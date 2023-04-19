Market Overview

Transparent displays are an electronic display technology that enables users to see through them while still displaying digital information such as text, images and videos. Transparent display markets have seen increasing growth over the years due to rising demand for innovative display solutions across various applications.

Global Transparent Display Market Value at USD 2.7 Bn In 2023 and Is Projected To Reach USD 113.25 Bn By 2033, at a CAGR Of 45.3%.

One major driver of the transparent display market is the growing adoption of augmented and virtual reality technologies across industries, such as gaming, education, healthcare and automotive. Transparent displays can be combined with these technologies for an immersive user experience. Another key driver of the market is the increased usage of transparent displays in retail and advertising settings. Transparent displays offer retailers and advertisers the chance to create eye-catching displays and promotional materials while still allowing customers to see behind them and purchase the products behind the display.

Geographically, Asia Pacific is expected to be the leading market for transparent displays due to the concentration of major manufacturers in countries like China, Japan and South Korea. North America and Europe also represent important markets due to the widespread adoption of AR/VR technologies within these regions.

Overall, the transparent display market is expected to experience steady expansion over the coming years as demand for innovative display technologies increases across various industries.

Key Takeaways

Transparent display markets are experiencing explosive growth across industries and applications.

Transparent displays offer an innovative method for presenting information to users while still permitting them to see through.

Transparent display market growth is being propelled by the increasing adoption of virtual and augmented reality technologies.

Transparent displays have quickly become the solution of choice in industries as diverse as retail, automotive, healthcare and aerospace.

This market can be subdivided based on technology type: LCDs, OLEDs and E-paper are among the possibilities available to players in this space.

Transparent displays have quickly become the go-to trend in retail and advertising, creating visually arresting displays and promotional material that draws customers in.

AR/VR applications for transparent displays are rapidly being adopted across industries like gaming, education, healthcare, and automotive to offer users an immersive experience.

Transparent display markets are predicted to experience rapid expansion over the coming years as demand for cutting-edge display technologies continues to surge across various industries.

Regional Snapshot

Asia Pacific region is projected to be the world’s biggest market for transparent displays due to major manufacturers located in countries like China, Japan and South Korea. Furthermore, this region is witnessing significant expansion within the retail and automotive sectors that fuel increased demand for transparent displays.

Drivers

Augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technologies: Transparent displays can be integrated with AR/VR technologies to provide users with an immersive experience, creating demand in industries like gaming, education, healthcare and automotive.

Restraints

Transparent display technology remains expensive to produce, which limits access for some businesses and individuals.

Content Creation: Although transparent displays provide an interesting new way of presenting digital media, there is currently little content specifically created for these displays, which limits their applications and adoption as technology.

Technical Restrictions: Transparent displays have certain technical constraints that limit their usability and appeal, such as lower brightness and color reproduction compared to traditional displays, which may impact their usability and appeal.

Opportunities

As AR and VR technologies gain increasing acceptance across various industries, more transparent displays may be integrated with these technologies to create a more immersive user experience.

Emergence of Smart Cities and Homes: Transparent displays are increasingly used in smart cities and homes to display information such as weather updates, traffic conditions and news updates, providing new opportunities for its use both residentially and publicly.

Challenges

High Manufacturing Costs: Due to the complex technology involved and specialized production processes required for transparent displays, their production currently incurs more expensive production costs.

Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Product Type:

Head-Mounted Display (HMD)

Head-Up Display (HUD)

Digital Signage

Smart Appliance

Segmentation by Display Size:

Small and Medium-Sized

Large Size

Segmentation by Technology:

OLED

LED

LCD

Segmentation by End-Use Industry:

Consumer

Retail & Hospitality

Sports and Entertainment

Healthcare

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive & Transportation

Key Players

Planar Systems Inc.

Pro Display

Crystal Display System

LG Electronics Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Benq Display

ClearLED Ltd.

NEC Display Solutions, Ltd.

Universal Display Corporation

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Historical Years 2017-2022 Base Year 2022 Estimated Year 2023 Short-Term Projection Year 2028 Long-Term Projected Year 2033

Recent Developments

LG Display announced in February 2021 that they have developed a 40% transparent OLED display offering increased brightness and color reproduction.

Samsung Display announced in November 2020 that they have created an OLED display with 45% transparency that can be utilized across various applications such as transportation, retail and architecture.

Xiaomi announced in August 2021 that they have created an OLED television with a 55-inch display that offers a futuristic viewing experience for consumers.

AU Optronics of Taiwan announced in July 2021 the development of an AMOLED display with up to an 85% transparency rate that can be utilized across numerous applications, such as smart homes and automobiles.

Panasonic Corporation unveiled the development of a transparent OLED lighting panel in February 2021 that could be used for interior illumination purposes in diverse fields such as automotive and aviation.

Apple Inc. received a patent for an advanced transparent display device that can be utilized across products like smartphones and laptops.

In March 2021, Transparent LED Film by iGlass Technology was unveiled. This transparent display can be applied to any surface such as windows and walls for an interactive digital display experience.

