Market Overview

The global wheat protein market is expected to grow significantly over the next few years due to increasing demand for plant-based protein and health-conscious consumers. Wheat protein, also known as wheat gluten, is a natural protein found in wheat that provides a variety of functional benefits in food and beverage applications. The growing trend towards vegetarianism and veganism has resulted in an increased demand for plant-based proteins like wheat protein.

The Global Wheat Protein Market size is expected to be worth around USD 7.3 Billion by 2032 from USD 5.3 Billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 3.40% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.

Wheat protein offers several advantages over animal-based proteins such as low-fat content, cholesterol-free, and lower cost. It is widely used in baked goods, pasta, meat substitutes, dairy products, snacks, and baby food. The rise of plant-based diets has also led to the development of innovative products like meat analogs that mimic the taste and texture of meat by using wheat protein.

North America is currently the largest market for wheat protein due to the high consumption of processed foods and growing demand for organic food products. Europe follows closely behind the increasing adoption of veganism and vegetarianism among consumers.

Key Takeaway

By 2022, according to type and product category, the wheat protein market was led by wheat gluten due to rising consumption levels. Solid-type products held the highest market share within this segment.

Protein concentration accounted for 75% of protein analysis market shares.

According to this application, in 2022 the global wheat protein market was heavily dominated by confectionary and bakery applications due to increased consumer spending on this segment. North America led with 36% market share.

Asia Pacific will likely experience the fastest market expansion during this forecast period for wheat protein sales.

Regional Snapshot

North America: North America has a significant part of the global market for wheat protein. It is the United States is a major contributor, driven by the growing demand for protein from plants as well as dietary supplements and nutritional products for athletes. The area has a well-established food and drink industry that focuses on innovation in product design and the development of clean-label formulations. Wheat proteins are used for various foods such as bakery products snacks, meat and other derivatives. The growing awareness of consumers about well-being and health, coupled with the growing preference to eat vegan and vegetarian diets, has led to an increase in the use of wheat protein as a sustainable, plant-based protein source.

Europe : Europe is an important exporter of wheat proteins and countries like Germany, France, and the United Kingdom are major contributors. The area has a high demand for clean labels and products made of plants. Proteins from wheat are utilized in pasta, bakery items as well as meat replacements. The growing concern about intolerance and food allergies has been the catalyst for the development of gluten-free wheat proteins as well as products that are gluten-free, which cater to dietary restrictions specific to certain groups.

Asia Pacific: The Asia Pacific region is witnessing substantial growth in the industry of wheat protein due to the growing demands for protein from plants along with the expanding sector of food and beverages. Countries such as China, India, and Japan are major buyers of wheat proteins within the region. Urbanization, population growth as well as changing patterns of dietary consumption are the main factors that drive growth in this market. It also boasts an abundance of producers of wheat protein components to be used in a variety of drinks and food preparation.

Latin America: Latin America is an emerging market for wheat protein, with countries such as Brazil as well as Mexico leading the way in demand. The rising middle class in the region and a growing awareness of health and a desire for organic and organic ingredients are some of the factors driving the expansion of this market. Wheat protein is used in bakery production in snack foods, bakery, and many other food products, providing nutrients and benefits.

Middle East and Africa: The Middle East and Africa region is a less significant market of the market for wheat protein however it is growing due to the rising use of plant-based protein as well as the growing need for functional foods. Countries like Saudi Arabia, South Africa and South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates are witnessing the inclusion of wheat protein in beverage and food formulations such as confectionery, bakery, and meat-based processed products.



Drivers

The increasing adoption of vegetarian and vegan diets, along with the rising awareness of the environmental and health benefits of plant-based proteins, is driving the demand for wheat proteins. Wheat proteins serve as a sustainable and plant-derived alternative to animal-based proteins. Health and Wellness Trends: Consumer focus on health and wellness, including weight management, muscle building, and overall nutrition, is fueling the demand for wheat proteins. Wheat proteins are rich in essential amino acids, have a high biological value, and offer functional properties that make them suitable for various food and beverage applications.

Consumer focus on health and wellness, including weight management, muscle building, and overall nutrition, is fueling the demand for wheat proteins. Wheat proteins are rich in essential amino acids, have a high biological value, and offer functional properties that make them suitable for various food and beverage applications. Clean-label and Natural Ingredients: The demand for clean-label and natural food ingredients is a significant driver for the wheat protein market. Wheat proteins are perceived as clean and natural ingredients that can replace artificial additives and enhance the nutritional profile of food products.

The demand for clean-label and natural food ingredients is a significant driver for the wheat protein market. Wheat proteins are perceived as clean and natural ingredients that can replace artificial additives and enhance the nutritional profile of food products. Increased Use in Bakery and Snacks: Wheat proteins find extensive application in the bakery and snacks industry. The versatility of wheat proteins allows for improved dough elasticity, texture enhancement, and moisture retention in baked goods and snack products. The demand for healthier and protein-enriched bakery and snack items is driving the use of wheat proteins in these sectors.

Wheat proteins find extensive application in the bakery and snacks industry. The versatility of wheat proteins allows for improved dough elasticity, texture enhancement, and moisture retention in baked goods and snack products. The demand for healthier and protein-enriched bakery and snack items is driving the use of wheat proteins in these sectors. Food Industry Innovations: Continuous innovations and product development in the food industry are driving the demand for wheat proteins. Manufacturers are incorporating wheat proteins into a wide range of products, including plant-based meat alternatives, dairy-free beverages, protein bars, and gluten-free products, to cater to evolving consumer preferences.

Restraints

Gluten Sensitivity and Celiac Disease: Wheat proteins contain gluten, which can trigger adverse reactions in individuals with gluten sensitivity or celiac disease. The increasing prevalence of gluten-related disorders has led to a demand for gluten-free alternatives, posing a restraint on the use of wheat proteins.

The price volatility of wheat as a raw material can affect the cost of wheat proteins. Fluctuations in wheat prices, influenced by factors like weather conditions, supply-demand dynamics, and trade policies, can impact the affordability and profitability of wheat protein-based products. Availability of Alternative Plant-based Proteins: The wheat protein market faces competition from other plant-based protein sources, such as soy, pea, and rice proteins. Availability and consumer acceptance of alternative plant proteins can influence the demand for wheat proteins in specific applications.

The wheat protein market faces competition from other plant-based protein sources, such as soy, pea, and rice proteins. Availability and consumer acceptance of alternative plant proteins can influence the demand for wheat proteins in specific applications. Regulatory Constraints: Regulations related to labeling, allergen declaration, and claims associated with wheat proteins can pose challenges for manufacturers. Compliance with regulatory requirements and ensuring accurate labeling can add complexity and cost to product development and marketing.

Regulations related to labeling, allergen declaration, and claims associated with wheat proteins can pose challenges for manufacturers. Compliance with regulatory requirements and ensuring accurate labeling can add complexity and cost to product development and marketing. Limited Consumer Awareness and Acceptance: Despite the growing popularity of plant-based proteins, there may still be limited consumer awareness and acceptance of wheat proteins, particularly in regions where they are less commonly used. Educating consumers about the benefits and applications of wheat proteins is necessary to drive market growth.

Opportunities

Growing Demand for Gluten-Free Products: The increasing prevalence of gluten sensitivity and celiac disease has led to a rise in demand for gluten-free products. Wheat protein manufacturers can capitalize on this opportunity by developing gluten-free wheat protein ingredients or alternative plant-based proteins to cater to the gluten-free market segment.

The sports nutrition and functional foods sectors are experiencing significant growth. Wheat proteins offer nutritional benefits and functional properties, such as improved texture, emulsification, and water-holding capacity, making them suitable for use in protein bars, beverages, and other functional food products. Product Innovation and Diversification: Continuous product innovation, including the development of new wheat protein isolates, hydrolysates, and concentrates, can expand the application possibilities in various food and beverage segments. Manufacturers can explore novel formulations and improve the functionality of wheat proteins to cater to specific consumer demands.

Continuous product innovation, including the development of new wheat protein isolates, hydrolysates, and concentrates, can expand the application possibilities in various food and beverage segments. Manufacturers can explore novel formulations and improve the functionality of wheat proteins to cater to specific consumer demands. Rising Demand for Plant-Based Meat Alternatives: The increasing demand for plant-based meat alternatives presents opportunities for wheat proteins. They can be used as texturizing agents, binders, and flavor enhancers in plant-based burgers, sausages, and other meat analogs, offering a sustainable and protein-rich solution.

The increasing demand for plant-based meat alternatives presents opportunities for wheat proteins. They can be used as texturizing agents, binders, and flavor enhancers in plant-based burgers, sausages, and other meat analogs, offering a sustainable and protein-rich solution. Expansion in Emerging Markets: Emerging markets, particularly in Asia Pacific and Latin America, present growth opportunities for the wheat protein market. Increasing disposable incomes, urbanization, and changing dietary patterns in these regions drive the demand for processed and convenience foods, where wheat proteins can find applications.

Challenges

Despite the growing popularity of plant-based proteins, including wheat proteins, there may still be limited consumer awareness and acceptance in certain regions. Educating consumers about the benefits and versatility of wheat proteins and addressing potential misconceptions can be a challenge. Price Competitiveness: Wheat proteins may face price competition from other plant-based protein sources, such as soy, pea, and rice proteins. Ensuring price competitiveness while maintaining product quality and functionality is crucial for market penetration and growth.

Wheat proteins may face price competition from other plant-based protein sources, such as soy, pea, and rice proteins. Ensuring price competitiveness while maintaining product quality and functionality is crucial for market penetration and growth. Technical Challenges in Food Formulations: Incorporating wheat proteins into food formulations can present technical challenges, such as texture modification, flavor masking, and stability issues. Manufacturers need to overcome these challenges to ensure the seamless integration of wheat proteins into a wide range of food products.

Incorporating wheat proteins into food formulations can present technical challenges, such as texture modification, flavor masking, and stability issues. Manufacturers need to overcome these challenges to ensure the seamless integration of wheat proteins into a wide range of food products. Regulatory Compliance: Compliance with regulations related to labeling, allergen declaration, and claims can be complex for wheat protein manufacturers. Meeting the requirements of different regulatory bodies and ensuring accurate labeling and transparency can be challenging, especially for companies operating in multiple regions.

Compliance with regulations related to labeling, allergen declaration, and claims can be complex for wheat protein manufacturers. Meeting the requirements of different regulatory bodies and ensuring accurate labeling and transparency can be challenging, especially for companies operating in multiple regions. Sustainability and Supply Chain Considerations: The sustainability of wheat protein production and its impact on the environment is a growing concern. Ensuring sustainable sourcing practices, reducing the carbon footprint, and maintaining a resilient and efficient supply chain are challenges that need to be addressed to meet the market’s expectations.

Key Market Players

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Agridient Inc

MGP Ingredients

AB Amilina

Cargill Inc

Manildra Group

Crespel & Deiters GmbH and Co. KG

Kroener Staerke

Crop Energies AG

Roquette Freres

Other Key Players

Key Market Segments

Based on Product Type

Wheat Gluten

Wheat Protein Isolate

Textured Wheat Protein

Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein

Based on Form

Solid

Liquid

Based on Protein Concentration

75% Protein Concentration

80% Protein Concentration

95% Protein Concentration

Based on Application

Dairy

Bakery & Confectionery

Nutritional Supplements

Animal Feed

Meat Analogy

Processed Meat

Other Applications

Top Impacting Factors

The increasing consumer shift towards plant-based diets and the rising awareness of the health and environmental benefits of plant proteins are driving the demand for wheat proteins. The market is influenced by the overall growth of the plant-based protein industry. Rising Health Consciousness: The growing emphasis on health and wellness is a key factor driving the wheat protein market. Wheat proteins are perceived as healthier alternatives to animal-based proteins due to their low-fat content, high protein content, and gluten-free options, meeting the needs of health-conscious consumers.

The growing emphasis on health and wellness is a key factor driving the wheat protein market. Wheat proteins are perceived as healthier alternatives to animal-based proteins due to their low-fat content, high protein content, and gluten-free options, meeting the needs of health-conscious consumers. Expansion of the Food and Beverage Industry: The growth and diversification of the food and beverage industry have a significant impact on the wheat protein market. Wheat proteins find applications in a wide range of products such as bakeries, snacks, dairy alternatives, meat analogs, and nutritional supplements, contributing to market growth.

The growth and diversification of the food and beverage industry have a significant impact on the wheat protein market. Wheat proteins find applications in a wide range of products such as bakeries, snacks, dairy alternatives, meat analogs, and nutritional supplements, contributing to market growth. Clean-Label and Natural Product Trends: Increasing consumer demand for clean-label and natural ingredients in food and beverages positively influences the wheat protein market. Wheat proteins are considered clean and natural ingredients, appealing to consumers looking for wholesome and minimally processed products.

Increasing consumer demand for clean-label and natural ingredients in food and beverages positively influences the wheat protein market. Wheat proteins are considered clean and natural ingredients, appealing to consumers looking for wholesome and minimally processed products. Technological Advancements in Processing: Advances in processing technologies have enabled the production of high-quality wheat proteins with improved functionality and nutritional profiles. Innovations in extraction methods, protein isolation, and purification techniques contribute to the market’s growth by enhancing the overall quality of wheat protein products.

Recent Developments

December 20, 2021: ADM published the expansion of its plant-based protein manufacturing facility located in Missouri, USA, to fulfill the rising need for protein from plants and wheat proteins.

January 20, 2022: Cargill published the announcement of its brand new wheat protein supplements, that have been specifically developed for use in alternative meat applications.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details The market size value in 2022 USD 5.3 Bn Revenue Forecast by 2032 USD 7.3 Bn Growth Rate CAGR Of 3.40% Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of the World Historical Years 2017-2022 Base Year 2022 Estimated Year 2023 Short-Term Projection Year 2028 Long-Term Projected Year 2032

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is the current size of the Wheat Protein Market?

A: The Global Wheat Protein Market size is USD 5.3 Billion in 2022.

Q: What is the projected growth rate for Wheat Protein Market?

A: The Wheat Protein Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.40% from 2023 to 2032.

Q: What are some of the key players in the Wheat Protein Market?

A: Some of the key players in the Wheat Protein market include Archer Daniels Midland Company, Agridient Inc, MGP Ingredients, AB Amilina, Cargill Inc, Manildra Group, Crespel & Deiters GmbH and Co. KG, Kroener Staerke, Crop Energies AG, Roquette Freres, Other Key Players

