smart technologies is another significant driver.

As recreational boating becomes more and more popular among high-net-worth individuals, demand for smart boats has skyrocketed. Thanks to advances in battery technology and electric propulsion systems, these eco-friendly vessels have become more efficient and economical than ever.

Rising safety concerns among boaters have driven adoption of smart technologies like remote monitoring and automated safety features.

Restraints

High costs associated with smart boats equipped with advanced technologies could impede adoption among budget-minded consumers, and an underappreciation for smart technologies among boaters may further slow growth of this market.

Regulatory obstacles relating to smart boats in different regions could impede market expansion, while limited infrastructure for charging and maintaining these boats could further hamper their progress in certain regions.

Technical challenges associated with smart technologies can pose a unique set of hurdles for boat manufacturers when it comes to development and implementation.

Opportunities

With increased consumer demand for luxury and comfort recreational boating comes an opportunity for manufacturers to develop and offer cutting-edge features in smart boats.

An increasing focus on sustainable boating practices is fuelling an upsurge in demand for smart electric and hybrid boats, creating an opportunity for manufacturers to offer more eco-friendly options.

As more water sports such as wakeboarding, waterskiing and tubing become popular, manufacturers can leverage the surge in interest in these activities to create smart boats tailored specifically for these activities.

Emergence of new markets such as Asia-Pacific and Latin America where smart boat sales are still in their early stages offers manufacturers an opportunity to expand their presence and enter these emerging markets.

Challenges

The high cost associated with advanced smart technologies could hamper their adoption by price-sensitive consumers and prove difficult for manufacturers.

Technical complications related to smart technologies can pose challenges for manufacturers when it comes to product development and implementation, potentially impacting time to market for new offerings.

Awareness and understanding of smart technologies among boaters may hinder adoption of intelligent boats, creating a formidable hurdle for manufacturers in terms of marketing their product effectively.

Manufacturers looking to expand internationally may face challenges when trying to navigate different regulations governing smart boats across different regions.

Limited infrastructure for charging and maintaining smart boats may prove challenging for manufacturers, potentially hindering adoption of electric and hybrid smart boats in certain regions.

Recent Developments

In April 2021, Garmin announced the launch of its new GPSMAP Plus series, which includes advanced features such as built-in Wi-Fi, ActiveCaptain compatibility, and smart notifications, designed specifically for marine enthusiasts and boaters.

In February 2021, Brunswick Corporation announced the launch of its new advanced technology platform called NAUTIC-ON, which provides remote boat monitoring and control capabilities to boat owners.

In December 2020, Navico Holding AS announced the acquisition of Naviop, an Italian company that develops advanced marine electronics and software solutions for the recreational boating industry.

In November 2020, Yamaha Motor Corporation announced the launch of its new product line of electric boats, which includes two electric boat models equipped with smart technologies such as remote monitoring and battery management systems.

Key Market Segments

Based on Boat Type

Unpowered Boats

Inboard Boats

Outboard Boats

Personal Watercrafts

Based on Power

Sail Propelled Boats

Engine Powered Boats

Battery Powered Boats

Solar Boats

Based on Raw Material

Wood

GRP

Aluminium

Steel

Other Materials

Based on Application

Fishing

Water Sports

Sailing

Military Applications

Other applications

Top Key Players

Brunswick Corporation

Groupe Beneteau

Azimut Benetti Group

Sunseeker International Ltd

Lund Boats

Tracker Boats

Ranger Boats

Hobie Cat Company

Marin Product Corporation

Bennington Marin LLC

Other Key Players

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details The market size value in 2022 USD 37.5 Bn Revenue forecast by 2032 USD 74.5 Bn Growth Rate CAGR Of 7.1% Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of the World Historical Years 2017-2022 Base Year 2022 Estimated Year 2023 Short-Term Projection Year 2028 Long-Term Projected Year 2032

FAQs

Q: What are smart boats?

A: Smart boats are boats that are equipped with various smart technologies such as automation, sensors, GPS, and remote monitoring, which enhance the boating experience while also improving safety and efficiency.

Q: What is driving the growth of the smart boats market?

A: The growth of the smart boats market is driven by factors such as the increasing adoption of IoT and smart technologies in the marine industry, the rising demand for autonomous and semi-autonomous boats, and the growing popularity of recreational boating.

Q: Who are the key players in the smart boats market?

A: Key players in the smart boats market include Brunswick Corporation, Garmin Ltd., Navico Holding AS, Suzuki Motor Corporation, and Yamaha Motor Corporation.

Q: What are the major challenges facing the smart boats market?

A: The major challenges facing the smart boats market include high costs associated with advanced smart technologies, technical complexities associated with smart technologies, lack of awareness and understanding of smart technologies among boaters, regulatory challenges, and limited infrastructure for electric charging and maintenance of smart boats.

Q: What are the major opportunities for the smart boats market?

A: Major opportunities for the smart boats market include growing demand for luxury and comfort in recreational boating, increasing focus on sustainable boating practices, rising popularity of water sports, and emergence of new markets such as Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

Content has been published via 11press. for more details please contact at [email protected]

Shared On:



Prudour Private Limited The team behind market.us, marketresearch.biz, market.biz and more. Our purpose is to keep our customers ahead of the game with regard to the markets. They may fluctuate up or down, but we will help you to stay ahead of the curve in these market fluctuations. Our consistent growth and ability to deliver in-depth analyses and market insight has engaged genuine market players. They have faith in us to offer the data and information they require to make balanced and decisive marketing decisions.

More Posts By Prudour Private Limited