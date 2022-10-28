Introduction

Safari Statistics: Apple’s Safari surpassed the 1 billion users mark in 2022. With this milestone, Safari has emerged as the second web browser to achieve 1 billion users around the world. In the last year, Apple unveiled multiple new privacy features to its Safari web browser. The company has introduced a new privacy report to Safari that reveals how many and which cross-site trackers ITP are prevented from accessing users’ information. However, Google Chrome is still far ahead of Safari with more than three times the total number of users of Apple’s Safari. Here we will discuss some key findings, facts, and Safari statistics.

Key Safari Statistics (Editor’s Choice)

Apple’s Safari accounts for 18.78% of the global browser market share.

of the global browser market share. Apple’s Safari has grown notably in Europe with a market share of 19.86%.

Apple’s Safari has nearly 53.21% of the mobile user market share in the US.

of the mobile user market share in the US. Safari has emerged as a tough competitor to Google Chrome in North America.

Apple’s Safari is considered the safest browser as only 26 vulnerabilities have been identified in Safari in 2022.

have been identified in Safari in 2022. Safari accounted for 9.7% of the desktop browser market share in 2021.

of the desktop browser market share in 2021. Around more than 1 billion people use Apple’s Safari at present.

people use Apple’s Safari at present. Nearly 844 Million people used the browser in 2021.

people used the browser in 2021. Apple released the Safari web browser in January 2003.

Safari accounts for 32.40% of the mobile browser market share as of September 2022.

General Safari Statistics

#1. More than 1 billion people use Safari browser around the globe.

In 2022, Safari surpassed the 1-billion-user mark. However, it is still far behind Google Chrome in terms of the number of users. It is the second most admired browser in the world.



#2. Safari had around 844 million users in 2021.

In 2021, Safari accounted for 844 million users. The browser has shown pretty decent year-to-year growth.

#3. While Safari follows strongly, Google Chrome is still the most used web browser in the world.

Safari provides the highest online browsing experience to users on all types of Apple devices. It offers a wide range of customization options.

#4. Safari has the highest penetration in the US as compared to Google Chrome.

Apple’s Safari is the leading mobile and tablet web browser in the United States.

#5. Safari has around 53.21% of the mobile browser market share in the US.

Google Chrome falls behind Apple’s Safari when it comes to mobile browser market share in the US.



#6. Chrome has a larger share than Apple’s Safari only in Wyoming among the other US states.

Safari statistics show that it beats Chrome in 49 out of 50 states in the US. Safari has a major share of users in other states.

#7. Safari accounts for 33.52% of the market share in North America.

Apple’s Safari is giving tough competition to Google Chrome in the continent with one-third of internet users accessing the browser.

#8. Apple’s Safari is the second most utilized internet browser in South American regions.

Google Chrome has the largest browser market share of 82.72% in the region.

#9. Apple’s Safari is considered the safest browser so far.

As per the latest findings, Apple’s Safari has turned out to be the safest browser as only 26 vulnerabilities have been found in Safari in 2022.

#10. Apple’s Safari contributes to 18.78% of the global browser market share.

With 18.78% of the market share worldwide, Safari has turned out to be the second most used browser in the world.



#11. Apple’s Safari has grown notably in Europe with a market share of 19.86%.

Apple Safari has gained momentum in Europe as well with a 19.86% of market share.



#12. Since its release, safari saw a decline in the rate of growth only from 2014 to 2015 and from 2017 to 2018.

From 2014 to 2015, Safari saw a drop of -0.71% in the rate of growth and from 2017 to 2018, the browser witnessed a decline of -0.08% in the rate of growth.

#13. Safari reinstated Netscape Navigator as the default browser for Macintosh systems in January 2003.

Safari launched by Apple is an open-source graphical web browser. iOS, macOS, and iPadOS as well support this browser.

#14. Earlier, the founder of Apple, Steve Jobs wanted to name Safari ‘Freedom’.

A former Apple employee disclosed that Steve Jobs fondly wanted to name this browser ‘Freedom’; however, it did not materialize well in the end.

#15. Safari needs around 54 days to mend any security issues.

#16. The browser market share of Safari increased by almost 5% in 2021 as compared to the year 2020.

#17. Safari accounted for 15.54% of the browser market share in Vietnam in 2021.

#18. As per the 2022 Safari statistics, the browser has around 2.75% of the browser market share in India.

#19. In Hong Kong, Safari had nearly 40% of the browser market share in 2021.

#20. Safari is said to be more than 50% faster than Chrome on average.

#21. Apple’s Safari has a higher browsing time of up to 30 minutes as compared to Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, and Firefox.

#22. Safari has contributed to nearly 45% of the Taiwanese mobile browser market and Apple has been leading the Taiwanese smartphone market.

#23. The streaming video time of Apple’s Safari is up to one and a half hours longer as compared to Chrome, MS Edge, and Firefox.

Conclusion

Safari’s share of the global browser market has shot up in the last 12 months. Apple’s Safari is the leading mobile and tablet web browser in the United States. With an increase in the rate of growth in all types of platforms, Apple’s Safari is the second most admired web browser in the world. It depends on users if they want to opt for a more secure and private browser like safari or if they want to use a web browser like Google Chrome that gathers their personal data and suggests ads as per their preferences. However, Safari statistics mentioned above reveal that the browser has a long way to go to outshine Google Chrome in terms of usage and market share.

FAQ . Does Safari keep a record of users' search history? Safari keeps data of the most visited websites by its users. However, users can disable this option by changing settings. Is safari safe to use? Safari has been designed in a way to provide full privacy to its users. It has key privacy features such as Intelligent Tracking Prevention (ITP) and Fingerprint Defense that are turned on by default in the browser. How Safari is different from other web browsers? Safari has a better standard as compared to other web browsers. While Safari only supports operating systems that are designed by Apple such as iOS and macOS, Chrome is supported by a wide range of portaging systems such as Linux, Android, and Windows. How many users Safari has? Currently, Apple's Safari accounts for more than 1 billion users around the world. Is Safari the fastest browser available? Users can have the best internet access experience while using Safari. It offers incredible customization options and robust privacy protection features. Safari optimizes the battery life of the operating system. When it comes to speed, Safari is considered the fastest web browser available in the world.