Google Chrome Statistics: Google Chrome has come a long way since its inception in 2008. It has quickly conquered the web browser market leading the landscape of web browsers. Initially, it was only available on Microsoft Windows, however, developers soon came up with the latest upgrades for other systems as well, and since then it continued to grow further. As per a survey, more than six out of ten people use Google Chrome to access the internet. Here we have listed some latest Google Chrome statistics to highlight its incredible growth in recent years and to know how it has become one of the most popular web browsers around the globe.

Google Chrome Statistics (Editor’s Choice)

Google Chrome Market Share Statistics

#1. Google Chrome has acquired around 65.52% of the global market share.

With over three times more significant market share than its rival Apple’s Safari, Google Chrome has become the most popular browser in the world. Apple’s Safari accounts for 18.78% of market shares.



(Source: Gs.statcounter.com)

#2. Google Chrome accounted for over 60% of the mobile user market share in 2021.

As per the 2021 Chrome Statistics, Chrome acquired around 62.48% of the mobile user market share in 2021.

#3. Google Chrome leads the browser market in Europe accounting for a 59.66% share.

Chrome has been able to stabilize its position in Europe in recent years. However, Safari as well has been able to flourish notably in Europe with 19.86% shares.



(Source: Truelist)

#4. The usage of Google Chrome on tablets has been quite low compared to other devices with a market share of 42.5%

As per Google Chrome usage statistics, Google Chrome falls behind Apple’s Safari in the rate of usage on tablets.



(Source: Earthweb.com)

#5. More than 2.65 billion internet users utilized Google Chrome as their primary web browser in 2020.

As per the 2020 Google Chrome stats, nearly 2.65 billion people accessed Chrome as their primary web browser. The user database of Google Chrome saw a 0.48% increase in the year 2020.



(Source: Truelist)

Google Chrome Usage Statistics

#6. Over 40% of internet users in China utilize Google Chrome.

As we know Google Chrome is one of the most popular internet browsers in the world, it is quite admired in China as well.



(Source: earthweb.com)

#7. Google Chrome has a strong prevalence in the Indian market.

Google Chrome has around 85.84% of the total market share in India. Hence, it is considered the leading internet browser across all types of devices in the country. Opera and the UC browser as well are the most used web browsers in India.

#8. Chrome has around 46.32% of the web browser market share in the United States.

Chrome is one of the most used web browsers in the United States. However, unlike other countries where Google Chrome has been acquiring more shares in the web market, the web market share of Google Chrome in the US has been reducing since 2018.

#9. Chrome received 5 billion downloads from the Google Play Store in 2019.

As per Google Chrome Statistics, only a few apps have reached this milestone. YouTube, Gmail, Google Search, and Google Maps are the only apps that have achieved the milestone of 5 billion downloads.

#10. Google Chrome notifies users about malicious websites nearly 250 million times per month.

Google has spent around $3.5 million in security research to find out concerns that may trigger security issues. The company utilizes Google Safe browsing to send warnings to users about websites that might contain some risks or dubious information.

#11. As per Google Chrome Statistics for 2021, it accounts for more than 55% of the desktop market share in the US.

Chrome has acquired 55.01% of the desktop market share in the US. Chrome is considered the most admired web browser. Its rival Apple’s Safari has 19.15% of the desktop market share in the US.

#12. Google Safe Browsing prevents more than four billion devices from being infected with malicious content on a daily basis.

Safe Browsing informs users when they are attacked by malicious activities. It also helps them troubleshoot an issue and mitigate it immediately.

#13. Google unveiled its standalone VPN for Chrome in 2020 as a part of its $100 yearly bundle for Google One.

Users need to know that Google gathers data from its users before letting them utilize its products or services. However, their VPN acts as an additional layer of security while using the internet.

#14. Around 6% of people in the US say that they cannot do much without the Google Chrome app.

This browser has secured the sixth spot in the list of most essential apps for users in the US. A survey has revealed that around 17% of surveyed people have said that Facebook is the most essential app for them. On the other hand, Twitter has secured the 5th position in the list just above Google Chrome.

Google Chrome Mobile Statistics

#15. Internet users used Google Chrome 74.3% of the time to access websites in 2020.

Despite this, the rate of mobile users accessing websites in Chrome differs based on the region and country.

#16. Google Chrome Statistics show Africa accounts for the highest rate of mobile penetration with 84% for this browser.

At the peak of usage, 65.3% of users in Europe have accessed websites using Chrome on their mobile devices.

#17. Chrome has only 41.05% of the mobile user market share in the United States.

Google Chrome falls behind Apple’s Safari in this category, which has around 53.21% of the mobile user market share in the US.



(Source: Truelist)

#18. Chrome acquires a larger share than Apple’s Safari only in Wyoming among the US states.

Chrome statistics reveal that Apple’s Safari beats Chrome in 49 out of 50 states in the US. Safari has a major share of users in other states.



(Source: Mixpanel)

Google Chrome Extension Statistics

#19. Chrome accounts for more than 100000 extensions.

There are a total of 137345 Chrome extensions accessible for installation around the world. Users can download them from the Chrome Web Store as well.

#20. There are around 39263 themes for users to download from the Chrome Web Store.

Chrome extension statistics show that about 86.3% of extensions available on Chrome have less than 1000 users. While the rest of the Chrome extensions are used by more than 100000 users.

#21. Google Chrome averts around 1800 malicious uploads to Chrome per month.

There are many protection layers implemented on Chrome to prevent users’ personal data from being stolen. Google is also planning to improve Chrome’s ability to manage ad blocks.

#22. Google came up with 45 Chrome extensions in February 2021.

Around 10 out of 45 Chrome extensions designed by Google have more than 1 million users.

#23. Chrome emerged as the most vulnerable browser in 2021 after 308 vulnerabilities were identified.

Chrome statistics show that the denial of service was one of the most common types of issues. The buffer overflow also emerged as one of the main issues. However, despite this issue, Chrome remains the most popular web browser around the globe.

#24. Only 13 extensions have been able to reach the 10 million-user milestone.

Adblock Plus, Adobe Acrobat, Adblock, Avast Online Security, Tampermonkey, Google Translate, Pinterest Save Button, uBlock Origin, Cisco Webex, Skype, Grammarly for Chrome, Avast SafePrice, and Honey are 13 extensions that have been installed by over 10 million users.

#25. The average rating for Google Chrome’s extensions is 4.1 out of 5.

The average rating for Google Chrome’s extensions varies across categories. In the photo category, the average rating for Google Chrome’s extensions is nearly five. Nearly 100 installs lead to about 7 ratings. As Chrome does not make the number of installs public, these numbers can vary.

#26. About 24.9% of Chrome extensions are related to productivity.

Around 22.4% of Chrome extensions are related to the Fun category and 19.1% of Chrome extensions are related to photo categories. Developer tools and social or communication categories account for 7.2% and 6.9% of Chrome extensions respectively.



(Source: DebugBear)

#27. Around 4.7% of Chrome extensions require payment.

Usually, Google Chrome extensions are not paid; however, some extensions generally require a one-off fee.

Chrome Market Share Trends By Region

#28. Over 50% of internet users in North America have access to Google Chrome.

Though Google Chrome is a widely used browser in North America, Apple’s Safari also has emerged as a tough competition. Chrome accounts for 53.1% of the market share in the continent while Safari holds around 33.52% of the market share.

#29. Chrome has acquired nearly more than 70% of the market share in the Asian region.

As per a large-scale survey, 72 out of 100 Asian users use Google Chrome as their regular internet browser.

#30. Around 82.72% of users in the South American regions use Google Chrome.

Apple’s Safari is the second most utilized internet browser in this region.

#31. Google Chrome dominates the African and European web browser market as well.

Nearly 61.12% of internet users in Europe opt for Google Chrome. Chrome is highly prevalent in the African web browser market with more than 70% of the market share.

Conclusion

Google Chrome was first launched in 2008 and since then it has been growing across the globe. Chrome has depicted an incredible growth story and it continues to be the leader in the market. Despite some vulnerabilities, this browser remains the most admired internet browser among users around the world by far. These Google Chrome statistics reveal that other browsers are fighting hard to stay in the competition and have shown a bare minimum growth in the past few years. These latest trends show that the popularity of Google Chrome is going to grow further in the future.

Sources EarthWeb TrueList Oberlo Statcounter

FAQ . What percentage of internet users use Google Chrome? Nearly 65.7 percent of internet users have access to Google Chrome as of September 2022. Does Google Chrome protect users' data? Google Chrome uses safe browsing that protects users' personal data from malicious activities and deceptive sources. Which browser is most used? As per Google Chrome Statistics 2022, Chrome is the most used internet browser across the world with 65.52 percent of the global market share. Which browser is the fastest internet browser? Google Chrome has outshined its competitors in three out of four speed tests and has emerged as the fastest browser that is available for users on Windows. Which browser is considered safest? As per the latest statistics, Apple's Safari is considered the safest browser as only 26 vulnerabilities have been found in Safari in 2022. How many Chrome extensions are there? There are a total of 137345 Chrome extensions accessible for installation around the world.