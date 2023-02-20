Market Overview: Smart City ICT Infrastructure Market

The global smart city ICT infrastructure market is expected to experience significant growth over the coming years. The market is being driven by rising demand for smart city solutions that can address various urban challenges such as traffic congestion, pollution, and public safety. Smart city ICT infrastructure solutions enable effective city management and the provision of public services by facilitating real-time communication between city authorities and citizens.

The Worldwide Smart City ICT Infrastructure market was valued at USD 1167.1 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 6758.82 Billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 19.2% during the forecast period 2023-2029.

Smart cities are built using smart technology and intelligent solutions. Smart cities can achieve their goals by adopting smart criteria such as smart energy, smart buildings and smart transportation. The smart city ICT infrastructure market is growing rapidly worldwide due to significant investments by both public and private entities. This includes the governments of many countries around the globe. Smart city solutions can be described as a combination of software and hardware elements. The majority of hardware components are sensors, processors, actuators, and actuators. Software components include a range of smart applications, including infrastructure management and utility administration.

Due to several issues, such as the increasing demand for asset management and infrastructure management, government funding is being increased for smart cities. According to the Consumer Technology Association, smart cities will be built at a cost of US ~$35 billion by 2020. Technological breakthroughs have led to the widespread use of internet-of-things technology in smart cities for monitoring traffic flow, monitoring municipal infrastructure, and monitoring air and water quality. The increased demand for smart city ICT infrastructure is expected to grow over the forecast period. This is due to the need for efficient resource usage, public safety assurance, energy efficiency, and a healthy ecosystem.

Key Takeaways

The global smart city ICT infrastructure market is projected to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period.

The market is being driven by the growing need for smart city solutions that can help address urban challenges such as traffic congestion, pollution, and public safety.

Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the largest regional market for smart city ICT infrastructure solutions, owing to the high adoption of smart city initiatives in countries such as China, India, and Singapore.

The Latest Trends

“The Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI), are becoming a trendsetting topic”

This rapid change is making it crucial that smart cities have the infrastructure they need. With a CAGR of 19.2% between 2022 and 2028, the market for smart-city ICT infrastructure is expected to grow rapidly over the next few years. Two major trends in the market are artificial intelligence (AI), and the Internet of Things.

Intelligent parking, intelligent transit systems and intelligent waste management are just a few examples of AI applications in smart cities. AI can help cities become more cost- and productivity-effective while also enhancing efficiency.

Smart cities are increasingly relying on IoT. IoT can be used to collect and analyse data that will help cities understand their environment better by integrating gadgets and sensors.

This data can be used to improve operations and services by forecasting traffic patterns, or improving energy efficiency. IoT and AI are the two main trends in smart city ICT infrastructure development and growth.

Driving Factors

“Growing Urbanization to Foster Market Growth”

As a result, smart city infrastructure is becoming more important. This includes cutting-edge technology in transportation, waste management and electricity.

Smart cities use cutting-edge technology such as sensors, networks and data analytics to manage, monitor, analyse and manage their resources to make them more efficient and sustainable.

Smart cities require infrastructure to meet the needs of an ever-growing population, reduce energy consumption, and improve air quality.

Smart cities infrastructure can help cities improve resource management and citizen services. Intelligent street lighting can help reduce energy consumption and improve pedestrian visibility.

Smart waste management systems can help communities reduce their carbon footprint by optimising garbage diversion, recycling, and other related activities.

Smart water networks can reduce water loss and improve the quality of water. Smart city ICT infrastructure market growth will accelerate as cities invest in smart infrastructure.

The influx of smart cities is driving the expansion of the ICT infrastructure industry.

As a result, the global market for smart-city ICT infrastructure is growing. Smart cities are becoming a popular area of technological innovation.

Because of the many benefits they offer, governments, corporations and other organizations are investing significant amounts in smart cities.

The ICT infrastructure of smart cities includes hardware, software, communication networks, and other components that allow for the integration of information and services from multiple sources.

This infrastructure is essential for the growth of applications and services in smart cities, including smart transportation, smart energy, and smart health. Smart cities need to be able manage the growing volume of data generated by connected devices. It is expected that the global smart city ICT infrastructure market will continue to grow.

Regional Analysis

The global Smart City ICT Infrastructure Market is expected to experience significant growth over the coming years. In North America, the market is driven by government initiatives to create smart cities, coupled with technological advancements in the region. Meanwhile, the market in Europe is expected to be propelled by the presence of a large number of smart city projects in the region, as well as the increasing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) technologies.

In the Asia-Pacific region, the market is expected to witness the highest growth, owing to the rapid urbanization and smart city initiatives in countries such as China and India. The Latin America and Middle East & Africa regions are also expected to witness growth in the market due to the implementation of smart city initiatives and the development of modern infrastructure. Overall, the global Smart City ICT Infrastructure Market is anticipated to experience growth opportunities in various regions, as governments continue to invest in building smart cities and adopting advanced technologies.

Restraints

High implementation costs and budget constraints in developing countries

Lack of interoperability and standardization in smart city solutions

Data privacy and security concerns in smart city systems

Resistance to change and lack of awareness among citizens and government officials

Infrastructure limitations and poor connectivity in some regions

Opportunities

Increasing demand for energy-efficient and sustainable solutions

Rising adoption of connected devices and sensors in smart city applications

The emergence of 5G technology and its potential to revolutionize smart city applications

Advancements in cloud computing and data analytics

Focus on creating citizen-centric smart cities

Challenges

Ensuring data privacy and security in smart city systems

Ensuring interoperability and standardization of smart city solutions

Lack of technical expertise and skillset among employees and citizens

Maintaining infrastructure and ensuring scalability of smart city solutions

Balancing economic, social, and environmental sustainability in smart city projects.

Recent Developments

In 2020, Cisco Systems, Inc. announced the launch of its new IoT security architecture for smart cities. The architecture is designed to help cities securely connect, monitor, and manage IoT devices and data.

In 2020, Schneider Electric SE announced the launch of its new EcoStruxure Building solution for smart cities. The solution is designed to help cities improve their energy efficiency, reduce their carbon footprint, and enhance their overall sustainability.

Market Segmentation

By Product type, the market is primarily divided into:

Smart Grid

Smart Home and Building

Smart Water Network

Smart Healthcare

Smart Education

Smart Security

Smart Transport

By application, the market is primarily divided into:

Communications Industry

Transportation Industry

Express Industry

Government

Education

Others

Top: Biggest Companies in Smart City ICT Infrastructure market

ABB

AT and T

Europe Mobile

Cisco

Hitachi

Honeywell

Huawei

IBM

NTT Communications

Oracle

Siemens

Verizon Communications

Vodafone

Accenture

Alcatel-Lucent

Ericsson

HP

Microsoft

Schneider Electric

Telefonica

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details The market size value in 2022 USD 1167.1 Billion Revenue forecast by 2032 USD 6758.82 Billion Growth Rate CAGR Of 19.2% Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of the World Historical Years 2017-2022 Base Year 2022 Estimated Year 2023 Short-Term Projection Year 2028 Long-Term Projected Year 2032

