Market Overview

Published Via 11Press : The healthcare analytics market is rapidly growing due to the increasing demand for advanced technologies that can help healthcare providers improve patient outcomes, reduce costs, and optimize operations. This market comprises various solutions, such as clinical analytics, financial analytics, operational analytics, and population health management. These solutions are designed to collect and analyze data from various sources such as electronic health records (EHRs), medical claims data, patient-generated data, and other sources.

The healthcare analytics market accounted for USD 29.2 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow to around USD 249.3 billion in 2032. Between 2023 and 2032, this market is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 24.6%.

The growth of this market can be attributed to several factors such as an increase in government initiatives to promote big data in healthcare, rising pressure to curb healthcare costs while improving quality of care delivery, and technological advancements in big data analytics tools.

In addition to this, the COVID-19 pandemic has further fueled the growth of the healthcare analytics market as it highlighted the need for real-time monitoring of public health crises and efficient utilization of resources within the healthcare system. As a result of these factors driving growth in this industry segment coupled with increasing adoption rates across regions globally; it is set to continue experiencing significant transformation over time resulting in reshaped services with a high potential impact on the overall sector’s performance going forward.

Key Takeaway

The growth of the market is being driven by the increasing adoption of data-driven decision-making by healthcare organizations, the growing availability of data, and the development of new data analytics tools.

The largest end-user segment is hospitals, followed by physician practices and payers. North America is the largest market for healthcare analytics, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Regional Snapshot

North America: North America and, specifically the US, are market leaders when it comes to healthcare analytics. Their market is driven by an established healthcare system with modern infrastructure as well as extensive use of IT-based solutions in healthcare delivery. Growth drivers include increasing amounts of health data available as well as cost restriction initiatives by government bodies as well as large market players present within this region.

Drivers

Increasing Volume of Healthcare Data: The healthcare industry generates vast amounts of data from various sources, including electronic health records, medical imaging, wearable devices, and genomics. The need to effectively manage and derive insights from this data is a key driver of the healthcare analytics market.

Restraints

Data Privacy and Security Concerns: The healthcare industry handles sensitive patient information, making data privacy and security a top concern. Healthcare organizations face challenges in ensuring compliance with data protection regulations and protecting patient privacy while leveraging data for analytics.

Opportunities

Challenges

Data Quality and Accuracy: The reliability and accuracy of healthcare data are critical for effective analytics. Data inconsistencies, errors, and incomplete records can compromise the quality and reliability of analytics insights, posing challenges to deriving accurate conclusions and making informed decisions.

Market Players

McKesson Corporation

IQVIA

IBM

Optum, Inc.

Cerner Corporation

Oracle

Truven Health Analytics, Inc.

SAS Institute, Inc

Verisk Analytics, Inc.

Elsevier

Medeanalytics, Inc.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Other key players

Market Segmentation

By Type

Descriptive

Predictive

Cognitive

By Application

Financial

RCM

Fraud

Clinical

Operational

By Component

Services

Software

By Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud

By End User

Hospitals

Payer

Top Impacting Factors

Increasing Focus on Value-Based Care: The shift from fee-for-service to value-based care models emphasizes the importance of outcomes, quality, and cost-effectiveness. Healthcare analytics enables providers to measure and improve patient outcomes, optimize resource allocation, and identify areas for cost reduction, aligning with the goals of value-based care.

Recent Developments

July 2021 – IBM announced the achievement of Bluetab Solutions Group, S.L. to increase its data and mix cloud computing facilities in Europe and Latin America.

– IBM announced the achievement of Bluetab Solutions Group, S.L. to increase its data and mix cloud computing facilities in Europe and Latin America. April 2021 –The Cerner Corporation said the acquirement of Kantar Health. This deal meant blending data and research skills with a neutral to grow and commercialize novel life science solutions.

–The Cerner Corporation said the acquirement of Kantar Health. This deal meant blending data and research skills with a neutral to grow and commercialize novel life science solutions. April 2021– Microsoft Corp said a merger contract with Nuance Communications Inc. The achievement is meant to join solutions from both corporations to bring cloud and AI abilities across healthcare businesses.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details The market size value in 2022 USD 29.2 Bn Revenue Forecast by 2032 USD 249.3 Bn Growth Rate CAGR Of 24.6% Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of the World Historical Years 2017-2022 Base Year 2022 Estimated Year 2023 Short-Term Projection Year 2028 Long-Term Projected Year 2032

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is the current size of the Healthcare Analytics Market?

A: The Global Healthcare Analytics Market size is USD 29.2 Billion in 2022.

Q: What is the projected growth rate for Healthcare Analytics Market?

A: The Healthcare Analytics Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.6% from 2023 to 2032.

Q: What are some of the key players in the Healthcare Analytics Market?

A: Some of the key players in the Healthcare Analytics market include McKesson Corporation, IQVIA, IBM, Optum, Inc., Cerner Corporation, Oracle, Truven Health Analytics, Inc., SAS Institute, Inc, Verisk Analytics, Inc., Elsevier, Medeanalytics, Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Other key players.

