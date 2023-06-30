Where to Watch Witcher Season 3, Volume 1? Release Date? and Cast?

Netflix will require two subscriptions in order to watch The Witcher season 3 part 1. This week is part one, featuring five episodes that mark Henry Cavill’s departure from The Witcher world.

Season 3 of The Witcher finds everyone aware that Ciri (Freya Allan), born of Elder blood, wields powerful abilities that draw much of their power and attention from adversaries alike. Season two saw Geralt (Henry Cavill) do his best to protect her; now however he realizes his mission may not be so simple to complete as previously believed.

Part of this stems from The White Flame, whom Cahir (Eamon Farren), Tissaia’s (MyAnna Buring), and Emhyr’s (Bart Edwards) warning about cleansing was teased at in Cahir’s knightly warning against Tissaia purifying herself was teased about. We later learn that Emhyr (Bart Edwards), Nilgaard’s ruler is in fact The White Flame who’s hunting Ciri down because she’s his daughter; our review for season 3 part 1 offers more insights.

Tiassaia placed a bounty on Ciri and her protectors’ heads; though she has trained to defend herself, there is even greater threat looming – in particular from an unlikely group known as The Wild Hunt whose members come from an alternate reality that was depicted through literature and videogames.

Here’s everything you need to watch The Witcher season 3 part 1, including trailer and cast information. Scroll down!

When will Netflix debut The Witcher season 3 part 1?

(Thursday, June 29) at 3:01 a.m. ET/1201 am PT/8:01am BST/6:01 pm AEDT it premiered as one of the premier streaming services – Netflix.

This batch consists of five episodes.

When will The Witcher Season 3 Part 2 Arrive on Netflix?

Netflix plans on debuting The Witcher season 3 part 2 Thursday (July 27) morning at 3:01 a.m. Eastern Standard Time/1201 Pacific Standard Time/8:01am British Summer Time/6:01 pm AESTT/ AEDT time.

It has three episodes.

The Witcher Season 3 Part 1 Trailer

“Neutrality,” Geralt says, “will certainly help in keeping you alive.” Unfortunately, though, Jaskier (Joey Batey) is there to tell Geralt that neutrality isn’t some magical key to success.

At times it seems worse – Geralt agreeing with Jaskier! Rare. In this trailer Geralt’s fear for what lies ahead increases further while Ciri is heard telling Geralt “we are Witchers!”.

The Witcher Season 3 Part 1 Cast

Cast for The Witcher season 3 part 1 The cast for The Witcher season 3 part 1 features many key members from previous seasons, such as:

Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, a monster-killer known as The Witcher

Freya Allan as Ciri (Cirilla) of Cintra, whose power is important to the future of the Continent, whom Geralt has sworn to protect

Anya Chalotra as Yennefer of Vengerberg, a sorceress allied with Geralt and Ciri

Joey Batey as Jaskier, the bard

Bart Edwards as Emhyr var Emreis, the emperor of Nilfgaard, the White Flame

Cassie Clare as Philippa Eilhart

Graham McTavish as Sigismund Dijkstra

MyAnna Buring as Tissaia

Sam Woolf as Rience, a renegade mage

Mecia Simson as Francesca Findabair

Mahesh Jadu as Vilgefortz

As you have probably noted, Rience is now played by Sam Woolf instead of Chris Fulton.

The Witcher season 3 part 1 episode titles

The Witcher season 3 episode 1: “Shaerrawedd”

The Witcher season 3 episode 2: “Unbound”

The Witcher season 3 episode 3: “Reunion”

The Witcher season 3 episode 4: “The Invitation”

The Witcher season 3 episode 5: “The Art of Illusion”

