Introduction

Vivaldi Statistics: A virtual community website Vivaldi was launched by Jon Stephenson von Tetzchner. In April 2016, Vivaldi Technologies unveiled the browser named Vivaldi. For some users, Vivaldi has quickly become a more plausible substitute to Google Chrome. Users believe that it is easy to access and a fast browser. It comes with a wide range of features as the software has been designed by an opera alum. In some areas, the Vivaldi browser promotes itself as an ultimate browser for power use. Here we will discuss some useful Vivaldi statistics to understand its growth and significance in the current scenario of the browser market around the world

Vivaldi Statistics (Editor’s Choice)

Crucial Vivaldi Statistics

#1. Vivaldi browser accounts for more than 2.3 million active users around the world

Despite having unrecognizable shares in the browser market, Vivaldi has nearly more than 2.3 million active users worldwide.

#2. As per the latest Vivaldi statistics, the browser has recorded around 2.7 million visits so far

Vivaldi statistics for 2022 show that the web browser has recorded a total of 2.7 million visits so far.



(Source: similarweb.com)

#3. Vivaldi comes with a wide range of features that make it stand apart among other browsers available in the market.

Vivaldi has a variety of features such as a built-in ad blocker, dark mode, add-ons & web extensions, multiple profiles, high customization, forms autofill, password management, private mode, reader mode, picture-in-picture, sync across multiple devices, Tab groups, Tab browsing, Spell checking, Tabs view in split-screen, Third-party cookies, and social tracker blocker.

#4. As per the latest Vivaldi statistics, Vivaldi receives the most desktop traffic from Japan.

Vivaldi statistics for 2022 reveal that the core audience or most traffic of the Vivaldi web browser comes from Japan, which is around 12.94%.

#5. Vivaldi.com has been ranked at 31928 globally as per the latest Vivaldi statistics.

In the last three months, the global ranking of vivaldi.com has gone down from 29713 to 31928. Global ranking helps assess the worth of the web browser.



(Source: similarweb.com)

#6. The majority of Vivaldi users are in the age range of 25 to 34 years.

Around 32.38% of Vivaldi users are in the age range of 25 to 34 years.



(Source: similarweb.com)

#7. Nearly 76.70% of Vivaldi users are men.

Audience composition can be useful in revealing the market share of the web browser across a wide range of users.

#8. Vivaldi needs around 266 MB of storage space in the hardware.

It is much less than Google Chrome, which requires around 406 MB of storage space for a fully featured browser.

#9. The default language of Vivaldi installation is English.

However, the browser is available in more than 50 languages in advanced settings.

#10. Most Vivaldi web browser users are interested in Computers Electronics & Technologies and News.

Computers Electronics & Technologies and News are the top categories, Vivaldi users are interested in.



(Source: similarweb.com)

#11. Vivaldi has been designed on the Chromium platform.

The browser is attuned with the majority of Google Chrome extensions.

#12. Vivaldi comes with a built-in mail and calendar unit.

Vivaldi browser has built-in mail, calendar, and contacts client units for its users. Although these features are still in beta, users can have access to them once they install the browser.

#13. Vivaldi offers a smooth user interface.

Considering the smooth interface of the Vivaldi browser, users can choose from three options available Essentials, Classic, and fully loaded. Essentials and classic options have a more sleek interface like any other web browser available.

#14. Direct traffic is the major traffic source for the Vivaldi web browser.

Nearly 78.34% of desktop visits to the web browser come from direct traffic. Search is the second leading traffic source of desktop visits with 17.13%.

#15. There are more than 7000 keywords that drive organic traffic to the Vivaldi web browser.

Vivaldi, Vivaldi browser, Vivaldi download, Vivaldi navegador, and Vivaldi web browser are the top keywords that drive organic traffic to the web browser.

#16. Vivaldi web browser receives most of its social media traffic from YouTube.

The majority of social media traffic or 67.68% of social media traffic on Vivaldi is generated from YouTube.



(Source: similarweb.com)

#17. Vivaldi web browser sends desktop traffic to nearly 26 different websites.

There are around 26 different websites that receive desktop traffic from the Vivaldi web browser from various categories.



(Source: similarweb.com)

#18. Vivaldi has recently released its Reading List Panel feature for its users.

With Vivaldi 5.2, users can easily sync the Reading List Panel across multiple devices. The new feature can be found in Vivaldi’s sidebar.

#19. Vivaldi is one of the newly released browsers that promote themselves as privacy browsers.

Vivaldi browser gathers only basic information about its users such as CPU architecture, screen resolution, the version of the browser, and the randomized ID assigned to the users’ browser after installation.

#20. Vivaldi gathers users’ data every 24 hours such as IP address.

Conclusion

Vivaldi keeps adding more and more new features to the browser for its users. It is loaded with impressive features for its users to experiment with. It offers the utmost privacy and security to people. However, with the rising popularity of Google Chrome and other browsers, the browser market share of this new privacy-oriented browser has been almost negligible. On the other hand, developers claim that they will continue to incorporate useful features and privacy tools into the Vivaldi browser to make it an apt choice for users worldwide. As per the latest Vivaldi statistics mentioned above, it seems that it might be a pleasant surprise for some users who want to play with their browsing experience.

Sources Rigorous Vivaldi Stackscale Similarweb

FAQ . What is special about the Vivaldi browser? The Vivaldi browser comes with a variety of features and settings that might be appealing to many users. Developers have been introducing many tools and tweaks for a smooth user interface. How safe is the Vivaldi browser? Vivaldi offers Google's safe browsing feature and supports Google Chrome extensions. Vivaldi protects its users from all kinds of malware and phishing. The browser offers frequent updates as well. How much storage space does Vivaldi use? Vivaldi requires only 266 MB of storage space while Google Chrome uses more than 400 MB of storage space. How fast is the Vivaldi browser? With major performance boosts, Vivaldi browser tabs open two times faster than before while windows open 26 percent faster as compared to before. How many active users does Vivaldi browser account for? Vivaldi browser has nearly 2.3 million active users around the globe.