Internet Explorer Statistics: Internet Explorer has been a default built-in program to access the world of the web since 1995. It has been an absolute browser designed by Microsoft. However, the company declared the end of life of Internet Explorer in June 2021. The company released a new browser known as Microsoft Edge as well but it was never able to gain the kind of momentum and fame Internet Explorer had. Although many other browsing programs have emerged over the years and replaced Internet Explorer, none of them has been as iconic or as popular as Internet Explorer (IE). Here we will dive in and explore some crucial Internet Explorer statistics to know IE’s history, growth, and other key aspects.

Key Internet Explorer Statistics (Editor’s Choice)

A total of 11 versions of Internet Explorer (IE) have been launched By Microsoft since its inception in 1995.

In its first 10 years, Internet Explorer was the popular choice for the majority of Internet users.

Around 69.71 million people around the world used Internet Explorer to access the web in 2021.

Currently, Microsoft Edge remains the default browser for users who have Windows 10 or Windows 11 operating systems.

Google Chrome enjoys the largest share of the browser market.

enjoys the largest share of the browser market. Internet Explorer began to see a decline in its market share and its user base in 2004 due to its lack of speed.

The support for Internet Explorer stopped more than two years ago in 2020.

Internet Explorer 11 still has a meager browser market share of 0.57 percent.

Usage Statistics And Its History

#1. Internet Explorer has seen a steady decline in its user base over the years

This browser was a popular choice for around 95 percent of internet users in its first 10 years; however, the user base of Internet Explorer went downhill after the year 2004. After the release of Internet Explorer 10 and 11, the user base of the browsing program improved slightly but it did not succeed in swaying the audience.

#2. In 2021, Internet Explorer accounted for 69.71 million users around the world

The user base of Internet Explorer was over half a billion by 2015. After the launch of Microsoft Edge, more than hundred and fifty million users stopped using Internet Explorer.

Year Number (million) 2014 538.28 2015 511.04 2016 356.12 2017 280 2018 227.84 2019 185.77 2020 127.92 2021 69.71

(Source: www.easeus.com)

#3. Currently, Internet Explorer has around 28 million users globally

As per the latest Internet Explorer statistics, 28 million people around the world are still using the browser.

#4. The lack of speed of Internet Explorer was the major reason behind its decline

The majority of users reported that the browser was way too slow in response. Internet Explorer was quite sluggish at identifying and fixing bugs as well.

#5. Despite many security issues found in Internet Explorer (IE), many governments used it as their exclusive browser

The browser did not offer enough support for the IE extensions and add-ons. Such add-ons and extensions are quite crucial for productivity.

Market Share Statistics

#6. In 2021, Internet Explorer accounted for 0.46 percent of the browser market share

In the fourth quarter of 2021, Internet Explorer recorded a browser market share of 0.46 percent. The browser accounted for 42.03 percent of the browser market share. It shows a steep decline, In 2011.



(Source: www.easeus.com)

#7. Internet Explorer 11 still has a meager browser market share of 0.57 percent

The usage of other older versions of internet explorer is almost imaginary nowadays. However, Internet Explorer 11 still accounts for 0.57 percent of the browser market share.

Version Percentage Today 5.5 0.01% 6 0.01% 7 0.01% 8 0.04% 9 0.06% 10 0.01% 11 0.57%

(Source: www.easeus.com)

#8. Major websites and services have ended support for Internet Explorer

While Microsoft’s own services have stopped, offering supports for Internet Explorer, many other major services and websites such as WordPress 5.8, Gmail and Google Workspace, GitHub, Google Search, Microsoft Teams, LinkedIn, Twitter, Microsoft 365, Internet Archive, and Salesforce as well have stopped providing support for IE.

#9. In June 2022, Microsoft declared the end of life of Internet Explorer

Internet Explorer lacked adaptability and offered only nominal functionality.

#10. Microsoft Edge accounts for around 10.8 percent of the worldwide desktop browser market share

As Microsoft discontinued Internet Explorer, the market share of Edge increased significantly.

Interesting Facts About Internet Explorer

#11. Microsoft declared Internet Explorer a direct challenger to Netscape Navigator.

#12. Microsoft invested more than $100 million in the Internet Explorer browser and its versions each year in the late 1990s.

#13. Apple’s Safari took over Internet Explorer’s market share for the first time in 2019.

#14. Until Google Chrome threw Internet Explorer off its top position in 2012, IE accounted for the majority of the browser market share.

#15. Microsoft had to give away $5 million to clear up a lawsuit from SyNet INC over Internet Explorer name rights.

Conclusion

As Microsoft has ended all types of support for Internet Explorer, users might not be able to use this browser in the future. However, Internet Explorer 11 still has a small market share of 0.57 percent. Considering the facts mentioned above, it would not be wrong to say that Internet Explorer has been the top ruler of browsers for the longest time. In recent years, Google Chrome has overthrown Internet Explorer’s dominance in the world of the web. As Microsoft is trying hard to encourage users to make MS Edge their primary browser, Internet Explorer will soon become a chapter of history.

Sources EARTHWEB EaseUS OBERLO

FAQ . How long will Internet Explorer be supported? Microsoft stopped offering support for Internet Explorer two years ago. Now the company pushes users to move to Microsoft Edge. Which browser has replaced Internet Explorer? Microsoft Edge has reinstated Internet Explorer (IE). Microsoft suggests that Edge is a much faster and more secure browser with enhanced security features, speed, and user experience. What happens after Internet Explorer has retired? Although users are able to see the Internet Explorer icon on their devices when they click on the icon they are directed to Microsoft Edge. Is Internet Explorer still used by people? After serving for 25 years, Internet Explorer is officially discontinued and out of support currently. How many users still utilize Internet Explorer? As per the 2022 Internet Explorer Statistics, around 28 million people are still using the browser.