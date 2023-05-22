Market Overview

The Global Wearable Injectors Market Size is anticipated to reach approximately USD 6.7 Billion by 2022 from USD 20.9 Billion in 2032; an expected compound annual compound growth rate of 12.4% during that forecast period.

There are three primary categories of wearable injectors on the market, such as on-body injectors, off-body injectors, and smart injectors. On-body injectors attach directly to the skin for extended subcutaneous delivery while off-body injectors include wearable pumps that can be attached to clothing or belts and delivered intravenously or subcutaneously via a catheter. Smart injectors come equipped with sensors that monitor drug delivery as well as record data such as dosage time of administration etc.

North America leads the wearable injector market due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes and cancer, high adoption rate of new technologies, and favorable reimbursement policies. Asia-Pacific however is anticipated to experience substantial growth during this forecast period owing to increasing investments into healthcare infrastructure as well as patient awareness regarding self-administration devices.

Key Takeaway

Growing Demand: Wearable injector market has experienced steady expansion due to increasing interest from patients seeking patient-centric healthcare solutions and self-administration of injectable therapies.

Wearable injectors offer several advantages over traditional methods, including increased patient comfort, medication adherence enhancements, precise dosing accuracy and greater mobility compared to their counterparts.

Wearable injectors have various therapeutic applications, from diabetes management and oncology, cardiovascular conditions and autoimmune conditions, all the way up to treating allergies or dermatological disorders.

Market Segmentation: The market can be divided up into segments based on product type (on-body injectors, off-body injectors and accessories), application, end user and geography.

Regional Snapshot

North America has long been considered the primary market for wearable injectors. The region offers advanced healthcare infrastructure, an increasing prevalence of chronic illnesses, and strong technological innovation initiatives. Furthermore, major pharmaceutical and medical device companies help contribute to the North American market’s expansion. Europe: Europe represents an enormous market for wearable injectors. With an established healthcare system and favorable reimbursement policies in place as well as rising adoption of advanced drug delivery technology solutions such as those used by Germany, the UK, and France – major contributors to market growth.

Latin America is an emerging market for wearable injectors. As its population becomes more affected by chronic illnesses and more people seek innovative healthcare solutions, Brazil and Mexico are leading this growth of market growth within this region. Middle East and Africa: While the Middle East and Africa only hold a smaller market share for wearable injectors than other regions, its share is expected to increase as healthcare infrastructure and spending continue to improve as well as growing awareness for advanced drug delivery systems.

Drivers

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases: The rising incidence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular disorders, is a major driver for the wearable injectors market. These conditions often require regular administration of medications, and wearable injectors provide a convenient and patient-friendly method for drug delivery.

Advances in wearable technology and drug delivery systems have led to the development of more advanced and user-friendly wearable injectors. These devices incorporate features such as precise dosing, programmable schedules, connectivity, and real-time monitoring, enhancing patient convenience and treatment effectiveness. Emphasis on Patient-Centric Healthcare: There is a shift towards patient-centric healthcare, focusing on improving patient experience and outcomes. Wearable injectors align with this approach by providing a more comfortable and less invasive drug delivery method, reducing the need for frequent clinic visits, and enabling patients to maintain their daily activities while receiving treatment.

Restraints

High Cost: The cost of wearable injectors can be a significant barrier to market growth. These devices incorporate advanced technology and require precise engineering, which increases their manufacturing and development costs. This can limit their affordability and accessibility for some patients and healthcare systems.

While developed regions have witnessed significant adoption of wearable injectors, the market penetration in developing regions, particularly in low-income countries, is relatively limited. Factors such as limited healthcare infrastructure, lack of awareness, and affordability issues can restrain the market growth in these regions. Integration with Existing Healthcare Systems: The integration of wearable injectors into existing healthcare systems and workflows can pose challenges. Ensuring interoperability with electronic health records, training healthcare professionals on device usage, and addressing concerns related to data security and privacy are some of the factors that need to be addressed for seamless adoption of wearable injectors.

Opportunities

Expansion in Therapeutic Applications: The wearable injectors market presents opportunities for expansion into new therapeutic areas. Currently, the market is primarily focused on applications such as diabetes, oncology, and cardiovascular diseases. However, there is potential for wearable injectors to be utilized in other areas, including autoimmune disorders, hormonal therapies, pain management, and neurodegenerative diseases.

The rise of remote patient monitoring and telemedicine presents opportunities for wearable injectors. These devices can be integrated with digital health platforms to enable remote monitoring of patient’s medication adherence, treatment progress, and vital signs. Wearable injectors equipped with connectivity features can transmit data to healthcare providers in real time, facilitating remote consultations and personalized care. Personalized Medicine and Therapeutic Regimens: Wearable injectors have the potential to support personalized medicine and individualized treatment regimens. These devices can be programmed to deliver precise doses at specific times, allowing for tailored treatment plans based on patient’s specific needs and responses. This can lead to improved treatment outcomes and patient satisfaction.

Challenges

Safety and Reliability Concerns: Ensuring the safety and reliability of wearable injectors is a significant challenge. These devices must be designed to prevent dosing errors, leakage, or mechanical failures that could compromise patient safety. Rigorous testing, quality control, and adherence to regulatory standards are essential to address these concerns.

Reimbursement policies and pricing can impact the adoption of wearable injectors. Demonstrating the cost-effectiveness and clinical benefits of these devices is crucial for obtaining favorable reimbursement and making them affordable for patients and healthcare systems. Integration with Healthcare Systems: Integrating wearable injectors into existing healthcare systems and workflows can be challenging. Ensuring interoperability with electronic health records, training healthcare professionals on device usage, and streamlining the data exchange processes require coordination and collaboration among various stakeholders.

Key Market Players

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

Ypsomed

Amgen

Insulet Corporation

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Private Limited

Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Unilife Corporation

West Pharmaceuticals Services, Inc.

Medtronic

SteadyMed Ltd.

Other Key Players

Key Market Segments

Based on Type

On-Body Injectors

Off-Body Injectors

Based on Applications

Oncology

Diabetes

Autoimmune Disease

Cardiovascular Disease

Other Applications

Based on Technology

Spring-based

Motor-driven

Rotary Pump

Expanding Battery

Other Technologies

Based on End-User

Hospitals & Clinics

Home Care

Other End-Users

Top Impacting Factors

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases: The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular disorders, is a significant factor driving the demand for wearable injectors. These conditions often require regular administration of medications, and wearable injectors provide a convenient and patient-friendly method for drug delivery.

Biologic drugs, including monoclonal antibodies and protein-based therapies, are being increasingly utilized in various therapeutic areas. These medications often require subcutaneous administration, which aligns with the capabilities of wearable injectors. The rising adoption of biologics fuels the demand for wearable injectors as a preferred drug delivery method. Remote Patient Monitoring and Telemedicine: The integration of wearable injectors with remote patient monitoring and telemedicine technologies opens up new possibilities in healthcare delivery. By allowing real-time monitoring of medication adherence, treatment response, and patient health parameters, wearable injectors facilitate remote consultations, personalized care, and the optimization of treatment regimens.

Recent Developments

AbbVie was granted approval from the US FDA on June 20, 2022, to market SKYRIZI RISANKIZAB RAZAA as the only and first interleukin 23 inhibitors (IL-23) designed specifically to treat adults suffering from severe or moderate chronic Crohn’s Disease. It can be administered both subcutaneously (SC), as well as through On-Body Injector(OBI).

was granted approval from the US FDA on June 20, 2022, to market SKYRIZI RISANKIZAB RAZAA as the only and first interleukin 23 inhibitors (IL-23) designed specifically to treat adults suffering from severe or moderate chronic Crohn’s Disease. It can be administered both subcutaneously (SC), as well as through On-Body Injector(OBI). Enable Injections successfully raised USD 215 Million to finance the development of their subcutaneous delivery device Enthuse for drugs. Enthuse is comprised of both an implantable delivery disk as well as the concept to move drugs out of their initial container.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details The market size value in 2022 USD 6.7 Bn Revenue Forecast by 2032 USD 20.9 Bn Growth Rate CAGR Of 12.4% Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of the World Historical Years 2017-2022 Base Year 2022 Estimated Year 2023 Short-Term Projection Year 2028 Long-Term Projected Year 2032

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is the current size of the Wearable Injectors Market?

A: The Global Wearable Injectors Market size is USD 6.7 Billion in 2022.

Q: What is the projected growth rate for Wearable Injectors Market?

A: The Wearable Injectors Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2023 to 2032.

Q: What are some of the key players in the Wearable Injectors Market?

A: Some of the key players in the Wearable Injectors market include QIAGEN N.V., OPKO Health, Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc., Quest Diagnostics, Abbott Laboratories, NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co., Sonic Healthcare Limited, Associated Regional and University Pathologists, Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Other Key Players

