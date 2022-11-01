Malwarebytes Statistics, Reviews, Best Antivirus? And Facts

Introduction

Malwarebytes Statistics: Technology-based worlds which are luring everyone with advanced features are also being attacked by various viruses. Every day, there are millions of systems are attacked by such kinds of malware and viruses. To avoid such system damage, many companies are incorporated various features to stop illegal activities. Malwarebytes is also one of those companies which help systems to keep clean. In this Malwarebytes Statistics, we will have a look at the features of Malwarebytes, their products, statistics, a comparison with Bitdefender, and a hacking case where Malwarebytes company was attacked.

Key Malwarebytes Statistics (Editor’s Choice)

What is Malwarebytes?

Malwarebytes previously known as Anti-Malware is software that prevents viruses from entering the system. Malwarebytes was released in 2006. Malwarebytes supports batch mode scanning, which allows this application to run in a way that has a lesser effect on other antivirus software if running simultaneously on the same system.

Features of Malwarebytes

The feature of Malwarebytes differs between the free version and the paid version. Both of the options are worth using. Following are some features according to the free and paid version. These features may differ according to the country.

Paid Version

It can protect the user from fake websites and malicious content.

Malwarebytes can stop ransomware from entering the system.

Identity can be kept hidden from hackers.

It has the ability to remove the viruses which affect the system’s performance.

It gives protection as Brute force.

Free Version

Scans and Cleans systems from viruses.

The free version has the ability to stop malware and other corrupt programs which harm the systems.

Uninstall protection, which means this application can prevent the unauthorized person from deleting the important application.

Products of Malwarebytes

Malwarebytes has two products that focus on premium for personal and business. Following is an insight into these various products.

Personal Version

This has 3 various premium plans which various options to choose from:

The first plan includes $3.75 charges per month and $44.99 yearly. It provides advanced antivirus protection including safe web browsing and 24/7 real-time protection. This plan is also compatible with Mac, Android, iOS, Chrome, and Windows. This plan is available for only 1 device.

includes $3.75 charges per month and $44.99 yearly. It provides advanced antivirus protection including safe web browsing and 24/7 real-time protection. This plan is also compatible with Mac, Android, iOS, Chrome, and Windows. This plan is available for only 1 device. The second plan can be availed for $6.67 per month with $79.99 per year. It is also compatible with usual operating sources and simultaneously applied to 5 devices.

can be availed for $6.67 per month with $79.99 per year. It is also compatible with usual operating sources and simultaneously applied to 5 devices. The third plan is called premium plus Privacy VPN which is $8.33 per month and can be used simultaneously for up to 5 devices. The billing for a year is $99.99. It shares equal compatibility with the advanced features of a VPN.

Business Version

The business version has two versions with an option to secure 1-9 devices, 10-99 devices, more than 100 devices, and for servers.

Malwarebytes endpoint protection with a starting price of $69.99 per device or per year. This includes features such as uninstall prevention, 24/7 customer support, automated security reports, industry-based threat removal and solution, device control, and many other features

protection with a starting price of $69.99 per device or per year. This includes features such as uninstall prevention, 24/7 customer support, automated security reports, industry-based threat removal and solution, device control, and many other features Malwarebytes endpoint detection and response is available at $84.99 every year and every device shares the same features such as endpoint protection with real-time monitoring, effective isolation, and easy to use solution.

General Malwarebytes Statistics

Malwarebytes is available in 30 languages.

The total number of visits to the Malwarebytes website in the month of September 2022 was recorded at 7.4 million which was similar to the month of August’s 7.4 million.

On the other hand, in July the website had a total of 7.2 million visitors.

According to Malwarebytes statistics, the software scans more than 225 million systems every month.

It has successfully detected and blocked more than 95 million threats almost every day.

Malwarebytes scans around 225 million systems every month.

It has been observed that the website has a 47.02% bounce rate.

According to Malwarebytes Statistics, a user has an average visit of 2 minutes 39 seconds of the duration.

On the other hand, per visit takes 3.12 minutes in duration.

Over the world, around 23.96% of the users are female and 76.04% are male users. Out of which the people from the age group of 18-24 are 22.27%.

There is a total of 28.27% of the Malwarebytes users from the age group of 25 to 34.

Whereas users from the age group of 35 to 44 and 45 to 54 are counted at 18.67% and 13.07% respectively.

The baby boomers group from the age group of 55 to 64 and 65 years above are also using Malwarebytes software with a percentage of 9.84% and 7.88%

As always the United States of America has around 36.84% of the users of Malwarebytes. This number has shown an increase in the downloads of the software by 6.88% from the previous months.

Whereas, the United Kingdom, ranks second for having around 4.85% of the contribution with a surprising increase in the users by 10.05% from the last months.

France and Canada rank themselves in third and fourth numbers by having downloads of around 4.41% and 3.53% respectively. But France has shown a decrease in the users by 3.76% from the last month whereas, Canada has a slight increase by 1.66%.

Germany takes place at the fifth rank with 3.28% of overall downloads which shows an increase of 9.58%

According to Malwarebytes Statistics in the year 2021, the number of virus detection increased by 200%

Why Malwarebytes is Good in 2022?

Malwarebytes is also one of the most used software around the world. It is inbuilt with special features including the capacity to run the antivirus scanning and removing process by using 50% less CPU power. Malwarebytes is a program that takes fewer s on the system to get installed. The free version is available starting from $33.74 per year and is compatible with Android, macOS, iOS, Chrome operating systems, and Windows. The paid version of this software includes real-time antivirus scanning including safe browsing on the internet. Moreover, the premium version includes a capacity to block viruses at 99.4% to 99.6%.

Malwarebytes Vs. Bitdefender

Malwarebytes and Bitdefender share the same functionality. But being separate companies, they have various features. Let’s take a look at those features.

Malwarebytes

The software has ransomware protection including Wi-Fi security,

Brute force attacks control,

anti-tracker technology

detection of scam and phishing sites

Malwarebytes also has the ability to notice doubtful networking from remote connections

The VPN has around 400 servers in 30 different locations

The Premium version starts at $33.74 a year

Lite weight software

Bitdefender

Bitdefender has a file shredder option with social network protection

Wi-Fi security enabled with detection of scams and phishing sites

The platform also offers password manager and anti-tracker technology

The Premium version starts at $23.99 per year

Which one is better?

To be honest, as seen with the features and price, Bitdefender wins. It has more features than Malwarebytes. But Malwarebytes is more comfortable when it comes to filing storage. It needs less MB to download the software. It depends on the user’s need, and which features are the most important for him.

Malwarebytes Hacking Case

In the year 2021, the Malwarebytes server was hacked by some people using a software company called SolarWinds which led to open the secret files of the government of the United States of America. Malwarebytes, which was installed on some of the systems, though the hackers could read some of the confidential emails. Upon finding the problem, the Malwarebytes company was able to retrieve the information without losing any of its essences.

Conclusion

In today’s world, it is important to secure all kinds of systems from various types of viruses. The speed at which technology is increasing is bringing an increased risk of more and more virus attacks to the system. Be it Malwarebytes, AVG, or Quick heal it is a must that a system has software that saves it from being attacked. Malwarebytes is a light software to download, which saves a lot of space without acquiring.

FAQ . Is Malwarebytes antivirus secure to use? Yes. It is secure to use and has no issues with hacking, as it has been solved a long time ago. Where to download Malwarebytes antivirus? Go to this website: https://www.malwarebytes.com/solutions/free-antivirus and download according to the system compatibility. Does Malwarebytes offers antivirus, malware protection and VPN service in one plan? Yes. Malwarebytes’ premium plan has all together these features available under one plan only. Can you download multiple Malwarebytes software on various devices? Yes. If you choose a business plan, you can download single Malwarebytes software with an option to multiple devices access.