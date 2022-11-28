Introduction

UC Browser Statistics: UC browser is the flagship mobile browser of UCWeb that is owned by the tech giant Alibaba Group. UCWeb Inc is a Chinese mobile internet firm. Although the UC browser is quite popular all over the world, the usage of the UC browser is quite high in fast-growing markets such as Indonesia and India. In 2015, the UC browser was touted as the second most popular mobile browser across the globe. The browser accounted for 17.42 percent of the mobile browser market share. However, due to major security and privacy concerns, the shares of the UC browser kept declining. Here we will discuss some vital UC browser statistics to understand its growth and decline over the years. You may also like statistics on Firefox, Maxthon, Vivaldi, Opera, Brave, Safari and IE browser statistics.

General UC Browser Statistics

#1. UC browser stands at 798 in the overall usage ranking in all categories worldwide

The UC browser is at 798 in the overall usage ranking in all categories across the globe.



(Source: similarweb.com)

#2. It has secured a usage ranking of 874 in the United Kingdom

In the UK, the UC browser stands at 874th position in the overall usage ranking.



(Source: similarweb.com)

#3. Around 51 percent of the traffic on the UC browser comes through search

Referrals are the second leading source of traffic on the UC browser generating around 42.6 percent of the traffic on the browser. Only 6.4 percent of the traffic on the UC browser is generated through the direct source.



(Source: similarweb.com)

#4. The UC browser was the most admired browser in India in 2015

The UC browser enjoyed more than half of the mobile browser market share in India with around 54.42 percent of shares. In the same year, the UC browser accounted for around 49.05 percent of the mobile browser market share in Indonesia.

#5. In 2015, the UC browser was the second most admired browser across the globe

Nearly 6 years back in 2015, the UC browser accounted for around 17.42 percent of the mobile browser market share.

#6. In 2020, the Indian government banned around 59 Chinese apps and one of them was the UC browser

At that time, the UC browser has around 100 million users in India. The market share of the UC browser was highly affected by the Indian government’s decision to ban the browser, as India was the key market for the UC browser.

#7. The UC browser was among the world’s top ten most downloaded mobile apps from 2010 to 2019

This mobile browser was widely popular in nations such as India, China, and Indonesia. However, later in 2020, the Indian government issued a notice to Apple and Google to remove some of the Chinese apps from their app stores. Later with some updates, the UC browser was reintroduced in these app stores.

#8. Tools and Communication are two top categories used by the users of the UC browser

Users of the UC browser are more interested in two top categories that are tools and communication while using the browser. Nearly 22.2 percent of the UC browsers are more interested in the Communication category.



(Source: similarweb.com)

#9. In 2017, the UC browser was removed from the Google Play Store due to security reasons

The Chinese browser was eliminated from the Google Play Store, as there were reports it had been stealing users’ data with the help of malicious advertising methods.

#10. The UC browser had to face accusations of cyber attacks and fake news

In 2018, Intelligence agencies flagged nearly 42 apps as potential gateways for spying, cyber attacks, and circulating fake news and the UC browser was one of these apps.

#11. Experts reveal that users’ data on the UC browser is not safe

Many reports have shown that users’ data is compromised on the UC browser. The UC browser does not offer any encrypted browsing. The search results and users’ passwords are not private and are transferred to the source. Users do not have any private web searches on the UC browser.

#12. There are many vulnerabilities in the UC browser

Logjam, FREAK, and other vulnerabilities have been found in the UC browser. These vulnerabilities make users’ data unsafe. The UC browser does not have any SSL security that offers a better and safe platform.

#13. Many viruses have been found in the UC browser

Multiple viruses such as Malware and Trojan have been identified in the UC browser. The UC browser enables Malware and Trojan to use users’ data. Hackers and the browser itself track users’ data searches, personal details, and surfing details.

#14. Many intelligence agencies can keep a track of users who have access to the UC browser

Due to the public release of IMSI, MAC address, Wi-Fi data, and geolocations in the absence of any encryption.

#15. The UC browser has many user-friendly features

The UC browser consists of features such as an Ad blocker, Quick Access, Night Mode, Customization, Cloud Boost Technology, In-App Widgets, Text Mode Only, Gestures, Add-ons, and Speed Mode.

#16. As of May 2022, the UC browser has around 0.86 percent of the overall browser share globally

The 2022 UC browser statistics show that due to the rise of Google Chrome and other browsers and other security concerns, the browser share of the UC browser has dropped drastically.

#17. The UC browser accounts for more than 200 patents

UCWeb Inc has over 200 patents both received and pending in the stream of mobile browsing.

#18. The UC browser is available in 150 countries in 11 languages

The UC browser is accessible in 11 different languages including English, Indonesian, Russian, and Vietnamese.

#19. The UC browser for Windows Phone supports Background download as well.

Conclusion

There are many people who prefer other alternatives to the UC browser as many reports show that this browser compromises users’ data. However, despite many security concerns and disadvantages, the UC browser has been gaining solid popularity among millions of users around the world. Despite the ban imposed by India, the UC browser has a huge user base in India and other countries such as Indonesia, China, and Pakistan. However, people need to be aware of the security threat, the UC browser poses to its users. We hope that the UC browser statistics mentioned above might help people make an informed decision about the browser they use.

FAQ . Does the UC browser track users' data? Many reports have confirmed that the UC browser tracks users' data even if users access the browser in incognito mode. It involves a huge risk to users' security and privacy. What is special in the UC browser? The UC browser has various gestures that allow much faster and easier browsing. The browser is fast because it has multi-threaded download technologies that break the files into tiny parts and download them simultaneously. Which engine does the UC browser use? The UC browser works on the Chromium browser engine. However, it has not been updated to date. Which company has developed the UC browser? UCWeb Inc has developed the UC browser, which is a subsidiary company of tech giant Alibaba Group. Does the UC browser save mobile data? The UC browser has the ability to change the size of files according to different devices to help users save mobile data.