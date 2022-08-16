Introduction

App Revenue Statistics: People live their lives on their smartphones. People use their phones to take notes, hold meetings, listen and even control the lights at home.

They use different mobile apps for all of this. Apps are growing in popularity, so it’s not surprising.

You can manage your life and work from anywhere! You can manage your work and life from anywhere, regardless of where you are located. This is what most people use.

Mobile-first software is crucial for a company’s bottom line. Mobile-first is a reality.

Apps are dominating mobile apps. More than 90% of people spend their mobile time using them. This is what we found out while analyzing data from several sources about the app industry.

Key App Revenue Statistics (Editor’s Choice)

The exciting fascinating and jaw-dropping trend of the app revenue!

The total revenue from the App market is expected to reach US$420.70 Billion by 2022.

. There are over five million apps available.

Statistics on app revenue show that the total ad revenue in 2020 was $581.9 billion.

In-app purchases are one of the most popular monetization methods. It is used by approximately 50% of non-game apps and 79% of games apps.

Google Play revenues come from 98% of free apps

Facts About The App

Industry insiders predict that app revenues will reach $270 billion in 2025.

in 2025. The global downloads of business applications increased by 90% in March 2020.

App revenue statistics for 2021 show that users have spent over $380 billion on in-app purchases.

2020: 61% of US website visitors came from mobile devices, and 35.7% were desktop users.

21% of Millennials say they open an app more often than 50 times per day.

Revenue Generated Through App

Over the years, app earnings have grown steadily. Mobile apps became the only source of communication and entertainment when the pandemic struck in 2020. This resulted in a significant increase in app revenue over the past seven quarters.

#1. In the first quarter of 2022, gross app revenue in the Google Play store amounted to almost 11 billion U.S. dollars worldwide.

Apps made $22 billion more in 2020 in comparison to 2019. Apple’s App store accounts for more than 60% of this revenue.

(Source: Statista)

The Apple App Store generated 21.8 billion U.S. dollars in consumer spending on in-app purchases, subscriptions, and premium apps in the most recently measured quarter.

#2. From Q3 2020 to Qu3 2021, mobile app revenue increased by more than 15%

(Source: Sensor Tower)

The spending of consumers on mobile apps and gaming increased from $29.2 billion in Q3 2020 to $33.6 billion in Q3 2021.

While Google Play saw an increase in sales that year, Apple customers spent more on the App Store.

#3. YouTube, Tinder, and HBO Max were the three most popular apps in Q2 2021.

(Source: Forbes)

The streaming companies and dating apps dominate the top 10 list. Here’s a list of all:

BIG LIVE

Pandora Music

YouTube

Disney+

HBO Max

Tinder

Bumble App

Twitch

Google One

Hulu

#4. China accounted for 40% of the total app revenue worldwide in 2019.

(Source: Forbes)

According to app revenue data 2019, 40% of all spending was made by Chinese mobile users.

China’s App Stores are rapidly growing and host many more apps than Google Play or App Store.

#5. Gaming apps accounted for the highest revenue in September 2019 and august 2020.

(Source: Statista)

Statisticians from App Revenue show that games were the top-earning category over that period.

They raised more than $49,000,000 through Google Play and App Shop.

#6. In Q1 2021 there were 3.48 million Android apps on Google Play.

(Source: Statista)

Google Play was the most popular app store worldwide. Apple App Store came in second place with 2.22 Million apps.

#7. The original mobile app was created for the arcade game Snake.

(Source: Inventionland)

Nokia 6110 phones came with a built-in version of the arcade game Snake. This was a mobile app that many consider the original.

#8. Apps are used by the highest number of users between 18 and 24 every month.

(Source: Business of Apps)

According to data from mobile apps, users aged 18-24 spend an average of 112.6 hours per month using apps.

Next, the consumers aged 35-44 and 25-34 have 102.4 hours and 93.6 respectively.

#9. In 2020, there were 142.9 billion downloaded games and apps.

(Source: Business of Apps)

Statistics on app downloads indicate that 86.7 trillion of those 142.9 Billion were apps. 56.1 billion of the remaining were games.

Android devices accounted for the majority of downloaded files, which reached 108.5 billion.

#10. China was the country with the most downloads in 2020.

(Source: Business of Apps).

According to app statistics, China accounts for 96.2 billion apps downloaded.

Next up are India and America, with respective 24.2 and 13.3 trillion.

#11. TikTok had the most app downloads in 2020.

(Source: Apptopia)

TikTok became a global phenomenon in 2020. Around 850 million people had already downloaded the app by the end of 2020.

In 2020, WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, and Zoom were the top nine most-used mobile apps.

Mobile Games Revenue

Mobile gaming to generate $136 billion globally in 2022.

According to a report from Data.ai and International Data Corp., 61% of the revenue for the first quarter of 2022 (Q1) was attributed to mobile gaming.

The number of games that have been downloaded to mobile devices is around 38.3 million. Surprisingly, although more apps were downloaded via Google Play (29.4 billion), Apple App Store still earns more.

Surprisingly, although more apps were downloaded via Google Play , Apple App Store still earns more. Google Play has 98% of all apps free. Games account for a fourth of all apps. Game developers prefer to use the in-app purchase and the in-app ad revenues model for more than 79%.

Candy Crush’s app revenue statistics show that it generated nearly $1.2 billion in 2021.

Lion Studios is the US’s leading game publisher as of 2021. It has 8.4 Million downloads.

App Store earned $7.7 billion in mobile gaming in 2020. This was almost a billion dollars more than the previous years.

In Q4 2020 Play Store raised $8.8 billion in mobile gaming apps.

Google Play's third-quarter gross revenue from mobile gaming was $7.7 billion, an increase from $6.2 billion in the previous year.

an increase from in the previous year. Mobile gaming is a big industry. Developers of highly successful games have millions of revenue. Fortnite’s mobile version, which is a battle royale-style game, generated more than $387,000 per day in November 2019.

iOS App Revenue

We’ve already looked at the combined app revenue stats of Google Play, and App Store. Now it’s time to take a closer look at each.

Let’s take a look at the Apple App Store’s app revenue statistics.

Tinder, the dating app, was the highest-grossing iPhone App Store app worldwide in June 2022. It generated approximately 38.4 Million U.S. Dollars in revenues.

TikTok, a mobile-first social app, came in second with 29.2 millions U.S. Dollars in revenues till June 2022.

App advertising revenue in iOS for 2021 was valued at $3 billion

(Source: Barron’s)

Its predicted value is $10 billion by 2024. Search ads are the main source of its earnings.

Nearly 94% of all App Store apps are completely free.

(Source: 42matters)

As of December 2021, 93.8% (of all apps) are free to download from the Apple App Store. Many apps, however, require in-app purchases.

App Store publishes an average of 747 new applications per day.

(Source: 42matters)

This displays data back to 2022. The store published over 27,000 new applications in December 2021.

#Facebook was currently the most downloaded app in the App Shop as of 2018.

(Source: Evening Standard)

Apple App Store celebrated its tenth birthday in 2018. An official list of the most downloaded Apple App Store apps was created to mark the occasion.

Facebook was the leader. Next came Facebook Messenger.

WhatsApp Messenger was the top-down loading app in the AppStore for October 2021.

(Source: Statista)

WhatsApp Messenger reached 10.48 million downloads in October 2021.

It was soon followed by TikTok.

Games are the most popular category in Apple App Store.

(Source: Business of Apps)

Games represent 21.86% of all the apps available in the iOS store.

Next up is Business (10.1%), followed by Education (8.68%), Lifestyle (8.62%), and Tools (6.12%).

2020 iOS game revenue was $47.6B.

(Source: Business of Apps)

The App Store has seen an increase in game revenue since its launch.

In 2020, iOS games sales generated $47.6 billion. This represents a $9.6 billion increase in sales over the year before.

Apple App Store revenues reached $72.3 billion in 2020.

Statistics reveal that Apple and Google Play had combined app revenues of $111 billion.

Despite the fact that Apple’s users are smaller than Android’s they spend more.

App Store's global market share is below 15%.

(Source: Business of Apps)

Apple is most loved in the US and the UK. Android, on the contrary, dominates the Indian, Spanish, and Brazilian markets.

App Store’s greater revenue is beginning to make sense. The former group has higher revenue per user.

Android App Revenue

Were you surprised by some of the iOS App Revenue Stats?

Let's check out if Google Play is hiding any surprises.



(Source: Statista)

Coin Master generated an estimated 27 million U.S. dollar in global revenue through the Google Play Store in June 2022.

June 2022, MMO Diablo Immortal was second with over 26 million U.S. dollar revenue.

June 2022, TikTok ranked third with around 23.5 million U.S. dollars in revenues from Android users worldwide.

#Google Play's revenue in 2020 reached $38.6 billion

(Source: Business of Apps)

Between 2016 and 2020, sales of Android apps have increased by 167%.

This is due to the higher average revenue per Android phone user in developing countries, where they are most popular.

#Android game revenue rose 6.7% to 2020

(Source: Business of Apps)

The total revenue from Google Play in 2020 was $31.9 billion.

This is 6.7% more than what was $25.2 billion in 2019.

#Subway Surfers remains the most played game on Android.

The endless runner game for mobile was released in 2012. It has been downloaded more than 1,352,609,412 downloads.

16. Google Play Store saw 88.500 additional applications in February 2021.

(Source: Statista)

Play Store published 85,000 new applications in the second month of 2021. This was a marked drop from October 2020, when there had been 130K new solutions in apps.

App Monetization Options

There are many ways to generate revenue using mobile apps these days. Some of these include, without limitation:

– Integrating app ads and getting paid via ad-networks.

– Offers consumable in-app products to purchase.

– Requires a Paid Subscription Plan.

– demanding per-device royalties.

– Downloads are charged at a modest amount.

The analysis of mobile app industry results shows that some are more productive than others.

In-app purchasing is the most widely used revenue model among developers. In-app purchases are used by 50% of apps that are not game apps, and 79% in games.

The next nine are. 8 Ball Pool. Hill Climb Racing. Clash of Clans My Talking Tom. Pou. Temple Run 2,. Candy Crush Saga My Talking Angela. Temple Run.

Google Play

Google Play had a 70% market share in 2017.

(Source: Tech Crunch)

Google Play has been a leader among app store businesses due to the high number and quality of Android apps downloaded. It held a 70% market share worldwide in 2017.

Games are the most-used category of apps on Google Play.

(Source: Statista)

Games accounted for 13.72% of app downloads during the first quarter of 2020.

Next up, is the category Education with a 9.31% share.

An app can generate around $82,500 per day.

App revenue statistics have shown that the top 200 Apps in the AppStore generate $82,500 per hour. This figure drops to just $3,500 if you look at the top 800 apps.

Apps typically make $0.60-$1.20 per download. Paid advertisements make free apps more money. They are paid for each click, install, and display of an ad.

(Source: CREATIVE.onl)

Below 0.01% of apps make money.

(Source: Toptal)

It is absurd to think that even 0.01%% of apps on the App Store make any money. However, there are millions of apps to choose from.

TikTok is still at the top.

(Source: Screen Rant)

TikTok was the most downloaded, and also the most profitable app in 2021. It has been the first non-Facebook-owned app to reach 3 billion downloads.

To Conclude

App revenue statistics demonstrate how dependent people are on their phones.

App Store, Google Play, and their growing revenue suggest that they will be the market leaders.

There are many app categories. These include dating apps. They also offer productivity and project management tools. There are many lifestyle apps. Different categories will often employ wildly different strategies and revenue models. The revenue they generate is often different.

It’s not encouraging to see that only 0.01% have become successful apps. But, looking at the revenue the top app earns every year, it’s possible to wonder if this is worth the challenge.

As I have said, statistics indicate that we are already living in the mobile-first era. The app market is growing rapidly and has plenty to offer. We can clearly see the difference in the daily downloads of apps around the world and the revenue that apps are generating annually.