Introduction

Opera Browser Statistics: The Opera browser was unveiled in 1995; however, it remains in the business to date. It is one of the oldest web browsers, which is still in progress. Opera has been able to build its dedicated user base around the world. It has a wide range of features offering an excellent user experience. Its free built-in VPN is one of the key features of the Opera browser. The free built-in VPN helps improve online security. Although the usage of Opera has been witnessing a marginal decline each month, it has been able to remain relevant among users. Here, we have listed a few of the most interesting Opera statistics that might be useful for some users.

Opera Browser Statistics (Editor’s Choice)

Opera Usage And Market Share

#1. The 2022 Opera stats show that Opera has around 2.26 percent of the browser market share across the world

Opera statistics of September 2022 reveal that the market share of the Opera browser has dipped a little in 2022 across the globe.



(Source: Statcounter)

#2. As per the latest Opera statistics, the browser has nearly 350 million users across the globe

This browser has been designed by the namesake company Opera. It is a multi-purpose web browser. Nearly 350 million people around the world use Opera to access the Internet.

#3. Opera is available for some of the most used operating systems

Users can access the Opera browser on macOS, Linux, and Windows.

#4. Opera has nearly 2.43 percent of the worldwide desktop browser market share

Opera is slightly at the back of Internet Explorer (IE). browser accounts for 2.43 percent of the global desktop browser market share.

#5. In 2020, Opera had nearly 3.0 percent of the web browser market share

As per Opera statistics, it accounted for 3.0 percent of the web browser market share.

(Source: W3Counter)

#6. Opera had been one of the first non-Google browsers to implement Chromium as its base

Now Chrome and its extensions have their dominance in modern web browser design and it reflects in Opera as well. However, trends set by Google have not been able to refrain Opera from designing its own set of features.

#7. As per Opera statistics, the browser accounts for 11.7 percent of the browser market share in Africa

Opera is the second most used browser in Africa. However, the Chrome browser remains the top choice for users.



(Source: Statcounter)

#8. Opera has around 1.49 percent of the browser market share in the Asian region

As of September 2022, Opera has seen a decline in the browser market share in Asia.



(Source: Statcounter)

#9. Opera accounts for the lowest percentage of the browser market share in the United States

The browser has only 0.89 percent of the browser market share in the US.



(Source: Statcounter)

#10. In 2021, Opera contributed to 2.06 percent of the mobile browser market share globally

Chrome remains the most admired mobile browser of all.

#11. Opera accounts for 1.18 percent of the browser market share in the United Kingdom

As of September 2022, the browser is still trying to find its place in the browser market share in the UK with 1.18 percent of the share.



(Source: Statcounter)

#12. There are three versions of Opera browser for mobile, Opera, Opera mini, and Opera Touch

Opera has one version for desktop and three other versions for mobile.

#13. Opera utilizes around 790 MB

The browser uses lesser storage space as compared to Google Chrome.

#14. Opera has many built-in features as well

Opera’s built-in VPN is one of the key features of the Opera browser.

#15. Opera utilizes Chrome’s PDF Reader

It has a minimal design with all features given on a taskbar across the top of the page.

#16. Opera contains multiple default themes

People who use Opera can have their own customized themes.

#17. Opera browser has a version for gaming as well called ‘Opera GX’.

Conclusion

Opera, which is considered an individualist’s browser, remains a good choice for many users to date. However, it utilizes underlying page-rendering codes of Google Chrome that are well-suited for almost everything. Users can have access to Opera’s Turbo mode if they need to save data. Many consumers praise its privacy-improving free VPN, built-in ad blocker, speed dial start tab, and video popup feature. Due to the rising popularity of Google Chrome, the market share of the Opera browser has dipped in the past few years. These statistics mentioned above reveal that the Opera browser can be an apt choice for those who are more concerned about their privacy.

Sources Kinsta Backlinko Opera Statcounter Oberlo

FAQ . Does Opera track users' history? This browser keeps a track of users' certain browsing data to help accelerate connections, improve users' interface with other sites they go to, and load page components Does Opera have a free VPN? Opera's built-in free VPN is available for Android and desktops. It does not need any login, payment, additional extensions, and subscriptions. Is Opera safer as compared to Google Chrome? If users are concerned about data privacy, Opera is a better choice as compared to Google Chrome. Although Google Chrome claims that they are improving its features in terms of security and privacy of users, Chrome gathers a bulky amount of data. How many users Opera has? Nearly 350 million people around the world are using the Opera browser. What are the benefits of the Opera browser? It has a built-in ad blocker. Opera is quite fast and secures users' data, and safeguards users' privacy with its free browser VPN. The browser is customizable and users can easily stay connected with built-in messengers and exchange files