Introduction

Health and Wellness Industry Statistics: Overall healthy food, protein shakes, nutritional food, and vitamins are rapidly growing in the health and wellness industry. The world is not only focusing on gyms, outdoor exercising, and activities but also food included with protein, nutrients, and much more things that benefit the after-workout body. Considering today’s work-from-home era, it is important to balance mental and physical health along with a proper diet.

This Health and Wellness Industry Statistics is full of exciting insights that will increase the knowledge about the industry from corners of the world.

As per Health and Wellness Industry Statistics , 78% of the residents in the USA changed their diets after consulting with healthcare professionals.

in the USA changed their diets after consulting with healthcare professionals. The revenues of the global health, gym, and fitness industry are around $33.25 billion.

Ranked as 1. Healthy eating, weight loss, and nutrition 2. Beauty and personal care and 3. Physical activity accounts for 60% of the total wellness market.

The perfectly designed wellness programs in companies have an ROI of 1.5 to 3 times on an average of 2 years to 9 years.

Around 69% of the companies have invested in mindfulness and meditation wellness programs.

As of 2022, the most downloaded health and fitness app on Google play around the world is Samsung health.

The Spa industry in the United States of America is valued at $47.5 billion.

What Includes Health And Wellness Industry?

The health and wellness industry includes mental health, nutrition, immune health, mental health, sleep, appearance, physical health, mindfulness, and women’s health. People exercising daily and keeping their minds concentrated have reported living a healthier life than those of not. A better lifestyle can control chronic diseases and improves overall life quality. The term wellness was coined by the World Health Organization in the year 1948.

Health and Wellness Trends Of 2023

Virtual fitness

Touchless spas using relaxation pods, dry hydrotherapy massages, and no-touch facials.

Breathing exercises

Healthy eating

Following regular sleeping cycles

Using meditations applications

Regular gyming activities

Self-pleasure activities

More travel sessions with friends and family

General Health and Wellness Industry Statistics

As of 2022, the global wellness market is worth $4.4 trillion.

The global health and wellness industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% by the year 2030.

By the year 2025, the global health and wellness market is projected to reach $6.99 trillion.

38% of consumers prefer to use natural skincare products.

Similarly, 41% of consumers prefer natural dietary supplements.

The market size of the wellness tourism industry is estimated at $476.1 billion as stated by health and wellness industry statistics.

79% of the people believe that health and wellness are important while 42% of the people give them top priority.

17% of the tourism spending results from wellness tourism.

In the United States of America around 37% of the residents have a normal or low BMI score.

60% of people have random health and wellness apps on their mobiles.

According to Health and Wellness Industry Statistics, the online fitness app market is expected to reach $14.46 by the year 2027.

The global wellness economy has 5.1% of the total GDP, which accounts for 1 in every 20 dollars spent by global consumers in the health and wellness industry.

The global wellness tourism market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% reaching $1098.42 billion by the year 2026.

45% of consumers regularly take advice from their personal trainers about nutritional information.

54% of people do Yoga to relieve stress.

93% of Americans prefer to eat healthy food.

By Exercise Equipment Brand

As of August 2021, there were 32% of the consumers owned the Peloton brand as exercise equipment.

31% of the people in the United States of America preferred Mirror and 29% chose NordicTrack.

25% and 22% purchased Tempo and FightCamp in the year 2021.

Similarly in the year 2021, other brands were purchased as follows: MYXFitness (20%), Echelon Reflect (19%), CLMBR (18%), Tonal (17%), SoulCycle At-home Bike (16%), and other brands (8%).

By Apps

Healthcare and Medical Apps

As of 2021, 18% of the residents in the United States of America use apps to manage their health.

The monthly average users of the leading medical app in China called Ping and Good doctor has 11.5 million users.

The highest open rate as of 2021 for the COVID tracking app is MySejahtera is 92%.

The leading number of fitness apps as of January 2022 is 16.91 million.

The market share of the Calm app is 40% in the United States of America.

As of September 2022, the health and wellness industry statistics say that the Samsung Health app received the highest number of global downloads resulting in 3.15 million.

Other applications in the leading health and fitness apps category by downloads are Huawei health (3.04 million), Home workout- no equipment (2.43 million), Feelsy: Stress anxiety relief (2.33 million), Aarogya Setu (2.06 million), Blood pressure Pro (1.45 million), Six Pack in 30 days (1.41 million), Sweatcoint (1.37 million), Lucky Step (1/35 million) and Planet Fitness workouts (1.08 million).

By Industry

According to health and wellness industry statistics, in the year 2022, the market reached $19 billion.

Of Health and Wellness Industry had 352 thousand employees and 22,000 businesses.

As of today, the overall sectors in the health and wellness industry are billion-dollar industries. Following is detailed information on such sectors.

Personal care and beauty ($955 billion), healthy eating, weight loss and nutrition ($946 billion), Physical activity ($738 billion), Wellness tourism ($436 billion), Traditional and complementary medicine ($413 billion), Wellness real estate ($275 billion), mental wellness ($131 billion), Spas ($68 billion), Workplace wellness ($49 billion), Thermal and mineral springs ($39 billion).

By Spending

On average, 70% of the spending in made on wellness products while 30% is made on health and wellness services.

Health

In the United States of America, 50.1% of people spend on health and wellness.

6% of people spend on similar categories while there are 43.5% and 43.1% of the people in China and Germany spend on health improvement.

Japan has 52.4% and the United Kingdom has 47.8% of people who have spending habits in a similar category.

Appearance

There are 20.1% and 12.8% of the population in the United States of America and Brazil spend on appearance related to the health and wellness category.

1% of the people belong to China and with a minor difference, 22.3% are from Germany.

Similarly, 29.7% and 24.9% of people are from Japan and the United Kingdom.

Fitness and Nutrition

In the United States of America, 13.8% and 2% of people have the habit to spend on fitness and nutrition respectively.

9% of people spend on fitness in Brazil.

Considering the same categories 17.9% ad 11.1% are from China and 27.8% of the population belongs to Germany.

Similarly, 5.1% and 8.5% of the people in Japan and the United Kingdom spend their money only on fitness and no nutrition.

Other

There are 6.9% and 5.8% of people from the United States of America and Brazil spend on various categories of health and wellness products.

By Product

As of 2022, the global sales of natural healthy food and beverages products are $259 billion.

The recorded global sales of organic food in the year 2022 were $120.65 billion.

EUR 1.7 billion goes to the retail sale of meat substitutes in the markets of Europe and the United Kingdom.

In a similar period, the retail sales of grain-based meat substitutes recorded $1.39 billion in western Europe.

The leading European market for the sale of organic products as of 2022 in Germany.

There was EUR 52 billion recorded in the retail sale of organic products in the European region.

In western Europe, soy-based meat substitutes generated $1.16 billion in retail sales.

In the European Union, retail sales of organic products were EUR 44.8 billion as of 2022.

The worldwide minerals, vitamins, and supplement market are expected to grow to $196 billion by the year 2028.

There are on average 10% to 15% of people in the United States of America, Japan, and Europe who got influenced by their influencers to purchase a product or service related to the health and wellness industry.

The gluten-free retail market is expected to grow by $12.5 billion by the year 2024 with a CAGR of 9.5%.

The online revenue received from personal care products is expected to cross $45 million by the year 2025.

1% of the purchased wellness-related products support better health.

Online Health and Wellness Industry Statistics

There were 6% of the residents in the United States of America spent on online services of yoga, fitness, and training.

As of 2022,5% of the people in the United States of America have spent money on applications of sleeping, meditation, and mindfulness.

As per Health and Wellness Industry Statistics, Feelsy: Stress anxiety relief is the most downloaded health and fitness app on Google Play in the United States of America.

Corporate Health and Wellness Industry Statistics

According to Health and Wellness Industry Statistics employer’s around the world spend on average $13,728 for health care for every employee.

As of 2021, 83% of large-scale companies were offering health-related programs.

By the year 2028, the estimated value of the global corporate wellness market is $93.3 billion.

As of 2022, the global estimated corporate Health and Wellness Industry market was $66 billion.

As per the Corporate Health and Wellness Industry Statistics, perfectly designed wellness programs in companies have an ROI of 1.5 to 3 times on an average of 2 years to 9 years.

13% of the companies are offering onsite massage therapy.

The global Spa market is projected to reach $167.8 billion by the year 2028.

Around 69% of the companies have invested in mindfulness and meditation wellness programs.

94% of the companies are looking forward to improving virtual fitness drives.

By Information Searched

While obtaining information on health and wellness, as of March 2022, the residents of the United States of America said 70% of them used Google’s source.

43% of the people used specialized search engines such as WebMD.

Similarly, 27% of people chose social media, while 17% of the people gained information from the insurer’s website and special publications respectively.

Moreover, health and wellness industry statistics say that respective 15% of the people used physician’s guidance, specialized website, and display advertisements.

By Location Of Exercise

As of July 2022, 42% of the people said in the next 12 months they will completely exercise at home.

While 18% of the people said, they will work out 75% at home and 25% in the gyms.

21% of the people will balance the workout at home and at the gym.

7% of the people preferred to work out in the gym only while 12% of the people were willing to exercise at home and 75% at the gyms.

Conclusion

Above mentioned health and wellness industry statistics say that the industry is rapidly growing while people focus more on their health. The global wellness market is projected to reach $4.5 trillion by the year 2027. The new digitalized trend of following health and fitness is improving the quality of life. There are various applications in the market that track mental health and physical health on mobile phones. The pandemic caused an increase in digital meetings which made it easier to consult people. The new trends in the health and wellness industry are being followed in the industry which will increase its popularity in the coming years.

FAQ . How many people in the United States of America are diagnosed with Diabetes? As of 2021, there were 34.2 million people diagnosed with diabetes. In the year 2022, how much was the global health and wellness market was valued? As of 2022, the global health and wellness market was valued at $4,886.70 billion. What are the 4 areas of health and wellness? Following are the 4 areas of the health and wellness sector: 1. Spiritual wellness 2. Physical wellness 3. Social wellness and 4. Emotional wellness. How can meditation affect the body? Meditation on regular levels can bring peace and balance to the mind. Moreover, it creates a sense of calmness. Altogether, emotional, and physical health is improved.