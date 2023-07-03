Market Overview

The Smart Furniture Market Size Was To Reach USD 2.2 Billion In 2022 And is Projected To Reach a Revised Size Of USD 5.6 Billion By 2032, Growing At A CAGR of 10 %

The smart furniture market has experienced significant expansion due to rising consumer interest in connected and intelligent products. Integrating technology into furniture items creates greater value while aligning them with current trends for smart homes and IoT-enabled living environments.

Smart furniture comes in all forms imaginable – beds, sofas, tables, desks, and cabinets are just a few options that fall under this category. Some features of such pieces of furniture might include built-in wireless charging pads or speakers integrated into each furniture piece as well as adjustable settings, temperature controls, ambient lighting with touch controls as well as compatibility with other smart devices, and connectivity with other smart devices.

Key Takeaways

Regional Analysis

Drivers

Restraints

Top Key Players in Smart Furniture Market

Inter Ikea Systems B.V.

Sobro

Sleep Number Corporation

Hi-Interiors srl

Motorola Limited

Herman Miller

Desktronik

Nitz Engineering GmbH

Milano Smart Living

Other Key Players

Market Segmentation

By Product

Smart Desks

Smart Chairs

Smart Tables

Other Products

By Application

Residential

Commercial

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Opportunities

Challenges

Recent Development

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details The market size value in 2023 USD 2.2 Bn Revenue Forecast by 2032 USD 5.6 Bn Global Market Growth Rate (2023 to 2032) CAGR Of 10 % Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of the World Historical Years 2017-2022 Base Year 2022 Estimated Year 2023 Short-Term Projection Year 2028 Long-Term Projected Year 2032

FAQs

Q1: What is Smart Furniture?

A1: Smart Furniture Refers to furniture pieces that are integrated with advanced technologies, connectivity features, and sensors to offer enhanced functionality, convenience, and interactivity. These furniture pieces can be controlled, monitored, and customized through various devices like smartphones or voice assistants.

Q2: How big is the Smart Furniture Market?

A2: The global Smart Furniture Market size was estimated at USD 2.2 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 5.6 billion in 2032.

Q3: What is the Smart Furniture Market growth?

A3: The global Smart Furniture Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 10%.

Q4: Who are the key companies/players in the Smart Furniture Market?

A4: Some of the key players in the Smart Furniture Markets are Inter Ikea Systems B.V., Sobro, Sleep Number Corporation, Hi-Interiors srl, Motorola Limited, Herman Miller, Desktronik, Nitz Engineering GmbH, Milano Smart Living, Other Key Players

Q5: What are the key benefits of smart furniture?

A5: Smart furniture offers several benefits, including increased convenience, automation, customization, and connectivity. It can provide features such as wireless charging, voice control, adjustable settings, health monitoring, and seamless integration with other smart devices in the home.

Q6: How does smart furniture work?

A6: Smart furniture incorporates technologies like IoT (Internet of Things), sensors, and connectivity modules. These components allow the furniture to communicate with other devices, collect data, and enable user control through smartphone apps or voice commands.

