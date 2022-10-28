Introduction

The world is running behind in technology and is bringing positive as well as negative effects to every technology-based product around the world. What we observe today is downloads from unauthorized sources are associated with virus possibilities. Many people around us today, unintentionally download something on their systems and the virus enters simultaneously. There are many ways to prevent this to happen from. McAfee antivirus software ultimate security option for all kinds of systems. In this McAfee statistics, we will have a look at its features, products, and global statistics.

What is McAfee Antivirus?

McAfee is a computer software company that features antivirus products. McAfee is loaded with n number of features and is currently ranked around the world for most favorite and best antivirus software around the world. It was known as Intel Security and Network Associates before changing its name to McAfee. VirusScan enterprise is one of their most used product for larger associations which run on server applications, network computers, and frequent applications.

Features of McAfee Antivirus

McAfee has various options to choose from for paid versions. The free version is also good as paid version. But McAfee’s paid versions include more advanced features at a reasonable price. Some of the features of McAfee are commendable since it provides child security and safe internet surfing. Following are some of McAfee’s antivirus features

McAfee has a special feature offered in the United States of America that provides ultimate identity theft protection.

The software also offers a secure file shredder.

Anti-spam mechanism.

Password manager.

Real-time malware scanning including antivirus scanner.

Compatible with Windows, iOS, and android with parental control.

Local network analyzer.

VPN and firewall.

Safe internet browsing.

McAfee Products

McAfee has various products based on premium versions and their prices. The features are different according to the product an individual chooses. The products may range differently from country to country being compatible with the system. The following mentioned are the ones commonly chosen across the world.

McAfee Webadvisor offers safe browsing with ultimate protection from ransomware, malware, spyware, phishing, and any other virus occurring during online surfing.

offers safe browsing with ultimate protection from ransomware, malware, spyware, phishing, and any other virus occurring during online surfing. McAfee total protection offers the features of Webadvisor such as protection from malware, spyware, phishing, ransomware, and many other things including safeguarding tablets, computers, and mobile phones with an option to all in one subscription.

offers the features of Webadvisor such as protection from malware, spyware, phishing, ransomware, and many other things including safeguarding tablets, computers, and mobile phones with an option to all in one subscription. McAfee mobile security offers protection to all mobile devices included with online surfing.

offers protection to all mobile devices included with online surfing. McAfee Safe family is one of the best security platforms in terms of keeping children safe from the online world. It can block websites that are harmful to children. It also offers screen time scheduling with application restrictions to restrict access.

General McAfee Statistics

In the month of September 2022, McAfee’s website received around 22.4 million visits which has increased since last month to +27.7%.

In the month of August 2022, the global visits for the site visit were recorded at 17.6 million and July stood at 20.2 million.

The average visit duration for the McAfee antivirus website is 10:12 minutes.

The above comparison shows that the United States of America has the most downloads of the McAfee antivirus software. The total downloads result in 12.1 million for 53.87%. Where desktop users are accounted for 49.63% and mobile users are 50.37%.

India ranks second for having around 7.92% of the total downloads resulting in 1.8 million all over the country. Out of which, mobile users are 50.37% and desktop users are 49.63%

The United Kingdom and Brazil rank third and fourth respectively by having 3.74% and 3.69% shares with 838.6k and 826.4K downloads accordingly.

The total desktop downloads for the United Kingdom are 41.16% and Brazil has 33.37%.

McAfee mobile downloads for the United Kingdom and Brazil received around 58.84% share and 66.63% share respectively.

Japan ranks fifth for having around 2.3% downloads resulting in 515.1k. Out of which 18.3% are desktop downloads and 81.7% result for mobile downloads.

According to McAfee statistics, Mcafee.com has around 24 million visits combining all the devices.

Total visits on the website from mobile users are 13 million and desktop users are 10.5 million resulting in 54.4% and 45.6% respectively.

McAfee has around 75.79% of website visitors from direct sources.

According to McAfee total traffic towards their website is from organic search resulting in 4.3 million and paid search traffic is only 379.2k.

McAfee has earned 4.5 stars from Forbes Advisor.

McAfee’s statistic report shows that around 60% of the children and 74% of their parents have serious thoughts about cyberbullying.

Around the globe, more than 50% of the population who purchase premium antivirus software prefer McAfee.

McAfee has 23% of the paid users.

On other the hand, 14% are using the free version of McAfee antivirus software.

McAfee has received Editor’s Choice award from pcmag.com 32 times.

Moreover, this antivirus company also received 6 times awards from AV comparatives, for product of the year, gold ward, advanced threat protection test, world protection test, performance test, and malware protection.

In the year 2021, Cybersecurity honored McAfee as the best cybersecurity company in North America.

McAfee antivirus software has the ability to block 42 million threats per day.

The platform is trusted by more than 600 million devices.

Considering India, MacAfee was able to identify the fraud website, which exactly created a government income tax filing form meant to fool people.

In Japan people were fooled by sending them personalized messages by pretending to be authentic companies including logo icons and websites including Google play which was successfully identified and blocked by McAfee.

One of the most played multiplayer games PlayerUnkown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) was identified with DesiEsp malware which helps hackers to win the game easily and was blocked by McAfee’s database.

More than 9,000 companies are using McAfee’s products.

According to McAfee’s Statistics, companies that are around 50-200 in size, out of which 1881 are using McAfee’s products.

On the other hand, even though the size of the company is around 1-10 employees, around 485 small-scale industries are using McAfee’s products.

On average, companies with 10-50 employees, and 1000-5,000 employees but lesser than 10000 employees are accounting up to 1152, 1875, and 1393 companies respectively

There are around 86 companies that are using a paid version of McAfee’s antivirus software.

On the other hand, medium-sized companies with 200 – 500 employees and 500 – 1000 employees also have their share of McAfee antivirus software by having a number of 1254 companies and 958 companies respectively.

McAfee VS Norton

McAfee

As seen in McAfee statistics, it can be positively said that it is one of the best antivirus software around the world. The company offers great features at reasonable prices. Following are some pros and cons of MacAfee antivirus software.

Pros:

McAfee offers multiple services such as VPN, internet security, password management, encrypted storage, and much more.

McAfee has around 4.2 stars for its services

It ranks 7 th out of 22

out of 22 McAfee has a free version compatible with Android and IOS,

McAfee’s platform is suitable for all types of operating systems such as Windows, iOS, Android, and Mac.

McAfee has 100% accuracy to clean the viruses

McAfee has a free version

McAfee also has a great feature that protects the documents even after being deleted from the system

Norton

Norton is also one of the widely used antivirus software platforms to secure systems from all over the world. Norton’s features are almost similar to McAfee’s but vary with a small difference. Following are some pros for using Norton.

Pros:

Norton has received 4.7 stars with an overall second rank.

It costs around $19.99 a year but does not offer any free or trial version

Norton is also compatible with windows, Android, iOS, and macOS similar to McAfee

According to the reports, it has been observed that McAfee has more accurate results than Norton

Norton can give false alarms in case of viruses

Norton does not offer secure browsing and file shredder

Who is better?

Overall results shown in this McAfee Statistics are similar to Norton. They both share equal features with minor differences. It depends upon the user which antivirus software the individual wants to use. Both of this software have similar ranks for best antivirus software. Every software in this world has pros and cons, for some people, McAfee is better, and for some Norton is better. The choice depends on the variety of applications on the internet stuff.

The Reality of McAfee

John McAfee the founder of the world’s best antivirus software was found dead in Barcelona, Spain in the month of June 2021. According to the reports the company earned millions but failed to pay taxes to the government of the United States of America. The initial arrest was made in October 2020. The statement made by the Catalan government proved that John McAfee took his own life after hours of his extradition to the United States which was approved by the Spanish government.

Conclusion

In today’s technologically driven world, antivirus software is necessary to protect electronic devices. Be it any antirust company, it must be legit and fulfill the requirements the word antivirus suggests. Today people with bad intentions are so advanced that, sometimes, even antivirus software includes viruses in its database. Antivirus software helps to protect all kinds of data. According to McAfee statistics, McAfee has the most amazing features focusing on all-in-one features.

The McAfee antivirus software is easy to install as well as offers paid version at lower costs. Other than the news spread over the news about the owner of McAfee John McAfee, the antivirus software has better stability with cent percent results. To be frank, there are n number of antivirus software available around the world and the need of the users defines his/her favorite software. Therefore, the choice depends upon the user.

FAQ . Is McAfee best for any device? Is McAfee is one of the best antivirus software available today around the world. It has many features and protect at maximum level to safeguard the data. Is McAfee antivirus expensive to buy? No. The company offers its various products at cheaper costs. It has 3 plans divided in to individual and family plans which are available at $89.99, $49.99, and $24.99 a year. On how many devices can you install McAfee? It can be installed on multiple as well as unlimited devices depending upon the premium plans. Can you call McAfee best free antivirus software? Of course! McAfee offers many free features to protect your system. It also has trial period where you can test premium features before actually paying the price for the plans. How to download McAfee for any device? Go to Mcafee.com, on the main screen you will see the compatible version with your system. Click on download according to the operating system you are using.