Henry Cavill’s final season as The Witcher will tease you like never before – they have really drawn it out over its final run on Netflix! Like Stranger Things before it, The Witcher season 3 volume 1 premieres today; featuring five episodes out of eight total episodes for season three.

Here is everything we know about The Witcher season 3, volume 2 and its final three episodes.

When Will The Witcher Season 3, Volume 2 Be Available On Netflix??

Since that’s likely why you came, let me just get right down to business: The Witcher 2 will arrive on July 27, 2023 – not too long of a wait if we compare with what has come out since! And considering it will arrive a full week after seeing Barbie or Oppenheimer movies (no judgment intended!), that leaves an entire weekend for The Witcher.

Who will appear in The Witcher Season 3, Volume 2?

Dependent upon who makes it through volume 1! Henry Cavill, Freya Allan and Anya Chalotra should return; Robbie Amell, Meng’er Zhang Hugh Skinner and Christelle Elwin may also appear.

Does The Witcher Season 3, Volume 2 have an Official Trailer?

As there’s currently no dedicated volume 2 trailer available yet, once you finish volume 1, take a look at the overall season 3 trailer (above). Perhaps there may be clues for volume 2, such as what didn’t make it into volume 1.

Are there any updates… Spoilers??

“Spiler for Volume 1) wasn’t part of our original plans,” according to executive producer Steve Gaub’s interview with The Verge. Instead, it was inspired by Stranger Things… and specifically their season three split! As soon as they saw that Stranger Things split theirs too (spoilers for volume 1) they saw it as an opportunity to do just that while editing The Witcher season… and also create an exciting little cliffhanger at once! In streaming world “cliffhangers don’t really exist because you just hit next episode so quickly; so we wanted to give fans that satisfaction by creating something special — so story provided us to do just that.”

At least this decision seems creatively driven – I enjoy mysteries and cliffhangers! Plus I find full season releases tiring; no longer do I have enough time or desire to watch all those episodes over one weekend without getting confused by other viewers who spoiler each episode for me anyway! Splitting it up into multiple drops of 3-5 episodes seems much simpler. Netflix may not offer weekly releases anymore so this seems an acceptable compromise to make up for that fact!

Shared On:



Michael Singer Michael Singer is a career coach, podcast host, and author to help you step into a career you're excited about. Currently, He is a coach and trainer helping entrepreneurs and executives achieve business and leadership success. He is also an award-winning business journalist focused on the intersection of technology, Big Data, Cloud, SaaS, SAP, and other trending technology.

More Posts By Michael Singer