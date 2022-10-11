Income Tax Statistics 2022 – Tax Brackets (USA, UK, Germany, Canada and India)

Introduction

Income tax statistics: When we talk about income simultaneously, we consider income tax. Every country in this world apart from a few countries tax payable countries. There are many types of taxes that a person has to pay in his employment period. Be it a business or any individual doing a normal job, they are never exempted from paying income tax unless the income doesn’t fall under the predetermined slab. In these Income tax statistics, we will get the idea of what income tax is, how it is different in every country, and many other insights. It is not only the duty of the individual to pay taxes but also corporations that run their business within specified legal boundaries.

What Refers To Income Tax?

The word tax refers to the amount paid to the government on the income earned by any individual by means of business or employment within the local boundaries. It is not mandatory to pay taxes until the individual reaches the predetermined taxes slab. Income tax is a part of the government’s revenue used to spend on public services or utilities. The income is used only for the good of the public within the specified boundaries

Key Income Tax Statistics (Editor’s Choice)

Countries with zero Income tax United Arab Emirates, the Bahamas, Monaco, and Bermuda.

Ivory Coast has (60%) personal income tax. The country ranks first in the list of highest incomes tax countries.

The United States of America has different slabs according to their status. Such as individual taxpayers, married taxpayers who pay jointly, the head of the house who pays tax solely, and married taxpayers paying separately.

Apart from all other countries, India has a very considerate amount of tax rate where a person who has less income under 2,50,000 do not have to pay any taxes.

Taxpayers have paid 97% of individual income tax in the list of top 50.

In India, Akshay Kumar who is a Bollywood actor is announced as the highest tax-paying individual.

Income Tax: The Good Side

As there are two sides to every coin, every factor in this world has a good and bad side. People in the world tend to avoid paying taxes by saying, why give hard-earned money to the government? But in reality, the government has a lot of things to offer by spending such an amount on the development of the country. Following are some good sides of income tax. (Source: OkCredit)

When any individual or any business entity pays the tax, they are registered under the government with unique identification numbers. This increases the identity as an authorized person or authorized identity.

While traveling abroad, visa application centers ask for such documents to verify the identity as well as income proof. If no such documents are present then, the visa is denied

If a person is in the need of a loan, and he has a habit of regularly paying the income tax, his loan is approved on a speedy basis

Government can develop the country using this money

Many schemes are launched under-saving income by means of income tax

Acts as a source of income for the government

Income Tax: The Bad Side

It creates a bad image of government if the government doesn’t provide utilities with the same money

Having a high level of tax rates may affect people’s minds to save money

Types Of Taxes

There are various types of taxes around the world. Everyone has to pay some amount of taxes in their life. Anyone does not have to all types of income taxes only a few individuals or business entities will be paying according to the activity they are doing. (Source: Tax Foundation)

Corporate income tax paid to the government is a case of profits from business or revenues minus costs.

Tax Percentage Around The World According To The Type

There are barely a few countries that do not charge any tax on the hard-earned income of their residents. Few countries have high taxes and few with minor percentages. Following is the list of countries having different percentiles. (Source: World Population Review)

Top 10 Countries With High Corporate Taxes

Puerto Rico (37.5%)

Suriname (36.0%)

Chad, Guinea, Equatorial Guinea, Iraq, Malta, Sudan, and Zambia all fall under 35.0%

Brazil and Venezuela (34.0%)

On the other hand, Bahrain, Vanuatu, and Bermuda do not have any corporate taxes payable.

Top 10 Countries With High Personal Income Tax

Ivory Coast (60%)

Finland (56.95%)

Japan (55.95%)

Denmark (55.00%)

Austria (55.00%)

Sweden (52.90%)

Aruba (52.00%)

Belgium, Slovenia, and Israel (50.00%)

Top 10 Countries With High Sales Tax

Bhutan (50%)

Hungary (27%)

Croatia, Norway, Denmark, and Sweden, (25%)

Finland, Greece (24%)

Iceland, Portugal, and Poland (23%)

Tax havens are a term called for allowing foreign inventors to invest in another country. Following are the top 10 tax havens; Luxembourg, Ireland, Jersey, Cayman, Island of man, Bermuda, Monaco, Mauritius, Bahamas, and Switzerland.

Countries With Zero Income Tax

The United Arab Emirates, the Bahamas, Monaco, and Bermuda

Taxable Income Tax Slabs/Brackets By Country

Slabs or brackets are the differentiation of the payable tax based on the income which varies from country to country. (Source: Worldwide Tax Summaries Online – PwC)

#1. United States of America

The United States of America has different slabs according to their status. Such as individual taxpayers, married taxpayers who pay jointly, the head of the house who pays tax solely, and married taxpayers paying separately.

Single Taxpayers

Taxable Income (USD) Tax Rate (%) 0 to 10,275 10 10,276 to 41,775 12 41,776 to 89,075 22 89,076 to 170,050 24 170,051 to 215,950 32 215,951 to 539,900 35 539,901+ 37

A person who is single is eligible to pay 10% of their income to the government when the individual earns $0 to $10,275. Furthermore, the range increases when the income ratio is $10,276 to $ 41,775. The above table explains until the maximum amount of income is reached under a single taxpayer.



Married Taxpayers Filing Jointly

Taxable Income (USD) Tax Rate (%) 0 to 20,550 10 20,551 to 83,550 12 83,551 to 178,150 22 178,151 to 340,100 24 340,101 to 431,900 32 431,301 to 647,850 35 647,851+ 37

When the individual is married the taxable income is jointly counted when both the married persons are paying the tax. The above table has surfaced the income tax brackets information. A married person, whose spouse is jointly filling the returns and has more than $647,851 and more income early is supposed to pay taxes around 37%.=



Married Taxpayers Filing Separately

Taxable Income (USD) Tax Rate (%) 0 to 10,275 10 10,276 to 41,775 12 41,776 to 89,075 22 89,076 to 170,050 24 170,051 to 215,950 32 215,951 to 323,925 35 323,926+ 37

On the other hand, when the person is married but only one individual out of two is earning then he/she is liable to pay according to the above tax rates. These rates are quite similar to the slabs with single taxpayers. On the other hand, when married couples pay income tax separately, with an income level of $323,926 and more are also supposed to pay 37%.

#2. United Kingdom

The United Kingdom does not have any kinds of tax brackets such as the United States of America. The taxes are simply counted on the following income without any subcategories

Tax rate band Income 2022/23 (GBP) Income 2022/21 (GBP) Starting rate for savings:0% 0 to 5,000 0 to 5,000 Basic rate:20% 0 to 37,700 0 to 37,500 Higher rate:40% 37,701 to 150,000 37,501 to 150,000 Additional rate:45% over 150,000 over 150,000

#3. Canada

On the contrary, Canada has an income tax slab according to its province. The rate of tax differs by province. The following table explains the differences between the rates of taxable income.

Federal Taxes An Attribute.

Federal taxable income (CAD*) Tax on the first column (CAD) Tax on excess(%) cover Not cover 0 50,197 0 15.0 50,197 100,392 7,530 20.5 100,392 155,625 17,820 26.0 155,625 221,708 32,180 29.0 221,708 51,344 33.0

Taxable Brackets According To The Province

Recipient Provincial/territorial tax Provincial/territorial surtax Top rate(%) Taxable income (CAD) Rate(%) Threshold (CAD) Alberta 15.0 314,928 N/A N/A British Columbia 20.5 227,091 N/A N/A Manitoba 17.4 74,416 N/A N/A New Brunswick 20.3 166,280 N/A N/A Newfoundland and Labrador 21.8 1,000,000 N/A N/A Northwest Territories 14.05 147,826 N/A N/A Nova Scotia 21.0 150,000 N/A N/A Nunavut 11.5 155,625 N/A N/A ontario 13.16 220,000 20 and 56 4,991 and 6,387 Prince Edward Island 16.7 63,969 10 12,500 Quebec(1) 25.75 112,655 N/A N/A Saskatchewan 14.5 136,638 N/A N/A Yukon 15.0 500,000 N/A N/A Non-resident 15.84(2) 221,708 N/A N/A

#4. India

Apart from all other countries, India has a very considerate amount of tax rate where a person who has less income under 2,50,000 do not have to pay any taxes. The following table shows the structures of slabs of income tax in India. People in India are extremely happy which this kind of slab because they have eventually a low level of income and sometimes can’t afford to pay any kind of tax to the government.

The majority of the people are earning up to 2,50,000 or below.

Taxable income (INR) Tax on Column 1 (INR) Tax on the excess (%) Over (column 1) Not over 0 250,000 – 0 250,000 500,000 – 5 500,000 750,000 12,500 10 750,000 1,000,000 37,500 15 1,000,000 1,250,000 75,000 20 1,250,000 1,500,000 125,000 25 1,500,000 187,500 30

#5. Germany

Germany has one of the strongest employment hubs the following slabs differ by various factors such as employment, business, agriculture, and many more things

Taxable income range for single taxpayers (EUR) Taxable income range for married taxpayers (EUR) Tax rate (%) Over Not over Over Not over 0 10,347 0 20,694 0 10,347 58,596 20,694 117,192 10 to 42* 58,596 277,825 117,192 555,650 42 277,825 and above 555,650 and above 45

Top 3 Highest Corporate Tax-Paying Companies

Not to mention the big corporations performing very well on an international level. Theirs is vast competition in the market, and various types of companies are battling with each other to create a healthy competitive environment. This is causing them to increase production, increase demand, and therefore sales. This is helping such companies to gain more profits and revenues and they become the top 3 highest tax-paying companies. The list is not tax-wise.

1. Apple

Apple being one of the strongest players in the world manufacturing modern and advanced electronic devices has paid around $14.527 billion dollars. It is no wonder that, day by day because of the technological advancements in the products and effective marketing strategies apple’s sales are increasing.

2. Reliance Industries ltd

Reliance being into various types of businesses has paid around Rs. 23,437 Cr in the last financial year. The reliance industry is booming in India due to its network services in all parts of India. Jio is a widely used network service by the majority of people because of its range and cheaper rates.

3. Walmart

Walmart is one of the largest store chains in the United States of America. In the last financial year, it paid around Rs. 7,439 crores of corporate tax.

This list of the highest corporate taxpayers changes every now and then and also according to the category of the business. This list is random and can’t be taken for granted. As businesses grow on a daily basis, their number changes often.

Key Analysis

In the year 2019, individuals who paid taxes filed around 148.3 million tax returns.

Among all, the largest share of paid income tax is counted up to 38.8%

Taxpayers have paid 97% of individual income tax in the list of top 50

In the year 2019, individuals with the highest income paid the highest income tax.

Average tax rates were lower in the year 2019 than today.

In India, Akshay Kumar who is a Bollywood actor is announced as the highest tax-paying individual

Conclusion

As seen in these income tax statistics, every country has its own rules and regulations about all kinds of taxes. It is obvious that the individual who earns more pays the maximum tax compared to a person with a low level of income. It is the duty of the residents in every country and businesses according to the legal boundaries to pay taxes to the governments.

The majority of the people who do fail to pay income tax should be compensated for paying the taxes so that the habit will be improved. Income taxes are a great revenue for the government to increase the infrastructure and bring changes to the country. Today, the world is about technological developments where a huge number of investments are necessary. Moreover, maintaining such technology is also at a costly level. Therefore, it is our duty to support our country’s government to develop the country.