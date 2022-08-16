Google Revenue Statistics: Google is often the first thing that comes to mind when discussing the internet or technology. Google has been the most popular mobile and desktop search engine worldwide since the inception of the digital revolution.

It holds approximately 92% of the global search engine market.

But Google is a lot more than only a search engine.

The tech firm also focuses on online advertisement, hardware, software, and cloud computing, which help drive Google’s annual revenue of billions of dollars.

Let’s get into some of the most recent Google revenue Statistics.

Interesting Google Revenue Statistics (Editor’s Choice)

Google, the search engine giant, has generated $257.63 billion annually in fiscal 2021.

In 2021, Google earns nearly 46% of its total revenue or $117.8 billion from the US.

In 2020, Google earned more than $182.53 billion.

In 2020, Google’s quarterly earnings reached an all-time high.

Google made $5,700 every second in 2020.

Google generated over $55 billion in the 1st quarter of 2021 from targeted advertising alone.

Since 2018, Google has earned over $30 billion in revenue per quarter.

Google's net income was almost $400 million when it went public.

when it went public. Alphabet is Google’s parent company, worth over $1 trillion.

In the first quarter of 2021, Google Cloud generated over $4 billion in revenue.

Alphabet posted $46.075 billion in revenue in the 4th quarter of 2019.

in revenue in the 4th quarter of 2019. In 2020, advertisements generated 80% of Google’s income.

of Google’s income. Sales of Google ads rose by 32% in the first quarter of 2021.

Google’s Annual Revenue

In 2004, Google went public.

Google had a $23 billion market capitalization on the day it first went public. The tech giant has not looked back since then.

Let’s quickly look at some astounding statistics demonstrating Google’s increasing revenue over the years.

#1. Google, the search engine giant, generated annual revenue of $257.63 billion in the fiscal year 2021.

Google, the search engine company giant, had an annual revenue of 257.63 billion for the fiscal year 2021. This is nearly 41% more than the $182.53 million in 2020. Advertisements accounted for nearly 81% Google’s total revenue in 2021.

(Source: Statista)

#2. In 2020, Google earned more than $182.53 billion.

Google’s annual revenue, not including Alphabet’s “Other Bets,” has increased by almost $20 billion yearly since 2016, reaching around $181.69 billion in 2020.

2018 was the most spectacular annual revenue rise, with Google reporting approximately $26 billion more than the year before.

(Source: Statista)

#3. Google’s yearly revenue from 2002 until 2021



(Source: Statista)

Google recorded revenue of $256.74 billion for the most recent fiscal year. Most of Google’s income comes from advertising, which brought in $209.49 billion in 2021. With a market capitalization of $1,392 billion in February 2021, parent firm Alphabet was ranked second among all online companies globally.

#4. Alphabet revenue for the quarter ending June 30, 2022 was $69.685B, a 12.61% increase year-over-year.

Alphabet, the parent company of Google, has expanded consistently.

Over the past ten years, Alphabet, the parent company of Google, has expanded consistently. Alphabet revenue for the twelve months ending June 30, 2022 was $278.139B, a 26.27% increase year-over-year.

(Source: Macro Trends)

#5. In 2020, Google’s quarterly earnings reached an all-time high.

The industry-leading search engine firm generated $56.89 billion at the end of 2020, an all-time high figure for the tech firm.

The company also ended a year in which quarterly revenue growth was consistent.

The 2020 Google quarterly revenue numbers are as follows:

$56.89 billion in Q4

$46.17 billion in Q3

$38.29 billion in Q2

$41.15 billion in Q1

From Q3 to Q4, the company’s revenue increased significantly by $10 billion.

(Source: ABC)

#6. Google generates revenue primarily from performance and brand advertising that is served on Google Search and its other platforms.

Google Search is the company’s primary source of revenue, generating money from both performance and brand advertising. Ads are served on Google Search and its other platforms, such as YouTube, Gmail, and Maps. In addition to ad revenue, Google also generates income from licensing and subscriptions.

#7. Google made $5,700 every second in 2020.

What is the daily revenue, Google?

Google’s projected 2020 revenue shows that the company makes more than $495 million daily. This exceeds the annual revenue of many tech companies.

If we break it down even further, Google makes nearly $20 million each hour, $344 thousand every minute, and $5,700 each second.

Amazing, isn’t it?

(Source: Statista)

#8. Google will generate more than 50% of search advertising revenue in the United States.

According to analysts, Google will account for 56.8% of all search ad revenue in the US in 2021, but Amazon’s anticipated 19% share should not be ignored.

One of Google’s main rivals in the search space is Bezos’ company, and the firm is bolstering its position in the market.

(Source: CNBC)

#9. “YouTube” is the most searched keyword on Google in the United States.

The top 5 most searched keywords on Google in the US are as follows:

Facebook

YouTube

Gmail

Amazon

Google

(Source: Ahrefs)

#10. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Google experienced its slowest growth rate in 5 years.

Most firms worldwide were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and Google Company was no exception.

Alphabet Company reported revenue growth of 13% in the first quarter of 2020. This seems small considering Google’s steady revenue growth rate of between 20% to 25%.

The company’s revenue growth wasn’t that low since 2015.

But do not worry—all was not completely lost.

(Source: CBS News)

Google’s Revenue Segmentation

#11. Google’s advertising incomes are divided into Google search & other, YouTube ads and Google Network Members properties.

Google Search & Other Revenues amounted at $148.9 Billion (43% increase YoY), YouTube Ads eked out $28.8 Billion (46% increase YoY), and Google Networks’ revenue reached $31 Billion (37% increase YoY).

The year-over-year growth of advertisements was mainly due to the increase in mobile usage, increased advertisers spending, and the negative impact of COVID-19 on Google’s 2020 revenues.

(Source: GlobalData)

#12. In 2021, Google earns nearly 46% of its total revenue or $117.8 billion from the US.

In terms of geographic regions, for the fiscal year 2021, Google earns nearly 46% of its total revenue or $117.8 billion from the US, followed by the EMEA region (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa) with 31% or $79 billion, the Asia-Pacific contributes 18% or $46 billion and 5% or $14 billion from Canada and Latin America (termed as “Other Americas”).

(Source: GlobalData)

Google’s Yearly Profit

Google has been an industry leader in online advertising for over a decade. In 2021, the company was predicted to account for about 29% of global digital ad spending.

How much does Google truly make when costs are taken into account? Let’s see.

#13. Alphabet net income for the twelve months ending June 30, 2022 was $72.016 Billion, a 14.44% increase year-over-year.

ncome for Alphabet, the parent company of Google, increased 14.44% year-over-year to $72.016 billion for the twelve months ending June 30, 2022. This continued growth is attributable to Google’s dominant position in the global search engine market and its expanding suite of cloud services.

#14. Alphabet annual net income for 2021 was $76.033 Billion, a 88.81% increase from 2020.

Alphabet Inc., the parent company of Google, announced its annual net income for 2021 was $76.033 Billion, an 88.81% increase from 2020. This is largely due to the ongoing pandemic, as people have turned to online services for work, school and entertainment. The company’s annual net income for 2020 was $40.269 Billion, a 17.26% increase from 2019. Alphabet has seen a steady increase in net income over the past few years, and this trend is expected to continue in the coming years.

#15. The financial reserves of Alphabet totaled more than $100 billion.

How much money does Google currently have?

Google parent company Alphabet has surpassed Apple as the organization with the largest cash reserves. Alphabet had $117 billion in cash in 2019 compared to Apple’s $102 billion.

(Source: Business Insider)

#16. Google’s net income was almost $400 million when it went public.

Based on its annual income report, Google reported $399.1 million in revenue for 2004. In 2005, it increased to $1.4 billion. It doubled one year later, reaching a net profit of $3.07 billion.

Google’s earnings have increased consistently ever since.

(Source: Statista)

#17. Alphabet is the third-largest tech company and has a market capitalization of $1 trillion.

In 2020, Alphabet, the parent company of Google, became the third tech corporation to join the trillion-dollar club. The tech giant’s market value jumped from $900 billion up to $1 trillion in just 47 trading days.

Apple joined the trillion-dollar club, and in 2019, Microsoft did the same, In 2018.

(Source: Market Watch)

#18. By 2003, Google had already earned over $100 million in profits.

Google had $961.9 million in revenue and a net income of $106.5 million in 2003. The company’s revenue and profit surged by more than 100% after going public in 2004.

Google’s net profit for the first quarter of 2004 was $64 million.

(Source: CNN)

#19. For the first quarter of 2020, Alphabet made $6 billion in earnings.

The company reported $41.2 billion in revenue and a $6.8 billion net profit in the first quarter of 2020. Compared to 2019’s numbers ($36.3 billion & $8.3 billion, respectively), this implies a significant increase in revenue but a fall in profit.

Still, Google is undoubtedly profitable.

(Source: Venture Beat)

Google’s Other Revenues Statistics

Google hasn’t shied away from investing in many technologies, including self-driving vehicles, smartphones, image analysis, voice recognition, and other types of AI.

Let’s take a brief look at some incredible Google revenue statistics that show the contributions of various segments to the business’s success.

#20. In Q1 2020, the Google Play Store and hardware revenue exceeded $4 billion.

According to Google’s revenue statistics, the “Other” segment, which includes Google Home smart speakers, Pixel smartphones, Nest Hub smart displays, and the Play Store, made around $4.4 billion in the first quarter of 2020.

The segment’s revenue in the first quarter of 2019 was $3.6 billion.

(Source: Phone Arena)

#21. In the first quarter of 2021, Google Cloud generated over $4 billion in revenue.

Google Cloud is still relatively new, and its earnings aren’t significant, but it still generates money for Google. The cloud computing services had revenue of $3.83 billion and a $1.2 billion operational loss for the fourth quarter of 2020.

The numbers for the first quarter of 2021 were marginally higher ($4 billion & $1 billion, respectively).

(Source: Android Central)

#22. In 2020, Google Play’s revenues were almost $40 billion.

Google Play’s annual revenue has more than doubled in 4 years. It went from $15 billion in 2016 to $38.6 million last year.

Google Play’s 2020 revenue is 32% higher than 2019’s $29.3 billion.

(Source: Statista)

#23. Alphabet’s “Other Bets” Revenue increased by 50% in 2021.

“Other Bets” is a category in Google revenue breakdown reports that includes different companies like CapitalG, Waymo, Access, Verily, Nest, and Calico.

Many of these companies are still growing and are not profitable for Alphabet (yet).

The revenue for this segment grew by 53.85% over a year, rising from $130 million in the first quarter of 2020 to $200 million in the first quarter of 2021. This accounted for 0.36% of Google’s overall revenue in that quarter.

(Source: Business Quant)

#24. Google earned $20 billion just through YouTube ads in 2020.

In 2020, YouTube’s worldwide advertising revenues surpassed $19.77 billion. This is a substantial increase in 2019’s $15.15 billion. YouTube’s annual advertising revenue has increased steadily over the past few years. It has more than doubled between 2017 and 2020.

But can YouTube make money for Google?

Before a few years, it wasn’t.

Although Alphabet has published how much money it makes from the video platform, it has not revealed YouTube’s losses (if they have any).

(Source: Statista)

#25. Google Nest earned more than $700 million in 2017.

According to Google’s revenue breakdown by product, Nest generated $726 million in revenue in 2017 but lost $621 due to operating costs.

Nest has grown considerably over the past few years, even though its results are barely noticeable on Alphabet’s radar. The brand made $278 million in just the fourth quarter of 2017, almost as much as its total income for 2015.

In 2014, Google paid more than $3 billion to acquire Nest.

(Source: Vox)

#26. Over 57% of the overall revenue in 2021 came from Google Search.

Google’s 2021 revenue statistics show that Google Search generated 57.64% of Alphabet’s quarterly revenue.

Sales for Google Search climbed by 30.11% from Q1 2020 to Q1 2021, from $24.50 billion to $31.88 billion.

Sales for Google Search rose by 30.11% YOY, from $24.50 billion in the first quarter of 2020 to $31.88 billion in the first quarter of 2021.

(Source: Business Quant)

#27. YouTube earned more than $6 billion during the first quarter of 2021.

10.87% of Alphabet’s total income in the first quarter of 2021 came from Google’s YouTube revenue. YouTube Ads have generated more than $34 billion in revenue in the past 3 years.

(Source: Business Quant)

#28. Sales of Google ads rose by 32% in the first quarter of 2021.

Google’s sales for the January-March quarter climbed by 32% over the same duration last year; it reached more than $45 billion.

Following the previously mentioned 8% decline, this is Google’s third consecutive quarter of growing ad growth.

(Source: AP News)

#29. In Q2 2020, Google’s ad income decreased by 8%.

In the second quarter of 2020, Google’s overall advertising sales fell by 8% year over year to $29.9 billion. Marketers’ media spending was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic’s economic effects.

For the first time in its 26-year history, Google saw a decline in the growth rate of its advertising revenues from the year before.

(Source: Marketing Dive)

#30. In 2020, Google earned more than $145 billion from advertisements.

It should be no surprise that Google’s primary revenue source is advertising. The company made $146.92 billion in revenue in 2020 just from ads.

Google’s advertising revenue hit the $10 billion milestone in 2006. It surpassed the $50 billion milestones in 2013, the $100 billion milestones in 2018, and the staggering $134 billion milestones in 2019.

(Source: Statista)

Conclusion

The most recent Google revenue statistics show that no platform can compete with Google when it comes to advertising. It is possible that the business is not as profitable as we had hoped, but that’s ok. Google stakes its future on it. Google makes a future-oriented bet.

The most recent Google revenue statistics simply demonstrate that Google is one of the largest companies in the advertising sector.

And it is unlikely that there would be doubts about Google’s future success.