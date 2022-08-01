What Is a Layoff?

Employee Layoff Statistics: A layoff is a temporary or permanent dismissal by an employer due to reasons that are not related to the employee’s performance. Layoffs are a common cost-cutting measure used by businesses, frequently in response to a fall in demand for their services and products during a recession. In addition, a layoff does not mean you will be fired for cause because of poor performance, breach of duty, and malfeasance.

In this Employee Layoff Statistics, we will discuss many companies across the globe that has fired employees so far this year for several reasons.

Surprising Employee Layoff Statistics (Editor’s Choice)

Netflix, an American production firm and subscription streaming service, recently revealed that it is cutting off about 150 workers worldwide.

worldwide. Lido Learning, an ed-tech business based in Mumbai, reportedly laid off between 150 and 200 workers.

According to the ET report, Cars24 has fired over 600 workers .

has fired over . In April 2022, the e-commerce startup Meesho fired 150 workers from its grocery business.

from its grocery business. Coinbase, the largest crypto exchange, laid off around 1,100 workers , or 18% of its workforce.

, or of its workforce. Carvana was an online car dealer that sold used cars. It laid off almost 2,500 employees on the 10th of May 2022.

Robinhood , an online trading platform, lay off around 9.9% of its full-time workforce on the 26th of April 2022.

On 3 rd June 2022, Tesla announced it would reduce its staff by 3.5% overall, or around 10% of its salaried workforce.

June 2022, announced it would reduce its staff by overall, or around of its salaried workforce. Twitter fired 30% of its talent acquisition personnel on 7 th July 2022.

of its talent acquisition personnel on On 27 th June 2022, approximately 180 employees were fired by e-commerce platform Udaan due to cost-cutting.

June 2022, approximately were fired by e-commerce platform Udaan due to cost-cutting. TomTom Company fired around 500 employees in June 2022.

Company fired around in June 2022. The mobility firm SWVL, with its headquarters in Dubai, plans to reduce its personnel by 32% , which will result in the loss of 400 employments.

with its headquarters in Dubai, plans to reduce its personnel by , which will result in the loss of 400 employments. In May 2022, MFine , a Bengaluru-based health tech company, laid off roughly 75% of its staff.

, a Bengaluru-based health tech company, laid off roughly of its staff. Pollen Company fired one-third of its workers or approximately 200 individuals.

Nearly 580 employees at Ford Motor are being laid off, including contract and salaried workers.

at Ford Motor are being laid off, including contract and salaried workers. Volkswagen Company plans to fire around 4,000 employees at its German manufacturing plants.

at its German manufacturing plants. In July 2022, Adverum Biotechnologies fired 78 employees under a new restructuring plan.

under a new restructuring plan. Due to difficult financial conditions, cryptocurrency exchange Blockchain.com fired about 150 employees or 25% of its workforce.

Everything About Employee Layoff Statistics for 2022

There are many types of layoffs, from small-scale to mass layoffs. In the worst cases, they are conducted through impersonal video messages. This has left employees devastated and the industry asking, “Are Zoom Layoffs Ever OK?” Michael Bernick, ex-director of the Employment Development Department, told KTVU in May that tech layoffs have reached their highest level since January 2021. It’s happened for both big companies and startups across the globe. Layoffs. fyi, which tracks tech startups’ layoffs, recorded nearly 60 tech firms with layoffs in the past month or so, with over 16,000 workers fired. According to Layoffs. fyi, among businesses that have cut staff recently include the financial company Bolt, grocery delivery service Getir, the nutrition startup Noom, and much more.

Furthermore, layoffs have begun after a successful year for technology. According to a Crunchbase News tally, as of mid-July, more than 28,000 employees in the United States tech sector had already lost their jobs due to widespread layoffs in 2022.

Large tech corporations like Netflix have cut staff this year; some have cited the COVID-19 pandemic’s consequences, while others have blamed overhiring during periods of rapid expansion. In 2022, several software companies, including Better.com, Cybereason, Robinhood, and much more, significantly reduced their headcount.

All Tech Companies Layoffs Since Coronavirus Pandemic

#1. Netflix, an American production firm and subscription streaming service, recently revealed that it is cutting off about 150 workers worldwide.

According to a CNBC report, less than 2% of Netflix’s 11,000 employees are affected by the job cuts, and most of the layoffs are taking place in the United States.

These layoffs come just a month after Netflix revealed a 2 lakh subscriber loss and almost 25% drop in value. Since January 2022, Netflix’s shares have decreased by over 70%.

(Source: Indiatimes)

#2. On 27th June 2022, Amount, a fintech company that was valued at over $1 billion last year, laid off 18% of its workers.

Adam Hughes, CEO of Amount firm, cited “the current macroeconomic environment.” The company did not disclose the number of impacted employees.

(Source: Protocol)

#3. Coinbase, the largest crypto exchange, laid off around 1,100 workers, or 18% of its workforce.

Coinbase is the largest cryptocurrency exchange based in the United States; it laid off nearly 1,100 workers, or around 18% of its workforce, as part of its restructuring strategy. The staff layoff is a part of the crypto exchange’s strategy to control operating costs in response to the ongoing company priorities efforts and current market conditions.

(Source: Intellizence)

#4. According to several employees informed to Inc42, Lido Learning, an ed-tech business based in Mumbai, reportedly laid off between 150 and 200 workers.

Employees claim that during a virtual town hall in February 2022, Sahil Sheth, the founder of Lido Learning, reportedly told the team that the business is having financial problems and won’t be able to pay employees’ salaries for January and the first week of February.

Despite Lido raising $10 million in September 2021, all of this occurred.

(Source: Indiatimes)

#5. On 25th May 2022, the cybersecurity company Lacework fired 20% of its employees.

The cybersecurity company had previously stated that it would have more than 1,000 workers as of March 2022, even though it did not specify how many individuals this would affect. In addition, the choice was made as part of “restructuring and change to the company plan,” according to a blog post by Lacework. Cybersecurity experts are in high demand, and businesses like Microsoft have announced intentions to assist with reskilling initiatives to close the growing skills gap between available jobs and qualified candidates.

(Source: Protocol)

#6. Nearly 580 employees at Ford Motor are being laid off, including contract and salaried workers.

Ford Motor is restructuring its operations to concentrate on electric vehicles. Unfortunately, this will also result in job cuts.

(Source: Intellizence)

#7. According to the ET report, Cars24 has fired over 600 workers.

Cars24, a used car marketplace, is one of the newest additions to this list. According to the ET report, Cars24 has let go of more than 600 people. This number of over 600 employees is more than 6% of the company’s total headcount of approximately 9,000. All departments and job roles experienced layoffs.

(Source: Indiatimes)

#8. The SoftBank-funded ed-tech startup Unacademy also grabbed everyone’s attention when it let go of almost 600 employees in April 2022.

Unacademy company also grabbed everyone’s attention when it layoff approximately 600 employees in April 2022. This number accounts for 10% of its staff.

According to reports, the decision has been made to reduce expenses before a potential nationwide funding halt. Employees of the corporation, educators, and contract workers were among those laid off.

(Source: Indiatimes)

#9. Vinasun, a taxi company, has let go of more than 2,500 workers, including 1,800 drivers, as the Covid-19 outbreak has drastically reduced its business.

The company has experienced losses for the past two years, and if things don’t change this year, its shares may be delisted on the (HCM securities) Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange’s list.

(Source: Intellizence)

#10. On 24th May 2022, the on-demand grocery app Gorillas cut half its corporate personnel or around 300 employees globally.

Gorillas CEO and co-founder Kagan Sumer wrote in a note to colleagues, “Two months back in March, markets were turned upside down, and the situation has only worsened since then.”

(Source: Protocol)

#11. Nestle will close its Newcastle confectionery plant, resulting in 474 job losses.

Global Food Company Nestle is in talks with workers at Fawdon, but now the focus is on closing the plant by 2023.

(Source: Intellizence)

#12. In May 2022, Bolt Company layoff more than 100 workers to secure the company’s financial situation.

Maju Kuruvilla is the CEO of payments firm Bolt. He told Bolt employees that the company is undergoing “several structural adjustments” and laid off more than 100 workers to ensure the company’s financial position, despite the unstable market conditions.

(Source: Protocol)

#13. Better.com, a digital mortgage startup, is one business that has fired employees more than once.

After the termination of roughly 900 workers over a zoom call in December 2021 and again laying off approximately 2,000 employees last month, Better.com conducted its third round of mass layoffs in April 2022, claiming a weakening mortgage market.

According to sources acquainted with firm internal affairs, around 1,200 to 1,500 workers were laid off in the third round. This suggests that the company’s headcount has decreased from about 10,000 in December to fewer than 5,000 now.

That’s not all; after already terminating around 4,000 workers in India and the US during the previous six months so, digital mortgage lender Better.com recently provided employees in India with the “option to leave,” according to an IANS report.

(Source: Indiatimes)

#14. On 26th May 2022, PayPal Company fired over 80 workers from its San Jose headquarters.

Just a few weeks after firing over 80 workers from its San Jose headquarters, PayPal firm lay off more staff from operations and risk management in Nebraska, Arizona, and Chicago.

(Source: Protocol)

#15. Hundreds of jobs are cut by Byju ed-tech Company.

Byju, an ed-tech company, became well-known during the pandemic because it helped meet the demand for distance learning and had the highest startup valuation recorded in India. According to TC’s Manish Singh, Byju’s cut hundreds of workers in recent weeks and delayed payments for a $1 billion acquisition it declared last year.

(Source: Techcrunch)

#16. On 10th May 2022, Carvana, an online dealer of used cars, layoff nearly 2,500 workers.

On 10 May, the online used automobile dealer Carvana fired 2,500 workers. The employees that were let go worked primarily in operational roles and made up around 12% of the total workforce.

(Source: Protocol)

#17. On 23rd May 2022, the “Buy Now and Pay Later” firm Klarna laid off 10% of its workforce.

The company reportedly was looking for additional funding at a lower valuation. According to its website, Klarna employs about 5,000 people. Klarna CEO Sebastian Siemiatkowski spoke to his entire staff in a recorded message. He stated that the company created its business plans last year in a “completely different world than the one in which they are currently operating.”

(Source: Protocol)

#18. Vedantu is another ed-tech company that plans to fire staff members.

According to an ET report, the unicorn recently announced that it had let go of another 424 contractual and full-time employees, or roughly 7% of its workforce, as the business seeks to expand its capital runway.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that the firm had already let go of 200 full-time and contractual employees due to the rapidly declining demand for online education as more institutes and schools started operating offline.

According to ET, the Bengaluru-based company has terminated 624 employees as of the most recent wave of layoffs.

(Source: Indiatimes)

#19. As part of an organizational change intended to spur growth, Unilever Company will eliminate nearly 1,500 executive positions worldwide.

After the company’s shares fell 10% last year, shareholders began to put pressure on the business. The change will enable the company to respond to customer trends more quickly.

(Source: Intellizence)

#20. Hubilo, a startup in the event technology industry, laid off 12% of its employees, or roughly 45-50 individuals.

Event technology company Hubilo announced that it would concentrate on hybrid and live events. The San Francisco and Bengaluru-based company has laid off employees from numerous divisions.

The layoffs come 9 months after the business had raised around $125 Mn in a fundraising round.

(Source: Inc42)

#21. In April 2022, the e-commerce startup Meesho fired 150 workers from its grocery business.

After reaching unicorn status and enjoying a successful year with about $900 million in funding, e-commerce startup Meesho laid off 150 workers from its grocery business in April 2022.

Approximately 400 workers will be impacted by the firm’s downsizing decision, according to sources close to the development who spoke to ET. Meesho refuted this and claimed that only 150 employees had been given the order to leave.

(Source: Indiatimes)

#22. Primark, a High Street discount retailer, fired approximately 400 employees.

Due to increasing cost pressures and indeed the fact that sales are still below pre-pandemic levels, Primark, a High Street discount retailer, will eliminate around 400 positions from its 191 UK stores.

(Source: Intellizence)

#23. On 26th April 2022, Robinhood, a trading platform, laid off around 9% of its full-time workforce.

Vlad Tenev, CEO of Robinhood, stated in a blog that the company had reduced redundant roles and job functions after a period of “hypergrowth” in order to reduce “more layers and complexity than are desirable.” This decision impacted around 340 Robinhood employees.

(Source: Protocol)

#24. On 27th June 2022, approximately 180 employees were fired by e-commerce platform Udaan due to cost-cutting.

Udaan, a B2B e-commerce platform, was the eighth e-commerce business to lay off 180 employees in June 2022, citing the need to reduce costs. Although the layoffs only represent a small portion of the company’s workforce, insiders told Inc42 that there would likely be more. Up to 600 employees could be impacted, according to sources.

(Source: Inc42)

#25. According to the NIL petitions, this arrangement would force the company to lay off 400 workers due to redundancies and role surplus.

Novartis India (NIL), the Indian division of the Swiss-based multinational healthcare giant Novartis, signed an exclusive distribution and sales agreement with Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in February 2022 for a number of its medications, according to a regulatory filing made by the company, as reported by ET.

However, according to the company’s petition, this arrangement would force NIL to lay off 400 people due to role surplus and redundancies.

(Source: Indiatimes)

#26. Cybereason, a cybersecurity startup, announced layoffs affecting 100 employees, or around 10% of its workforce, the firm told Protocol in early June.

Cybereason Company announced layoffs affecting nearly 100 workers or almost 10% of its staff. It is a venture-backed company that attributed the budget cuts to its impending inability to go public.

(Source: Protocol)

#27. Nutrition startup Noom recently fired hundreds of coaches.

As part of a more significant strategic shift for the company toward more video-based coaching, the weight-loss application maker Noom recently fired hundreds of coaches.

(Source: Intellizence)

#28. Thrasio is the company responsible for the creation of the Amazon aggregator marketplace. It has fired an unspecified number of employees.

Carlos Cashman, the founder, and CEO of Thrasio is also resigning from his position.

Thrasio leadership sent a memo to employees explaining that the company had experienced “hypergrowth” when it was acquiring firms.

“At times, we have been acquiring a company almost every other week,” the memo stated that the company was “running hard to build the infrastructure necessary to support this growth.”

(Source: Businessinsider)

#29. On 27th June 2022, Backstage Capital fired most of its employees after halting net new investments.

According to Backstage Capital Company founder Arlan Hamilton, the investment company, led by underrepresented founders, eliminated all of its operational personnel on 27 June 2022 because of fundraising challenges. Additionally, the company reduced its workforce by 75%, moving from 12 employees to 3. It is still working to raise around $30 million in an opportunity fund.

(Source: Protocol)

#30. Due to a continuous decline in business, Peloton Company fired approximately 2,800 employees in February 2022, including 20% of its corporate staff.

Peloton suffered a significant setback home-fitness products became increasingly popular during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Peloton took a big hit as more gyms reopened as vaccination rates rose. Peloton’s market valuation dropped from $50 billion last year to approximately $6 billion as of May 2022.

(Source: Intellizence)

#31. Canopy Growth, one of the world’s biggest publicly traded cannabis businesses, cut 250 workers earlier this year due to rising competition in the rapidly expanding cannabis market.

Canopy Growth CEO David Klein stated in a statement that the firm is implementing many cost-cutting steps, including layoffs, “to ensure the scope and size of our operations reflect present market realities and will support the long-term sustainability of our company.”

(Source: Businessinsider)

#32. Devin Finzer, CEO and co-founder of OpenSea, announced in a tweet on 14 July that the NFT marketplace is laying off 20% of its personnel.

According to a note from Devin Finzer to the workforce, the firm has entered “an unprecedented combination of crypto winter and wide macroeconomic volatility.” He further said,” we need to prepare the firm for the potential of a protracted downturn.

(Source: Protocol)

#33. In May 2022, Doma Company fired around 310 employees.

Doma will reallocate its financial resources to “home purchase-focused strategic activities,” which include spending the capital generated from its IPO more sparingly. As a result, Doma Company last week downsized its personnel by 15%. Doma’s fulfillment organization employed 259 of the 310 affected individuals or 28% fewer persons overall.

(Source: Intellizence)

#34. Insurtech firm Policygenius reduced its workforce by 25%, according to an Axios article on 6 June 2022.

Although the number of affected employees was unknown, nearly 170 workers were laid off. In March, the business secured $125 million in Series E funding. According to CEO Jennifer Fitzgerald, “The fast and abrupt change in the economy has pushed us to modify our strategy.”

(Source: Protocol)

#35. Nearly 250 employees were laid off at FarEye in June 2022.

Software as a service (SaaS) provider company FarEye has fired approximately 250 workers at the time of their appraisal. The team size was reduced because market circumstances were soft, and the team had undergone restructuring.

(Source: Intellizence)

#36. Cameo Company fired approximately 87 employees.

CEO Steven Galanis of Cameo said that 87 employees would be laid off this week. He commented on Wednesday, “Today has been a tough day at the office.” “I took the difficult decision to let go of 87 cherished Cameo Fameo members.”

People can pay celebrities through Cameo to make personalized videos and audio recordings.

(Source: Businessinsider)

#37. TomTom Company fired around 500 employees in June 2022.

TomTom, a leader in geolocation technology, will restructure the business as it develops its mapmaking technology, boosting its ability to compete. This will affect about 500 workers in the Maps unit or approximately 10% of the total worldwide workforce.

(Source: Intellizence)

#38. On 3rd June 2022, Tesla announced it would reduce its staff by 3.5%, or around 10% of its salaried workforce.

Elon Reeve Musk, CEO of Tesla Motors, revealed to his coworkers that he had a “very awful feeling” about the economy and told CNBC that the firm has “become overstaffed in many areas.” On 28 June, the corporation reportedly fired 200 members of the Autopilot team.

There are no layoffs for those who are “developing cars, “said Musk, and “Tesla and SpaceX staff were asked to return to the office for 40 hours each week, the CEO of both companies, Elon Musk, stated.

(Source: Protocol)

#39. In May 2022, MFine, a Bengaluru-based health tech company, layoff roughly 75% of its staff.

About 75% of the staff at Maine, a Bengaluru-based tech company for health and technology, were let go in May. This has affected approximately 600 workers.

(Source: Intellizence)

#40. In July 2022, Adverum Biotechnologies fired 78 employees under a new restructuring plan.

Adverum Biotechnologies is slashing its personnel by almost 40%, cutting around 78 workers under a new restructuring plan. This will allow resources to be channeled to ixo-vec, its wet AMD (age-related macular degeneration) treatment candidate.

(Source: Fiercebiotech)

#41. Due to difficult financial conditions, cryptocurrency exchange Blockchain.com fired about 150 employees or 25% of its workforce.

The cryptocurrency exchange Blockchain.com fired around 150 workers, or 25% of its workforce, due to difficult financial conditions. In addition, the firm is grappling with a $270 million loss due to its lending to Three Arrows Capital.

(Source: Protocol)

#42. The mobility firm SWVL, with its headquarters in Dubai, plans to reduce its personnel by 32%, which will result in the loss of 400 employments.

SWVL Company’s finances have been impacted by the effects of the economic downturn in May 2022, which has forced them to make cost reductions, with firing staff at the top of the list.

(Source: Intellizence)

#43. Twitter fired 30% of its talent acquisition personnel on 7 July 2022.

Parag Agrawal (CEO) announced in a memo that Twitter would stop spending and freeze hiring. Bruce Falck and Kayvon Belkpour are two key leaders who have resigned from the company. Agrawal explained that the company took these decisions after not meeting its audience and revenue growth goals. However, there has been internal turmoil since Elon Musk’s takeover deal. Twitter reportedly started withdrawing employment offers.

(Source: Protocol)

#44. Send Company laid off nearly 300 people working for the firm from around 13 sites and numerous dark grocery stores across Melbourne and Sydney.

Send is a grocery ordering application. It was created in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. It delivered grocery items in less than 10 min to over 46,000 registered customers. The company fired around 300 employees, and they operated from 13 sites and many dark grocery stores across Sydney and Melbourne.

(Source: Intellizence)

#45. According to reports, TikTok began terminating staff members on 18 July as part of a global restructuring plan.

It is unknown how many individuals were affected, but according to TikTok employee information, fewer than 100 individuals will lose their jobs.

(Source: Protocol)

#46. The $12 billion instant delivery startup Getir intends to reduce aggressive development plans and lay off 14% of its workforce worldwide.

The Turkish firm employs approximately 32,000 workers throughout its nine markets; thus, 4,480 of them would be affected by the downsizing.

(Source: Intellizence)

#47. Heron Therapeutics: In an effort to save $43 million annually, the biotech company reduced its overall headcount by 34%.

Heron Therapeutics: The biotech company reduced its headcount by 34% in an effort to save $43 million annually. Nearly 70% of the cuts will come from R&D (research and development) jobs.

(Source: Fiercebiotech)

#48. The Sainsbury supermarket chain laid off around 1,150 people in the United Kingdom.

Sainsbury, the second-largest supermarket chain in the UK, intends to eliminate 500 office positions by simplifying roles in technology, the supply chain, commercial operations, human resources, general merchandise, and apparel divisions. The retailer intends to make savings and invest in its food ranges. In addition, Sainsbury plans to close the online delivery hub in southeast London in June and is under threat jobs of 650 more workers.

(Source: Intellizence)

#49. Volkswagen Company plans to fire around 4,000 employees at its German manufacturing plants.

Elderly employees will provide early or partial retirement. The effort is a part of cost-cutting measures to pay for the company’s transition to electric automobiles and other cutting-edge technologies. As EU regulators tighten their restrictions on emissions, the auto industry behemoth claims that it is making savings to invest in innovative technology.

(Source: Intellizence)

#50. Pollen Company fired one-third of its workers or roughly 200 individuals.

Pollen is a UK-based travel and entertainment technology firm that brands itself as a tech-first firm. The business creates patterns with music festivals and travel experiences related to music events for individuals to encourage bookings through its platform. On 21 April, the company got $150 million in Series C funding.

(Source: intellizence.com)

#51. According to TechCrunch, Loom, the enterprise video messaging business, fired nearly 34 workers across operations and product teams on 1st June 2022.

Joe Thomas, the CEO of Loom Company, stated that the decision was taken to allow the company to “move forward sustainably.”

(Source: Techcrunch)

#52. Gurugram-based healthcare firm Breathe Well-being layoff nearly 50 workers or about 30% of its whole workforce over the past several weeks in an effort to reduce costs and expand its runway.

The teams that were affected by the layoffs included operations, technology, sales, and talent acquisition, among others.

(Source: Inc42)

#53. About 2.65 million people had lost their jobs and finished temporary employment in the United States as of June 2022.

Monthly number of job losers in the United States from June 2021 to June 2022

Tech Companies That Have Stopped Hiring Or Slowed Down

Major companies have not had to make any significant layoffs. However, some are slowing or stopping hiring due to weak tech demand and disappointing profitability while assuring their workforce that no job cuts are on the horizon. Many of these hiring pauses affect only specific departments rather than companywide, as was the case with Microsoft.

#54. Microsoft Company reduced hiring for its Office, Windows, and Teams software groups.

Microsoft Company has slowed hiring for its Office, Windows, and Teams software groups. This slowdown is only for those teams as they have experienced significant growth in recent months. A Microsoft representative told Bloomberg that Microsoft is “making sure that the right resources align with the right opportunity” in the new fiscal year.

(Source: Protocol)

#55. Lyft Company is slowing hiring to concentrate on important open positions.

Lyft Company president John Zimmer told staff members in a memo that cost-cutting measures would be taken due to “an economic slowdown and the drastic change in investor sentiment.”

(Source: Protocol)

#56. According to an internal memo, Salesforce reduced employment and other costs, such as business travel and some future off-site meetings.

The corporation did not explain the budget cuts. The stock price of Salesforce has decreased by over 50% during the past six months.

(Source: Protocol)

#57. In its most recent earnings call, Nvidia announced that recruiting would slow down later this year.

In its most recent earnings call, Nvidia announced that recruiting would slow down later this year. Nvidia told a news channel that the decision was made “to focus our spending on caring for existing staff as inflation endures.”

(Source: Protocol)

#58. Meta is likely the most prominent company to have announced a hiring freeze for specific roles as it tries to manage its spending amid an “industry-wide downturn.”

At an internal all-hands meeting, Mark Zuckerberg assures his colleagues that there would be no job layoffs. The company’s hiring cuts will impact “almost every department” throughout the year. According to reports, on 30 June, Zuckerberg informed staff that the business was reducing its hiring targets for engineers by a minimum of 30% this year and instructed them to brace for “one of the biggest downturns that we have seen in recent history.”

(Source: Protocol)

#59. Snap declared that it would stop hiring until the end of the year after struggling to fulfill earnings projections.

Evan Spiegel, the CEO of Snap, denied any layoffs or hiring freeze. The company cited several factors for the slowdown, including the war in Ukraine, supply chain issues, rising interest rates, rising inflation, and Apple’s new ad-tracking policies.

(Source: Protocol)

#60. Daniel Ek, the CEO of Spotify, informed staff via email that the company will reduce hiring goals by 25%.

The company’s CFO, Paul Vogel, stated at the firm’s investor day that Spotify is “clearly conscious of the growing uncertainty regarding the global economy” as well as that the company would assess headcount in the short term.

(Source: Protocol)

#61. According to Reuters, Intel is halting hiring for at least two weeks in its laptop and desktop chips division.

The Intel Company has “paused all hiring and placed all job requisitions on hold” for all divisions, intending to reduce costs. This is being done while the company reviews its hiring priorities. However, all current job offers will still be honored.

(Source: Protocol)

#62. Uber will reduce spending on marketing and incentives and concentrate on running a leaner business in order to deal with a “seismic shift” in investor sentiment.

The hiring process will be treated as a “privilege” by the company, resulting in a temporary hiring freeze.

(Source: Protocol)

#63. According to the Information, the Alphabet-owned Google Company informed personnel on 20 July that it would pause hiring for two weeks.

This follows the news that it would slow down spending and hire through the remainder of the year. Senior VP Prabhakar Raghavan says the delay won’t affect current offers, but the business won’t make any new offers until the pause ends.

(Source: Protocol)

Conclusion

That’s it all for today, folks!

The Employee Layoff Statistics for 2022 show that many companies worldwide are struggling in the current economy and have had to announce layoffs and hiring freezes. Although the economy is slowly recovering, many businesses worldwide are still struggling. As a result, employees will continue to be laid off at an alarming rate. It is essential for job seekers to be aware of these struggles and to be prepared for a challenging job market. In any case, staying optimistic and hopeful for the future is important.