Content Marketing Statistics: Content marketing has nowadays become regular in everyday corporate life. It is providing better access to company resources in the form of written content. Such information is once posted on the internet, and the audience can read it anytime they want. Such content writing includes videos, infographics, blogs, e-books, case studies, user-generated content, and much more.

What is Content Marketing?

Content marketing includes any written material and graphics that are focused on publishing the material and then distributing it to targeted audiences. Regular updates on the company’s website will increase visibility, brand image, engagement, and traffic towards it. While content marketing is hard to execute as continuous analysis should be applied in order for more growth, it can lead you to better results if all the pieces fall into place.

Advantages Of Content Marketing?

Business processes that use content marketing, have proved that there’s 30% growth in the businesses (Mailchimp).

Prospective buyers resulted in 47% checking the content on the company's website before going forward with the company's sale (Mailchimp).

checking the content on the company’s website before going forward with the company’s sale (Mailchimp). Companies who post regular blogs on their website have more leads generated than those who don’t (Mailchimp).

72% of digital markets informed that Business to the Business transaction has also increased upon adopting content marketing (Mailchimp).

Content marketing increases the trust in the eyes of the customer.

Importance Of Content Marketing?

With the use of content marketing, audiences are able to decide on which company to choose from.

Content marketing includes social media marketing and much more. Social media marketing gives wider access to companies in every corner of the world.

Technology is developing the marketing area, unlike traditional marketing, today’s digital marketing is cost-effective.

Companies can improve their brand image and awareness using social media campaigns.

Having involved content marketing, it is easy to measure the competitors’ steps which can harm the company’s progress.

Content marketing provides exact and accurate results in a timely manner

Social media allows 24*7 interaction with the consumers without any fees

Having involved in content marketing and creating a presence in the online world, will create trust between the customers and the company

Using technological advancements such as graphics, videos, and email it is easy to attract leads and turn them into buyers.

SEO analytics in content marketing helps companies rank their business on the first number of the search engine’s landing page. If any customer is unaware of the business, SEO analytics comes to the rescue as it is aware of the customer just by using keywords.

Considering the traditional media where once published ads can’t be altered and republished, on the contrary blogs can help you update the old content and renew it with new information.

While publishing and marketing any product or service companies had to pay a minimum amount to reach the targeted media. But in the digital business, companies can reach any audience using Pay per click strategy. That means advertising costs will be endured only when someone clicks on the link.

Using content marketing tools such as Google docs, Google keyword planner, WordPress, HubSpot, Google optimize, Canva, Coral draw, Adobe photoshop, Airtable, Hotjar, Brafton, and Ahrefs helps in many ways to increase the rank on Google’s search engine, SEO analytics.

Moreover, Social media accounts such as TikTok, WhatsApp, Instagram, and YouTube can help companies reach worldwide without spending any money. Also according to the monetary policies of each social media app, it gives the company a chance to earn passive income.

What Made Content Marketing Reach The Sky?

Those two pandemic years, when the whole world was shut behind the house door, improved the technological importance, therefore resulting in digital marketing. Digital marketing includes content marketing, where people all over the world are targeted. It is content marketing that saved the business during the pandemic period. Till today, the trend increased in such a way that now it has become a part of the company’s day-to-day activities. And now it has become an integral part of the company, ranking digital marketing as one of the top 10 in-demand skills in 2022.

Content Marketing Statistics (Editor’s Choice)

A widely used content marketing type is blog writing

Best ranked content marketing channel for distribution is the organic search

Mostly used analytics to base the content marketing is website analytics tools

One of the most useful strategies for effective content marketing is improving content quality

Digital marketers use to track the metrics is page views

9% is the share of content marketers who don’t track metrics of content marketing

For business-to-business content markets leading analytics is changing into SEO/ search algorithm

One of the best investments for advertising in content marketing is video

It is expected to increase the content marketing budget for many companies globally resulting in around 42%

Around 37% of businesses are spending approximately $10,000 for richer experiences.

Worldwide Content Marketing Revenue



(Source: Statista.com)

As seen above, content marketing revenue was barely reaching up to 50%. During the pandemic year, the percentage directly crossed 50% increasing the importance in all kinds of companies. Revenue is expected to increase more by the year 2026 crossing the number of 100%

Content Marketing Trends

Companies today are adopting content marketing included in digital marketing. New strategies are coming up every day to ease the business. Online marketing is helping companies to create brand awareness on an international level. Using Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and WhatsApp companies can post videos, advertise, and promote their product or services, engage with customers, and many more possible things. The Internet is full of unbelievable things. A few months ago, Mark Zuckerberg announced the extreme change in the metaverse as it will let users engage on a higher basis with virtual reality. Today, companies are merely using social media networks to sell their products, tomorrow a 3D avatar will approach you to actually sell the product on behalf of the company.

(Source: Siegemedia.com)

At this moment, content marketing trends are increasing day by day, and it has offered some of the following data.

46% of the companies have reported that they will increase their spending on content creation in 2022.

Content marketing by video channels has more demand than mere posts or photos.

In content markets, up to 61% of the markets are planning to increase physical events by the end of the year 2022.

Augmented reality (AR) and Virtual reality (VR) will see a rise in the budget by companies worldwide by 42%

Organic search contributes 51% to content marketing

7% of content marketers are facing difficulties while continuously creating visual content.

Around the world, only 12% of content marketers are using voice search which is included in their strategy

39% of companies are introducing infographics into their businesses for the first time ever.

Only 22% of the companies today support backlinks whereas 76% of content marketers are focusing on organic search as a base to measure content success.

In the year 2021, virtual events showed a high response than those physical events.

59% of Content marketers use video as a way to communicate through social media.

of Content marketers use video as a way to communicate through social media. Today 94% of companies have moved to social media to increase their brand awareness resulting in sales.

B2B Content Marketing Statistics

Business-to-business content marketing can be referred to as marketing that is focused on to appealing a business audience. B2B content marketing is also important as B2C is today. Businesses are helping businesses to increase their sale. There’s cutthroat competition even in B2B marketing. If a company wants other companies to get noticed, one has to show why business-to-business levels are distinct to do further business. Here social marketing techniques won’t work, as such networks are designed for individual audiences.

(Source: Siegemedia.com)

Following are the known B2B content marketing statistics

In B2B marketing, businesses use educational content and email campaigns at the percentage of 77% and 87% respectively to increase the important

58% of content marketers reported an increase in outcomes with the use of virtual events in 2021.

In order to increase the relationship and loyalty, 63% of the marketers use content marketing strategies.

By the end of the year 2022, 33% of the B2B will increase their budgets in virtual events

Outsourcing in terms of content marketing has increased to 75% of large-scale businesses, 54% of medium-scale businesses, and 37% of the small scale industries

According to social media examiner, Twitter will gain more importance in terms of the need to be heard.

Chatbots are now being part of the businesses that promote automation resulting in 40%

Unfortunately, 47% of the companies don’t measure their return on investment in content marketing

Unfortunately, 47% of the companies don't measure their return on investment in content marketing

of content marketers prefer a sales message over the audience’s expectation. On the other hand, 88% of the always prioritize their audience over any other thing.

B2C Content Marketing Statistics

Contrary to B2B marketing, in B2C content marketing business is typically in contact directly with the customer. The activities performed on various platforms are aimed at the customers to market, promote and sell the products/services. Today customers prefer social media and those traditional marketing has reduced its importance. All of these happened during the pandemic year in 2020. When companies looked into the future of digitalization and aimed toward increasing brand awareness. Following data studies by various mediums tells us the importance of business-to-customer (B2C) content marketing.

(Source: Siegemedia.com)

In recent years top three content marketing which included 74% of emailers , 80% of short articles and blogs, and 94% of social media.

, According to Conductor, only 40% of content marketers in the B2C market analyze their competitors.

Big corporate that value their customers have a big budget for content marketing resulting in up to 40%

On the other hand, an average company will contribute only 26% of the total budget.

By the end of the year, according to HubSpot 62% of digital marketers will shift to influencer marketing.

More than 50% of content marketers resulting in 55% outsourcing content marketing.

Summary

Looking at the above Content Marketing Statistics data it is clear that in the coming years every company around the world will include content marketing in their strategies. Companies have already understood the importance of digital marketing and slowly spreading their wings toward social media marketing. Content has gained utmost importance reaching 60% of the companies worldwide. More technological development will give rise to advanced digital marketing in the future.

Conclusion

Unlike traditional marketing, technology has introduced digital marketing in a fast few years. Many companies are slowly focusing their strategies on digital business and content marketing is trending in the market. Content marketing is extremely easy to use but difficult to handle. There are many competitors even in the online business. Online business has different rules and regulations which differ from country to country. And a company having business in international countries has to follow each and every rule to adopt digital marketing.

Digital marketing is the future of business. Right from sitting at the home, people can sell their products or services over the world. On the other hand, content marketing has created many job opportunities allowing people to work from home. Affiliate marketing, or content marketing, is one aspect of content marketing that helps people make passive income. To be honest, having a career in content marketing is extremely useful to grow a career.