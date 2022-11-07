Antivirus Statistics – Trends, Facts and Best Antivirus Software?

Introduction

Antivirus Statistics: This technologically developed world is modernizing every single thing available today. Technology has entered healthcare, education, IT, marketing, and many other sectors to increase production capacity. Even computers have become super advanced. But all these things apart, the dark side of the internet is causing damage to these things. It can steal data, leak passwords online, and do many other things to harm the system. Therefore, various antivirus software has come into effect.

In this antivirus statistics, we will have a look at the top 3 antivirus software, general statistics, and its advantages.

Key Antivirus Statistics (Editor’s Choice)

What is antivirus?

Antivirus software can be referred to as cyber security software which prevents various types of viruses from entering any electronic devices. Viruses have the ability to harm systems which can cause automatic deletion of data, leakage of data on the internet, slowing down the system, reducing the capability of CPU, and many more things. There are also many severe chances that people may get fooled in money fraud cases in such situations. In order to stop this from happening, antivirus software plays an important role to secure the systems.

Advantages of Antivirus

As the same suggests – Antivirus, there are many positive sides to using such software to secure the system. Let’s take a look around at the advantages of using antivirus software.

Antivirus software has the ability to protect the passwords we enter into the system without leaking them to the online world.

Various antivirus software is budget-friendly. A very nominal amount has to be paid to install the paid versions on the system.

There is much software that has a parental control feature to protect their kids from online scams

Antivirus software can detect any malicious website and prevent the user from entering such sites

Such software can also clean the cache on the computer, therefore the performance of the system improves

Moreover, when external devices are connected, there’s a possibility that they can also contain any kind of virus. Thus, antivirus software can also prevent such types of damage

Last but not the least, antivirus software blocks malicious advertisements and spam received from the internet.

Disadvantages of Antivirus

There are recurring monthly or yearly subscription rates

Frequent software updates can disturb the system as updates require restarting the system

It could happen that, antivirus software may show a false positive virus report

Some antivirus software takes huge space to download

There are many people with bad intentions who sell duplicate antivirus software from original-looking websites

Improper updates can cause system crashes

Top 5 Antivirus Software

There is n number of companies around the world providing antivirus software. Following are some top 10 antivirus companies rated by US News.

1. Bitdefender



Bitdefender has been rated as the top 1 antivirus software around the world. It has 4.2 stars, which is available with more advanced features than any other software in the market.

2. Norton



Norton ranks second in the list of best antivirus software around the world, with 4.1 stars by US news. Norton also shares the features with Bitdefender and states that if Norton fails to remove the virus from any system, they will refund the money back.

3. Kaspersky



Last but not the least, Kaspersky ranks in the third spot in the list of best antivirus software in 2022. Kaspersky’s top paid versions include VPN and ad-blocking features with minimal charges.

4. ESET Antivirus



ESET is also listed as the cheapest antivirus software of 2022 with overall 3.9 stars. It also has advanced features shared with Kaspersky and offers multiple device protection discount options at only $10.

5. Webroot

According to US News, Webroot has 2.8 stars. The performance of this software is outstanding and never affects the performance of running applications.

General Antivirus Statistics

50% of the survey respondents say that antivirus software is extremely useful.

On the other hand, 49% of people still don’t use antivirus software

27% of the people who use antivirus software think, such applications are not useful

According to antivirus statistics, around 49% of the people in the United States of America have their mobile phones covered with antivirus software

Around 50 million people in the United States of America are premium antivirus software users

30 million people use antivirus software as free

According to antivirus studies, there are 17% of chance that a system will be affected by the virus considering the paid users

An average antivirus software cost around $20 to $50 a year

The antivirus market is supposed to reach $4.54 billion by the year 2025

The first ever antivirus program was called Self-reproduction software

Antivirus statistics state that it takes around 207 days on average to identify the data breach

In recent months, global spending on antivirus based on cloud computing has already reached $1 billion

Talking in numbers around 1.3 billion mobile phones have antivirus software installed

The global market for mobile antivirus software is around $3.4 billion

The above chart, shows that the most common way for any virus to enter into any system is through office application resulting in 47.15%.

On the other hand, Browsers and Android stand with a risk of 23.47% and 20.68% respectively

Whereas, Java, Adobe Flash player, and PDF have a minimal number of risks by 5.46%, 2.47%, and 0.78% each

In corporations, only 5% of the company folders are exactly secured

Antivirus statistics state that 90% of the cyber-attacks happen because of the human error

52% of cyber attackers always choose the United States of America to attack as a first country

50% of mobile antivirus applications do not serve their purpose

50% of the windows 7 operating systems don’t have any antivirus applications

80% of laptops are secured with antivirus software the world

According to antivirus statistics, 59% of customers avoid companies that were attacked by cyber threats

47% of companies around the world experienced that at least one of their employees has once installed a malicious app

70% of the customers say that businesses lack behind in securing their businesses.

91% of the population use antivirus software for general security

Whereas 61% of people use such software for security for online shopping

On the other hand, 51% of people say that they use antivirus software for job purposes

Around 40% of the people who don’t use such software are likely to install it on their mobile phones within the next 6 months

In the month of November 2021, around 77% of adults were using antivirus software

According to antivirus statistics, 47% of mobile antivirus application fails to detect alarming threats

Around 60% of the antivirus software users are male and 45% of the user are female

4% of the users who were using paid antivirus software were affected by malware

On the other hand, 8.9% of the people with free antivirus versions were also affected by the malware

According to antivirus statistics, 68% of entrepreneurs state that cyber threats are increasing day by day.

There are around 77% of people in the United States of America are using antivirus software including mobile devices and other electronic devices

Around 5% of antivirus software users change their service providers

There are a total of 900 million antivirus users around the world

Every fifth user has gone through a virus attack on their systems

Various antivirus programs have the ability to detect more than 4,00,000 viruses around the world every day.

McAfee, Zonealaram, and Kaspersky have the highest rate of detection rate

According to the above chart, in the year 2024, the antivirus market is forecasted to decrease to 3.5 billion compared to the market in 2018 of $270 million.

On the other hand, in the year 2021, the global market for antivirus software was valued at $61 billion.

The revenue for antivirus software in the year 2021 was 150 billion

As per the antivirus statistics, a virus contained with ‘ILOVEYOU’ was reported around $10 billion in damage

The antivirus market is supposed to reach CAGR $4.54 billion by the year 2025

Antivirus statistics say that hackers attack systems 2,200 times every day

In the United States of America, only 50% of mobile phones are secured by antivirus software

Antivirus statistics from Avast state that, around the world 55% of the software is outdated

By the year 2024, the antivirus market for mobile phones is supposed to be valued at $42.18 billion

Around 50% of android antivirus programs are failing to fulfill their purposes

Antivirus statistics show that this software can only detects malware attacks at 25%

United States of America is always ranked on top for most virus and malware attacks as studies by various antivirus software

Pakistan has reported the highest number of attacks on mobile phones

On the other hand, Sweden has a low rate of virus and malware attacks till today. Japan stands at 21.8% and the Netherlands at 22.4% with low virus attacks.

As mentioned earlier there is a total of 77% of antivirus users are in the United States of America. Out of which 85% of antivirus users are windows users and 58% of the users are Mac users.

The above chart, explains the percentage of people who use free and paid versions of famous antivirus software.

Norton has been used by 31% of the paid users and only 7% of free users. Whereas, McAfee has 23% of paid users and 14%

Webroot and Malwarebytes have 9% and 7% paid users and only 0.2% and 16% of the free version users respectively.

Bitdefender and Kaspersky share the same percentage for paid users at 5%. But differ for free version users by 2% and 1% respectively

Microsoft antivirus, ESET, and Trend Micro have around 3%, and 2% each respectively of paid users. Whereas Microsoft has the highest number of free users with 37% but the other two have 0.2% and 0.5% each

Sophos home antivirus software has surprisingly no paid users but has 0.2%, free users

And other overall antivirus software has around 11% of people use the software with a subscription fee and around 22% of the population has free versions installed on their systems.

Conclusion

Nowadays antivirus software is a must-have application on any kind of system. There’s a myth that Mac devices don’t catch viruses. But in reality, it is not true. Because we, humans click anywhere without knowing the authenticity of the website. And that leads to damaging the system. It is not only in the case of Mac, but the same situation can occur in Windows or Linux operating systems. The world is changing and leaping into a more advanced technological world. The dark side of the internet damages everything we have on our systems stored. Therefore, always have one antivirus application installed on the system.

FAQ . Is antivirus software must for any device? Yes. Antivirus software protects mobile phones, laptops, iPad, computer, and any other electronical devices from dangerous viruses. Which antivirus should I install? One of the most downloaded antivirus software is Bitdefender. But according to the system requirements you can choose any software. What features does antivirus software has? Antivirus software can protect your system in all possible ways. It protects your stored data, give access only to authorized persons, prevents data from leaking online, parental control to keep safe children and many other things depending upon the software. Which antivirus version is better? Free or paid? To be honest, it is recommended to use paid antivirus software as they provide ultimate security without any drawbacks.